I did see someone on twitter moaning about a steward being a grass about scan ins.



Assume that the club are being a bit more thorough preventing people from just holding a phone in front of a scanner to scan someone else into the ground and at least require the person using the ticket to have the phone in their possession.



This kind of stuff needs to stop, the stewards are doing their job and aren't the ones in the wrong. Saw someone on Twitter complaining about being £50 down because someone didn't turn up for him to scan them in on the weekend and told everyone "its my ticket I can do what I want with it" when it was rightly pointed out it should have been returned to the club instead.