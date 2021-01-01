« previous next »
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44880 on: Today at 05:36:22 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 01:34:01 pm
Maybe skewed by my last experience being Forest, but I feel like upper anny has been louder having been in both a few times this season

The issue I have with the lower Annie now is that there's no roof overhanging, which is good for a much better view, but not good for keeping in noise. Just feels really open and the noise echos round the stand. There's a really weird sensation when it sounds like the away fans are to your left sometimes because of this. It's hard to describe unless you've been there. Upper Annie though is great for retaining noise and there's a lot of us in there. Overall though more people are trying to sing in lower annie than in the upper, it's just more difficult imo because of how open it is, but I'd far rather that than the severely restricted views we used to have at the back.

Best place to be outside of the Kop is back of the Upper Annie Road imo, just a shame we have to sit down although we do still stand a fair bit in comparison to the Main and Kenny so it's not too bad.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,469
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44881 on: Today at 05:42:50 pm »
Have the c*nts issued a proper apology yet for this mornings farce?
Offline Red_Skippy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44882 on: Today at 05:43:53 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 05:42:50 pm
Have the c*nts issued a proper apology yet for this mornings farce?

Think you have a better chance of hell freezing over. :)
I think I love football more than woman...

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44883 on: Today at 05:51:39 pm »
Just logged on and checked. Find it hilarious that they start it off with simply.. nothing ever is that simple.
Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44884 on: Today at 06:06:32 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 05:51:39 pm
Just logged on and checked. Find it hilarious that they start it off with simply.. nothing ever is that simple.
Yes, the "simply" there is unnecessary, patronising and regularly false.  Similarly,  the "Thank you for your patience" in the queue messages is passive aggressive, telling you not to be impatient.
Clearly, whoever writes this stuff has no clue of human psychology.
Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44885 on: Today at 06:34:21 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 05:13:02 pm
Fingerprint technology is the answer to the vast majority of the issues here.

Entrusting a commercial operation with biometric data, not for me.
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44886 on: Today at 06:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 06:34:21 pm
Entrusting a commercial operation with biometric data, not for me.

People would start using burner fingers. There's always a way
Offline The25thofmay

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44887 on: Today at 07:11:30 pm »
Quick question about kids tickets.

My eldest is 16 now, since September.

But the club is still classing him as a child (think cut off for the season was August) and I can't get him a single seat through late availability as u16s not allowed to sit alone and wont let you buy it.

He's obviously not under 16 now though. Its ridiculously hard to get a pair through late availability but with perseverance I can often get two singles.

What can I do about this if anything? Contact live chat and see if they can change a setting or something to allow me to get him a single seat?
Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 469
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44888 on: Today at 07:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 06:57:16 pm
People would start using burner fingers. There's always a way

Prints on sellotape...
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,178
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44889 on: Today at 07:22:57 pm »
Quote from: The25thofmay on Today at 07:11:30 pm
Quick question about kids tickets.

My eldest is 16 now, since September.

But the club is still classing him as a child (think cut off for the season was August) and I can't get him a single seat through late availability as u16s not allowed to sit alone and wont let you buy it.

He's obviously not under 16 now though. Its ridiculously hard to get a pair through late availability but with perseverance I can often get two singles.

What can I do about this if anything? Contact live chat and see if they can change a setting or something to allow me to get him a single seat?

There's no cut off anymore, it's at the point or purchase

However.... Until he is 17 he still classes as a child's ticket, it's 16 inclusive, young adult starts at 17
Offline The25thofmay

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44890 on: Today at 07:24:30 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:22:57 pm
There's no cut off anymore, it's at the point or purchase

However.... Until he is 17 he still classes as a child's ticket, it's 16 inclusive, young adult starts at 17

So he's being classed as a child all season and I cant get him a single?
Offline gregor

  • Partial to a Swiss Roll
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,712
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44891 on: Today at 08:06:18 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 05:13:02 pm
Fingerprint technology is the answer to the vast majority of the issues here.

