« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1108 1109 1110 1111 1112 [1113]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2390614 times)

Online rk1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44480 on: Today at 08:38:23 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:37:37 am
Anyone on here actually got tickets yet?

nope. queue place has moved 200 in 20 mins

sorry now jumped 400 places down. must be people buying for others as they dont get kicked out after purchasing anymore
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,453
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44481 on: Today at 08:38:28 am »
Very slow moving compared to the last sale?
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44482 on: Today at 08:38:46 am »
I'm in and done
Logged

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44483 on: Today at 08:38:57 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:36:46 am
Mate just got though and also got invalid queue link.

No words.

That's two cases reported now.  Absolutely shocking that this bug continues.  And there's no incentive for anyone to investigate and fix.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,183
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44484 on: Today at 08:40:20 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 08:38:57 am
That's two cases reported now.  Absolutely shocking that this bug continues.  And there's no incentive for anyone to investigate and fix.

3. Someone I'm aware of not on here has it too
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online D🐶G

  • Sworn enemy of C🙀T
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,053
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44485 on: Today at 08:40:26 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:37:37 am
Anyone on here actually got tickets yet?
In after five minutes and got ours. A slow process but website working well for me.
Logged
Twitter - @ElmDag - 19 League Titles  8 FA Cups  9 Football League Cups  16 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,248
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44486 on: Today at 08:40:51 am »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,248
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44487 on: Today at 08:42:06 am »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 08:40:26 am
In after five minutes and got ours. A slow process but website working well for me.

Good stuff
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Redcase

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44488 on: Today at 08:42:36 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 08:38:57 am
That's two cases reported now.  Absolutely shocking that this bug continues.  And there's no incentive for anyone to investigate and fix.

Mate has it too. Queue link has already been used

Cant have been?
Logged

Online Mr.Savage

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44489 on: Today at 08:43:15 am »
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 08:42:36 am
Mate has it too. Queue link has already been used

Cant have been?

Same for me 101 in the queue, went to enter and link no longer valid.
Support dont care, very frustrating
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,213
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44490 on: Today at 08:43:33 am »
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 08:42:36 am
Mate has it too. Queue link has already been used

Cant have been?

It can if they sent the same links to multiple people, or if smarter people have worked out a way to scrape a load of queue links
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,213
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44491 on: Today at 08:44:02 am »
Far too many people reporting this this morning for it to be anything other than suspicious
Logged

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44492 on: Today at 08:44:42 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:40:20 am
3. Someone I'm aware of not on here has it too

More of a case of how many people do you know who have actually got in
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,799
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44493 on: Today at 08:44:52 am »
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 08:42:36 am
Mate has it too. Queue link has already been used

Cant have been?

either incompetence, people knowingly or unknowingly sharing unique links or some sort of script kid who's figured out a way to generate the links  :o

i'm banking on the first generally
Logged
YNWA.
Pages: 1 ... 1108 1109 1110 1111 1112 [1113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 