Anyone on here actually got tickets yet?
Mate just got though and also got invalid queue link.No words.
That's two cases reported now. Absolutely shocking that this bug continues. And there's no incentive for anyone to investigate and fix.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I'm in and done
In after five minutes and got ours. A slow process but website working well for me.
Mate has it too. Queue link has already been used
Cant have been?
3. Someone I'm aware of not on here has it too
Page created in 0.049 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]