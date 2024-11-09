« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1106 1107 1108 1109 1110 [1111]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2389220 times)

Offline DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44400 on: November 9, 2024, 04:42:43 pm »
Gone for my first ST of the season because its Kop. Missed out initially then turns out it was my dad that beat me to it  ;D
Logged

Offline diceyreilly

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44401 on: November 9, 2024, 04:47:50 pm »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on November  9, 2024, 04:35:59 pm
If the ticket is showing up on your account the NFC pass will work regardless of whether or not it's been updated. Same situation for me with Brighton last week.

Cheers. Will give that a go.
Logged

Offline diceyreilly

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44402 on: November 9, 2024, 05:10:52 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on November  9, 2024, 04:39:11 pm
Any problems getting in speak to a Fan Support first.
they might be able to sort it without going the ticket office.

a lot depends what time you get there of course, as stated above it should work anyway.
but either call at Ticket office earlier or speak to fan support before going to T/O

Nice one.
Logged

Offline WaffleHouse

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44403 on: November 9, 2024, 05:12:49 pm »
Is it just me or this sale even more difficult than Brighton? I thought the late kickoffs were supposed to be easier.
Logged

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 466
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44404 on: November 9, 2024, 05:27:25 pm »
Quote from: diceyreilly on November  9, 2024, 05:10:52 pm
Nice one.

It should have updated now, they push out the ticket details several times on match days.

Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online Kg3192

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44405 on: November 9, 2024, 05:27:39 pm »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on November  9, 2024, 05:12:49 pm
Is it just me or this sale even more difficult than Brighton? I thought the late kickoffs were supposed to be easier.
Ive found it the hardest one in a while
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44406 on: November 9, 2024, 11:48:45 pm »
Club are 100% holding back credits from ams
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,211
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44407 on: November 9, 2024, 11:56:23 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on November  9, 2024, 11:48:45 pm
Club are 100% holding back credits from ams
?? Based on
Logged

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 466
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44408 on: Yesterday at 12:41:10 am »
Quote from: swoopy on November  9, 2024, 11:56:23 pm
?? Based on

I don't think they could without changing something that we would notice straight away 😄

Just a case of poor queue numbers and being beaten to tickets with CSFM.

The last two sales were difficult though for credits...
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline mighty magpie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44409 on: Yesterday at 10:57:05 am »
Not originally on the first day of AMS.

But in the days leading up to the game. Little to no drops in upper annie. Seen the same in the city game.

Loads of returns but upper annie stayed red. No orange blocks bar hospo.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,168
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44410 on: Yesterday at 10:59:50 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 12:41:10 am
I don't think they could without changing something that we would notice straight away 😄

Just a case of poor queue numbers and being beaten to tickets with CSFM.

The last two sales were difficult though for credits...


Less unsold hospo, less people away on holiday etc this time of year compared to August-October, and the minor point of being top of the league 😎
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,890
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44411 on: Yesterday at 11:29:21 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 10:59:50 am

Less unsold hospo, less people away on holiday etc this time of year compared to August-October, and the minor point of being top of the league 😎

I think 8pm on a Saturday had an effect.

Town seemed especially lively yesterday..I think a few old timers had their four pint minimum and then had four pints in case someone forgot.
Logged

Offline Holymoley

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44412 on: Yesterday at 12:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Kg3192 on November  9, 2024, 05:27:39 pm
Ive found it the hardest one in a while

Glad it wasn't it just us! Spent most of the week refreshing and got absolutely no sniff. We've managed to get two credit tickets for all the games this season so far so I wasn't expecting not to pick even one up. The usual swathes of unsold hospo in the upper annie were very absent for Villa.

We got to 4+ last season so this is the first time we're in the bucket for the 4+ sales. Any thoughts on the likely availability of credit tickets for City? After many seasons of just being made up to go on a seasie return, we're really trying to get to 13. We got three through the bulk members for United, Arsenal and Palace so its defo doable - first time ever in years!
Logged

Offline MightyRed42

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44413 on: Yesterday at 01:54:05 pm »
Brighton took til the big drop on Fri night for 2 credits in 304.
Villa was lucky cos we had a pair forwarded, but only managed 1 after days of refreshing for me dad.

