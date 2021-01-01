Upper Annie arent seasonal hospo. Its matchday offsite hospo. The seasonal hospo in the Annie is the middle bit, just like the main stand. When the club cant sell the matchday hospo they make it half price rather than put it on general sale
There's 2 types of Hospitality in the Upper Anny now (Old & New)
you have the first 12/13 rows which is all in house and the new hospitality (Brodies etc)
then you have the off site hospitality which they have had for a number of years.
its these tickets that showed in as well in the late AMS sales*
these tickets are further back beyond rows 12/13
*its a bit daft when anyone buys a Upper Anny ticket they get a warning about NO lift and the access/steps etc.
yet the unsold hospitality often show as disabled seats in the Upper Anny