I suggested this recently and people seemed put off by the idea, no idea why when the majority of them will use fingerprints or facial recognition to open their phones.
Offline gregor

  • Partial to a Swiss Roll
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,712
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44892 on: Today at 08:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 06:34:21 pm
Entrusting a commercial operation with biometric data, not for me.

You mean like you do with Google/Apple/Your bank? What do you think LFC are going to do, fit you up for a crime? I don't mean to sound nasty or facetious there, but the technology is already everywhere.
Offline Malachys15

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44893 on: Today at 08:22:18 pm »
Quote from: hawkwind on Today at 05:32:46 pm
I was at work until 10 this morning and when I got home and connected to my home WiFi it put back into my queue with the same queue number of 4700 and updated my queue position.

Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 04:02:29 pm
You need to have clicked on the link and connected earlier than 8:15, not quite sure what you mean by the different wifi connections

Many thanks for the response , much appreciated.
Offline Basset

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44894 on: Today at 08:28:42 pm »
Quote from: The25thofmay on Today at 07:11:30 pm
Quick question about kids tickets.

My eldest is 16 now, since September.

But the club is still classing him as a child (think cut off for the season was August) and I can't get him a single seat through late availability as u16s not allowed to sit alone and wont let you buy it.

He's obviously not under 16 now though. Its ridiculously hard to get a pair through late availability but with perseverance I can often get two singles.

What can I do about this if anything? Contact live chat and see if they can change a setting or something to allow me to get him a single seat?

I had that problem last year... as has been said at 16 he's still a child . Child tickets are 16 and under . Celebrated that the friends daughter was 17 and can get a young adult and got in on her own,

Anyway the bad news is you can only buy a child ticket when you have an adult ticket in your basket at the same time.  You can't buy 2 singles separately.
Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,803
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44895 on: Today at 08:46:00 pm »
Quote from: gregor on Today at 08:06:18 pm
I suggested this recently and people seemed put off by the idea, no idea why when the majority of them will use fingerprints or facial recognition to open their phones.

because that data is not processed or saved by a corporate. its a data protection lawyers nightmare for both sides - and puts liverpool at great liability, not to mention the big brother-ness of it all

if apple or android added this feature to nfc tickets, youd also still be able to use a passcode
YNWA.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,178
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44896 on: Today at 09:10:57 pm »
Quote from: The25thofmay on Today at 07:24:30 pm
So he's being classed as a child all season and I cant get him a single?

No, you'll have to wait until next season, or purchase with an adult
Online WaffleHouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44897 on: Today at 09:59:10 pm »
Quote from: gregor on Today at 08:06:18 pm
I suggested this recently and people seemed put off by the idea, no idea why when the majority of them will use fingerprints or facial recognition to open their phones.

Quote from: gregor on Today at 08:07:04 pm
You mean like you do with Google/Apple/Your bank? What do you think LFC are going to do, fit you up for a crime? I don't mean to sound nasty or facetious there, but the technology is already everywhere.

Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 08:46:00 pm
because that data is not processed or saved by a corporate. its a data protection lawyers nightmare for both sides - and puts liverpool at great liability, not to mention the big brother-ness of it all

if apple or android added this feature to nfc tickets, youd also still be able to use a passcode

I don't get why it would be a nightmare for data protection lawyers really. It's their job. As has been pointed out, biometric data is stored and processed by all sorts of organisations within all sorts of arrangements between different parties for all sorts of different purposes. We willingly consent to this all the time because it usually makes our lives more convenient and GDPR prevents our data from being used for any purpose other than those explicitly stated in the terms of use.

If you're talking about making the ticketing system more secure, have some sort of identity verification process for member accounts that ensures that each account has to be owned by an actual human and there can't be any duplicates, then make two-factor authentication required for logins (especially before you're about to log on for a bulk sale). If you want to go full big brother you could have face id at turnstiles to make burner phones useless.
Offline The25thofmay

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44898 on: Today at 10:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Basset on Today at 08:28:42 pm
I had that problem last year... as has been said at 16 he's still a child . Child tickets are 16 and under . Celebrated that the friends daughter was 17 and can get a young adult and got in on her own,

Anyway the bad news is you can only buy a child ticket when you have an adult ticket in your basket at the same time.  You can't buy 2 singles separately.

