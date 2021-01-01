« previous next »
portRUSHred

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 06:11:11 pm
Quote from: JAYLFC0903 on Yesterday at 04:49:29 pm

Not overally to be honest. So it may come to giving him my phone haha.
Can you download your wallet to his phone?
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:01:56 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:32:58 pm
Might make a blag account

Mr Kev LFC Help

See how long it takes them to ban it.


Spend a week going on live chat at random times, then make an account with every name and add them all to each others F&F  :lmao
Acko1985

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:01:28 pm
Quote from: tgi91 on Yesterday at 11:01:39 am
Me & my old man trying to get Villa for Sat - best queue number in a while @ 832 - still be slim pickings I expect

Did you get any mate?

I was just behind you at 950 and was sold out, managed 1 ticket in last 2 years.

How does the bots work when you need unique link for the sale?
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:54:36 pm
Quote from: Acko1985 on Yesterday at 08:01:28 pm
Did you get any mate?

I was just behind you at 950 and was sold out, managed 1 ticket in last 2 years.

How does the bots work when you need unique link for the sale?

It might not be bots. If theres only ~1000 tickets left and everyone ahead of you in the queue can buy up to 4 tickets then they can all go.

The waiting game starts because people are hoarding in the basket.



TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:30:24 pm
Anyone find it strange theres only 13 hospos on the site for villa
Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:06:53 pm
Quote from: TazLaa on Yesterday at 09:30:24 pm
Anyone find it strange theres only 13 hospos on the site for villa
Theres been something different about this AMS compared to others this season. Ive only seen one affordable ticket today. The other AMS I was seeing plenty and just too slow most of the time. Hopefully tomorrow/wednesday brings about better luck
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:39:52 pm
Something seems odd, yesterday at about 18 mins past the hour about 6 blocks would light up for Leverkusen, it did this almost every hour, but everything went straight away, it was AL1-3 and some others across the ground. There must have been over 50 seats in total. But it couldnt have been the same seats as they would go, but then the same block lit up again. I wonder if bots are holding things back.

Then there was that message about the ballot sale, but there wasnt a ballot sale today and not everyone got the message.

TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:20:46 am
Anyone seen anything for villa this morning
LFC_777

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:22:16 am
Do they have non-credit tickets in cup games like they do with season ticket returns in premier league games or does every ticket carry a credit?
seandundee123

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:24:40 am
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 08:20:46 am
Anyone seen anything for villa this morning

Loads of blocks just flashed orange then
mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:27:15 am
Big drop but site is stalling on payment
RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:27:18 am
Quote from: LFC_777 on Today at 09:22:16 am
Do they have non-credit tickets in cup games like they do with season ticket returns in premier league games or does every ticket carry a credit?

All the normal priced tickets are credits.
TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:43:16 am
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 09:27:15 am
Big drop but site is stalling on payment
Did it go through? Did you get a credit?
mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:08:46 am
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 09:43:16 am
Did it go through? Did you get a credit?
No credit. Yeah got it, closed chrome completely and reopened it to get it to work.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:50:31 am

Hoping we'll get the AMS registration sign up for City soon. Need a pair for it.  For Chelsea, did people find it relatively ok to get a pair in the AMS?
TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:47:21 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:50:31 am
Hoping we'll get the AMS registration sign up for City soon. Need a pair for it.  For Chelsea, did people find it relatively ok to get a pair in the AMS?
Take it you have 2 cards on 4+
mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:31:12 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:50:31 am
Hoping we'll get the AMS registration sign up for City soon. Need a pair for it.  For Chelsea, did people find it relatively ok to get a pair in the AMS?
obviously a good queue position will help but chelsea had loads of unsold hospo returns too. A pair was fairly easy to pick up. I don't know any 4+ who didn't get credit for chelsea.
