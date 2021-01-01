« previous next »
Offline daindan

« Reply #44080 on: Today at 09:32:06 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on November  2, 2024, 11:03:36 pm
Those unsold (EMPTY) seats have been paid for though so the club aren't arsed.
the vast majority if not all are hospitably season tickets.

Hence why so many of these seats are advertised on Twitter a lot cheaper than what LFC would charge for a returned ticket in that stand

Upper Annie arent seasonal hospo. Its matchday offsite hospo. The seasonal hospo in the Annie is the middle bit, just like the main stand. When the club cant sell the matchday hospo they make it half price rather than put it on general sale
Online TazLaa

« Reply #44081 on: Today at 09:46:41 am »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 09:20:36 am
It seems the clubs membership sweep hit some touts this weekend, good.
Load of people left down with no shows or contact. Money down the drain.
What happened here?
Online bignred84

« Reply #44082 on: Today at 10:00:27 am »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 09:32:06 am
Upper Annie arent seasonal hospo. Its matchday offsite hospo. The seasonal hospo in the Annie is the middle bit, just like the main stand. When the club cant sell the matchday hospo they make it half price rather than put it on general sale

There's 2 types of Hospitality in the Upper Anny now (Old & New)

you have the first 12/13 rows which is all in house and the new hospitality (Brodies etc)

then you have the off site hospitality which they have had for a  number of years.
its these tickets that showed in as well in the late AMS sales*
these tickets are further back beyond rows 12/13

*its a bit daft when anyone buys a Upper Anny ticket they get a warning about NO lift and the access/steps etc.
yet the unsold hospitality often show as disabled seats in the Upper Anny
Offline RainbowFlick

« Reply #44083 on: Today at 10:47:38 am »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 09:46:41 am
What happened here?

presumably in relation to this https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-shuts-down-almost-100000-fake-accounts-and-issues-lifetime-bans-combat-ticket-touting

there usually is a few 'letdowns' on twitter each weekend to be honest. but maybe a few touts were implicated and now those who paid the touts are probably out of pocket and without getting into the ground
Online Jm55

« Reply #44084 on: Today at 10:54:06 am »
I did see someone on twitter moaning about a steward being a grass about scan ins.

Assume that the club are being a bit more thorough preventing people from just holding a phone in front of a scanner to scan someone else into the ground and at least require the person using the ticket to have the phone in their possession.
Online tgi91

« Reply #44085 on: Today at 11:01:39 am »
Me & my old man trying to get Villa for Sat - best queue number in a while @ 832 - still be slim pickings I expect
Online swoopy

« Reply #44086 on: Today at 11:03:25 am »
Bah, luck ran out.. best pos about 2.5k
I expect it'll be fine to get sorted on the refresh at some point this week given the KO time and I only need 1 for me this week too
Online PaulF

« Reply #44087 on: Today at 11:03:30 am »
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 11:01:39 am
Me & my old man trying to get Villa for Sat - best queue number in a while @ 832 - still be slim pickings I expect

Good luck!
Online Garycarney44

« Reply #44088 on: Today at 11:04:00 am »
5198 for me😪, trying to get my lad one, did have success yesterday for tomorrow's game though
Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44089 on: Today at 11:04:19 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:54:06 am
I did see someone on twitter moaning about a steward being a grass about scan ins.

Assume that the club are being a bit more thorough preventing people from just holding a phone in front of a scanner to scan someone else into the ground and at least require the person using the ticket to have the phone in their possession.

This kind of stuff needs to stop, the stewards are doing their job and aren't the ones in the wrong. Saw someone on Twitter complaining about being £50 down because someone didn't turn up for him to scan them in on the weekend and told everyone "its my ticket I can do what I want with it" when it was rightly pointed out it should have been returned to the club instead.
Online BlahBlah

« Reply #44090 on: Today at 11:05:59 am »
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 10346

No villa for me
Online TazLaa

« Reply #44091 on: Today at 11:06:39 am »
Not hopeful today 1729
Online swoopy

« Reply #44092 on: Today at 11:07:04 am »
I'm sure there'll be lots of returns given the KO time. Look how many were returned for Brighton Friday / Saturday.
Online pl_kop_1969

« Reply #44093 on: Today at 11:12:59 am »
Queue number 824, got in after about 8 minutes. Nothing but hospitality in Anfield Road Upper showing.
Offline 30fiver

« Reply #44094 on: Today at 11:13:02 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:04:19 am
This kind of stuff needs to stop, the stewards are doing their job and aren't the ones in the wrong. Saw someone on Twitter complaining about being £50 down because someone didn't turn up for him to scan them in on the weekend and told everyone "its my ticket I can do what I want with it" when it was rightly pointed out it should have been returned to the club instead.