Think its cos they were Sat evening/night games.
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44414 on: Yesterday at 02:54:36 pm »
Got lucky to get one credit in U9 yesterday, but happy to sit on the Kop last night even on an ST. Just need two each from the all members games left and two from Spurs to get 13 now.
Logged

Offline diceyreilly

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44415 on: Yesterday at 06:47:30 pm »
Already sorted for City. Nice to have a break from refreshing for a month.
My head needs it after last week.
Logged

Offline Girder of Girth

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44416 on: Today at 07:52:39 am »
Do we know when/if there will be a registration for City, or have I already missed it?
Logged
1st Game: Standing on Kop watching Digger Barnes give us a winner against Spurs 29/10/89.
Hooked ever since ...

Online TazLaa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • Darwizzy #9
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44417 on: Today at 07:58:32 am »
Quote from: Girder of Girth on Today at 07:52:39 am
Do we know when/if there will be a registration for City, or have I already missed it?
Nothing released yet mate
Logged

Offline Girder of Girth

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44418 on: Today at 08:01:19 am »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 07:58:32 am
Nothing released yet mate
Thanks - I missed the second half ballot deadline, so I'm worried about making 4+ again!
Logged
1st Game: Standing on Kop watching Digger Barnes give us a winner against Spurs 29/10/89.
Hooked ever since ...

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44419 on: Today at 09:26:21 am »
Quote from: Girder of Girth on Today at 08:01:19 am
Thanks - I missed the second half ballot deadline, so I'm worried about making 4+ again!

Keep an eye on the ticketing site. Recently there has been short notice with the window for registration open for only 24 hrs. They dont email members which is probably a good thing to minimise the number of people registering. For the same reason its often not advertised on here. Reward goes to those who commit time to this (and bots)!

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability
Logged

Offline Girder of Girth

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44420 on: Today at 10:27:10 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:26:21 am
Keep an eye on the ticketing site. Recently there has been short notice with the window for registration open for only 24 hrs. They dont email members which is probably a good thing to minimise the number of people registering. For the same reason its often not advertised on here. Reward goes to those who commit time to this (and bots)!

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability

Thanks - I'll be checking every day now!
Logged
1st Game: Standing on Kop watching Digger Barnes give us a winner against Spurs 29/10/89.
Hooked ever since ...

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,406
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44421 on: Today at 02:13:34 pm »
Ive never bothered before as I usually get singles and sit anywhere in the prem, but what are chances of getting two seated together in the general members sale this week?

Looking for anywhere in the ground thats seated, so not kop, lower annie
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,211
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44422 on: Today at 02:22:03 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:13:34 pm
Ive never bothered before as I usually get singles and sit anywhere in the prem, but what are chances of getting two seated together in the general members sale this week?

Looking for anywhere in the ground thats seated, so not kop, lower annie

Even later In the day there's been pairs towards the back of UAR so should be fine imo
Logged

Offline Athleticobil

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44423 on: Today at 03:04:47 pm »
Can anyone confirm date for late Man city sale for the 4+? Cant seem to find it anywhere
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,211
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44424 on: Today at 03:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Atleticobil on Today at 03:04:47 pm
Can anyone confirm date for late Man city sale for the 4+? Cant seem to find it anywhere

It's not been announced
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,474
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44425 on: Today at 03:16:38 pm »
I got west ham in the ballot and the queue opens on Wednesday.  Should I be on the queue like a hawk and bag the first ticket I see. Or is it more leisurely than that at this point?  I'm not too fussed where I sit , just happy to be there. But are there definitely areas to avoid?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44426 on: Today at 03:22:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:16:38 pm
I got west ham in the ballot and the queue opens on Wednesday.  Should I be on the queue like a hawk and bag the first ticket I see. Or is it more leisurely than that at this point?  I'm not too fussed where I sit , just happy to be there. But are there definitely areas to avoid?

Its up to you if your in early you might get a lower Annie but mostly it'll be the upper main stand and upper Annie,  getting in a little earlier is probably the difference of 10 rows further forward
« Last Edit: Today at 03:24:35 pm by walterwhite »
Logged

Online TazLaa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • Darwizzy #9
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44427 on: Today at 03:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:26:21 am
Keep an eye on the ticketing site. Recently there has been short notice with the window for registration open for only 24 hrs. They dont email members which is probably a good thing to minimise the number of people registering. For the same reason its often not advertised on here. Reward goes to those who commit time to this (and bots)!

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability

Man City game has been removed from this today for some reason
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44428 on: Today at 04:38:08 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 03:56:09 pm
Man City game has been removed from this today for some reason

Maybe theyve been expelled from the league

Suspect theyre updating it.

Edit - they have
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1106 1107 1108 1109 1110 [1111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 