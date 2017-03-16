KK 2 seats to the left of me empty...two seats to the right...empty...you couldn't make this up. Second row
Decided to go in today KK 2 row...my god that l9t down there is so miserable..they just don't wanna be there never mind sing or shout. People just go in stay silent...some guts in first row just looked down at their phones the whole game. Even Gakpo and Kostas shouting atthem couldn't wake em up. Atmosphere non existent in that stand...all local and STH too going early at 2-1.My god give me strength.Rant over...not going there again.
https://youtu.be/m65MzBMXDwc?si=_kPBsOOv37FRE1gOWatching this vid and around the 10 minute mark you can see a few blocks of empty seats in the ARU. Are these corporate tickets?
Yes the first 12/13 rows of the Upper Anny are all hospitality
Row 34 does exist. I sat in it for Klopps last game. It just doesnt exist currently on the 3d seat viewer
lol. Like Harry Potter or something
I was looking for a mate in late avails earlier today - but all I could find was ST returns, is it pretty much an impossibility to get a credit this late?
The fact these go unsold despite thousands desperate to attend tells you all you need to know about our owners.
Those unsold (EMPTY) seats have been paid for though so the club aren't arsed.the vast majority if not all are hospitably season tickets.Hence why so many of these seats are advertised on Twitter a lot cheaper than what LFC would charge for a returned ticket in that stand
I posted in the NFC pass but there was a number of issues with people NFC passes saying theyd already been used and the TO did nothing so that will account for some of the empty seats (not all)
Leverkusen drop. About 10 there. Got oneU3, U4 and whole front row of AU8
Was loads come up just after 2
So how far will Real drop? Presumably it wont get to Bologna and Leverkusen and youll need something from last year?
So whether Lille drop to 2 of 3 this season? Or maybe 1 of 3?
Hopefully a dead rubber as we've already qualified in top 8. I'd predict it'll go to those with 2 of 3 I.e. Bologna and leverkusen
2nd game of the trot I have no unique link email (for Villa tomorrow)think they are trying to tell me something or what.
My friend and I have registered separately for Villa. Can I purchase for both of us?
Did you register? Have you 13+?
