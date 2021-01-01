If the ticket is showing up on your account the NFC pass will work regardless of whether or not it's been updated. Same situation for me with Brighton last week.
Any problems getting in speak to a Fan Support first.they might be able to sort it without going the ticket office.a lot depends what time you get there of course, as stated above it should work anyway.but either call at Ticket office earlier or speak to fan support before going to T/O
Nice one.
Is it just me or this sale even more difficult than Brighton? I thought the late kickoffs were supposed to be easier.
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]