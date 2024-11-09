If the ticket is showing up on your account the NFC pass will work regardless of whether or not it's been updated. Same situation for me with Brighton last week.
Any problems getting in speak to a Fan Support first.they might be able to sort it without going the ticket office.a lot depends what time you get there of course, as stated above it should work anyway.but either call at Ticket office earlier or speak to fan support before going to T/O
Nice one.
Is it just me or this sale even more difficult than Brighton? I thought the late kickoffs were supposed to be easier.
Club are 100% holding back credits from ams
?? Based on
I don't think they could without changing something that we would notice straight away 😄Just a case of poor queue numbers and being beaten to tickets with CSFM.The last two sales were difficult though for credits...
Less unsold hospo, less people away on holiday etc this time of year compared to August-October, and the minor point of being top of the league 😎
Ive found it the hardest one in a while
Do we know when/if there will be a registration for City, or have I already missed it?
Nothing released yet mate
Thanks - I missed the second half ballot deadline, so I'm worried about making 4+ again!
Keep an eye on the ticketing site. Recently there has been short notice with the window for registration open for only 24 hrs. They dont email members which is probably a good thing to minimise the number of people registering. For the same reason its often not advertised on here. Reward goes to those who commit time to this (and bots)!https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability
Ive never bothered before as I usually get singles and sit anywhere in the prem, but what are chances of getting two seated together in the general members sale this week? Looking for anywhere in the ground thats seated, so not kop, lower annie
Can anyone confirm date for late Man city sale for the 4+? Cant seem to find it anywhere
I got west ham in the ballot and the queue opens on Wednesday. Should I be on the queue like a hawk and bag the first ticket I see. Or is it more leisurely than that at this point? I'm not too fussed where I sit , just happy to be there. But are there definitely areas to avoid?
Man City game has been removed from this today for some reason
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]