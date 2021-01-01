Maybe skewed by my last experience being Forest, but I feel like upper anny has been louder having been in both a few times this season



The issue I have with the lower Annie now is that there's no roof overhanging, which is good for a much better view, but not good for keeping in noise. Just feels really open and the noise echos round the stand. There's a really weird sensation when it sounds like the away fans are to your left sometimes because of this. It's hard to describe unless you've been there. Upper Annie though is great for retaining noise and there's a lot of us in there. Overall though more people are trying to sing in lower annie than in the upper, it's just more difficult imo because of how open it is, but I'd far rather that than the severely restricted views we used to have at the back.Best place to be outside of the Kop is back of the Upper Annie Road imo, just a shame we have to sit down although we do still stand a fair bit in comparison to the Main and Kenny so it's not too bad.