It's not just that though, is it. It's the difference between getting a good spec or paying nigh-on £200 per person extra for a crap spec.



This gets spouted every sale, but not everyone in the sale can get Kop tickets, so there's always going to be people that have to pay extra for a different stand.It's obviously shite for those that got a low queue position and get fucked over with an invalid link, but someone with a queue position of 2500 or more, or whatever is over the amount of Kop tickets available, can't complain.