Ok thanks. When you have one in the basket and try and add another one, it just takes you back to the ticket you've got though if I remember correctly?

Is there a trick to getting two separate tickets in the basket?
Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 469
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44899 on: Today at 10:30:19 pm »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 09:59:10 pm
I don't get why it would be a nightmare for data protection lawyers really. It's their job. As has been pointed out, biometric data is stored and processed by all sorts of organisations within all sorts of arrangements between different parties for all sorts of different purposes. We willingly consent to this all the time because it usually makes our lives more convenient and GDPR prevents our data from being used for any purpose other than those explicitly stated in the terms of use.

If you're talking about making the ticketing system more secure, have some sort of identity verification process for member accounts that ensures that each account has to be owned by an actual human and there can't be any duplicates, then make two-factor authentication required for logins (especially before you're about to log on for a bulk sale). If you want to go full big brother you could have face id at turnstiles to make burner phones useless.

It's not foolproof though, fingerprint sensors are very sensitive to minor changes to the print. For example dried skin or wet skin (not mentioning aging?), if NFC/barcodes can cause a backlog at the turnstile imagine 50000 people trying to use a sensor. Often the backup is some sort of fob anyway to these, which is what the old cards would have been, which NFC replaced.

Plus the whole consenting business and ethical issues.
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 469
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44900 on: Today at 10:33:57 pm »
Quote from: The25thofmay on Today at 10:17:31 pm
Ok thanks. When you have one in the basket and try and add another one, it just takes you back to the ticket you've got though if I remember correctly?

Is there a trick to getting two separate tickets in the basket?

Honestly it's probably easier to try and basket 2 in any major drops. Maybe have  2 tabs and have 1 set to 1 ticket and the other set to 2 and just split screen?

If you have 1 in the basket you need to change the quantity to 2 and will search for a pair. You can always use add more to basket and try to refresh the stadium area, this sometimes works if your lucky.
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44901 on: Today at 10:36:38 pm »
Draining sale for so many people today. Once again not a word or reasoning or explanation from the club

It's a joke

But not a shock the updates or lack of on the ticket page was nothing short of shambolic
Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,229
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44902 on: Today at 10:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:36:38 pm
Draining sale for so many people today. Once again not a word or reasoning or explanation from the club

It's a joke

But not a shock the updates or lack of on the ticket page was nothing short of shambolic

Quite surprised they've not released anything formal out to people. Very poor comms.
Online Jon_YNWA82

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44903 on: Today at 10:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:36:38 pm
Draining sale for so many people today. Once again not a word or reasoning or explanation from the club

It's a joke

But not a shock the updates or lack of on the ticket page was nothing short of shambolic

Does seem weird that no statement has been made. 

I can just imagine them tapping themselves on their backs saying good process today team.
Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,924
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44904 on: Today at 10:57:58 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 05:36:22 pm


Best place to be outside of the Kop is back of the Upper Annie Road imo, just a shame we have to sit down although we do still stand a fair bit in comparison to the Main and Kenny so it's not too bad.

For atmosphere the back of the Upper Annie is better than the Kop. There's too many try hards and tourists in the Kop. The Road End the place to go.
Online WaffleHouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44905 on: Today at 11:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 10:41:26 pm
Does seem weird that no statement has been made. 

I can just imagine them tapping themselves on their backs saying good process today team.

The fact they didn't have to cancel the sale is probably considered a success for them.
Online WaffleHouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44906 on: Today at 11:30:01 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 10:30:19 pm
It's not foolproof though, fingerprint sensors are very sensitive to minor changes to the print. For example dried skin or wet skin (not mentioning aging?), if NFC/barcodes can cause a backlog at the turnstile imagine 50000 people trying to use a sensor. Often the backup is some sort of fob anyway to these, which is what the old cards would have been, which NFC replaced.

Plus the whole consenting business and ethical issues.

Yeah, I don't think fingerprints would work, but I can see face id being viable, the technology is good and essentially foolproof. The main concern is the ethical side of it, but again there are stringent data protection laws in place, and overall I'd say it's a price worth paying for eliminating touting.