This is the issue, doughnuts with mentality like this

It isn't his to do what he wants with, he doesn't own the seat or the ticket the club do - the purchase is effectively a contract for him to use it for that game, if they abide by their T&C's (which he isn't by doing that)
Online tgi91

« Reply #44095 on: Today at 11:15:26 am »
In after 11 mins, apparently 3 hospo's left - everything else gone.

Screams of a bot sweep up no?
Online Lisan Al Gaib

« Reply #44096 on: Today at 11:15:34 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:13:02 am
This is the issue, doughnuts with mentality like this

It isn't his to do what he wants with, he doesn't own the seat or the ticket the club do - the purchase is effectively a contract for him to use it for that game, if they abide by their T&C's (which he isn't by doing that)

Its the same "I'll do what I want" mentality that also sees the stairs at the top of the 300s completely rammed game after game as well.
Online swoopy

« Reply #44097 on: Today at 11:19:18 am »
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 11:15:26 am
In after 11 mins, apparently 3 hospo's left - everything else gone.

Screams of a bot sweep up no?

When the queue basically stops you feel that it's people who know how to get round the queue that are holding it up. That and it not logging people out after purchase doesn't help either !
Online wild_wild_wild

« Reply #44098 on: Today at 11:19:35 am »
mad this morning, got 3 tickets for me and my two boys... blimey!
Online TepidT2O

« Reply #44099 on: Today at 11:20:45 am »
Quote from: BlahBlah on Today at 11:05:59 am
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 10346

No villa for me
13,253 joys.. having a job makes it so hard
Online swoopy

« Reply #44100 on: Today at 11:21:42 am »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Today at 11:19:35 am
mad this morning, got 3 tickets for me and my two boys... blimey!

Nice one ! Good pos ?
Online wild_wild_wild

« Reply #44101 on: Today at 11:27:30 am »
Right up in the heavens of Anny Road. Will be like watching a PS1 game. Unless club decide to move  us again like last week
Offline Claire.

« Reply #44102 on: Today at 11:29:51 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:19:18 am
When the queue basically stops you feel that it's people who know how to get round the queue that are holding it up. That and it not logging people out after purchase doesn't help either !

Which I hope we all used our opportunity to comment on in the survey ☺️
Online swoopy

« Reply #44103 on: Today at 11:37:19 am »
Andddddd ... blocked

Arseholes
Offline Schmarn

« Reply #44104 on: Today at 11:37:57 am »

A couple of times a bunch of blocks have gone orange but all gone in a second.
Online dundeejoe

« Reply #44105 on: Today at 11:49:47 am »
got Main upper few mins ago
Online Miller79

« Reply #44106 on: Today at 11:56:28 am »
Hall map has been barren here, just keep seeing the same hospo in the Annie Road over and over again
Online Garycarney44

« Reply #44107 on: Today at 12:03:46 pm »
Just got one in the Kop 👍😄 Lads made up
Online swoopy

« Reply #44108 on: Today at 12:04:14 pm »
Whole ground flashed up there. Got an absolutely terrible seat in the main stand upper but a credit so I'm having it
Online BlahBlah

« Reply #44109 on: Today at 12:05:35 pm »
Just got in. Sold out - super. Feeling great about the endeavor.
Online Kopite21795

« Reply #44110 on: Today at 12:06:02 pm »
Anyone else unable to refresh? Site seems to have froze for me
Online Jm55

« Reply #44111 on: Today at 12:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Kopite21795 on Today at 12:06:02 pm
Anyone else unable to refresh? Site seems to have froze for me

Yeah same.
Online anitrella

« Reply #44112 on: Today at 12:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Kopite21795 on Today at 12:06:02 pm
Anyone else unable to refresh? Site seems to have froze for me
same incredibly slow
Online BlahBlah

« Reply #44113 on: Today at 12:06:43 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:04:14 pm
Whole ground flashed up there. Got an absolutely terrible seat in the main stand upper but a credit so I'm having it

why is mine saying sold out and you guys are getting joy... VAR
