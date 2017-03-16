« previous next »
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44040 on: Yesterday at 07:28:05 pm »
KK 2 seats to the left of me empty...two seats to the right...empty...you couldn't make this up. Second row
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44041 on: Yesterday at 07:53:05 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 07:28:05 pm
KK 2 seats to the left of me empty...two seats to the right...empty...you couldn't make this up. Second row

I posted in the NFC pass but there was a number of issues with people NFC passes saying theyd already been used and the TO did nothing so that will account for some of the empty seats (not all)
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44042 on: Yesterday at 08:09:32 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 07:23:54 pm
Decided to go in today KK 2 row...my god that l9t down there is so miserable..they just don't wanna be there never mind sing or shout. People just go in stay silent...some guts in first row just looked down at their phones the whole game. Even Gakpo and Kostas shouting atthem couldn't wake em up. Atmosphere non existent in that stand...all local and STH too going early at 2-1.
My god give me strength.
Rant over...not going there again.

Have been in a few parts of that stand and it was no better, I actually felt unwelcome going on a st return in different parts
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44043 on: Yesterday at 08:36:04 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 07:23:54 pm
Decided to go in today KK 2 row...my god that l9t down there is so miserable..they just don't wanna be there never mind sing or shout. People just go in stay silent...some guts in first row just looked down at their phones the whole game. Even Gakpo and Kostas shouting atthem couldn't wake em up. Atmosphere non existent in that stand...all local and STH too going early at 2-1.
My god give me strength.
Rant over...not going there again.

Definitely the worst stand, I never sit that low anywhere cause I cant see the game properly
Offline WaffleHouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44044 on: Yesterday at 08:39:59 pm »
On the other hand, the atmosphere in AL1 was absolutely bouncing. Got a credit seat last minute but assume they're mostly ST seats as well?
Offline MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44045 on: Yesterday at 08:53:05 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 07:23:54 pm
Decided to go in today KK 2 row...my god that l9t down there is so miserable..they just don't wanna be there never mind sing or shout. People just go in stay silent...some guts in first row just looked down at their phones the whole game. Even Gakpo and Kostas shouting atthem couldn't wake em up. Atmosphere non existent in that stand...all local and STH too going early at 2-1.
My god give me strength.
Rant over...not going there again.

I swear they must hate every facet of going the match down in Lower Kenny.

Or maybe theyre so miserable because theyre forced to sacrifice their knees every other week, unless theyre 5ft tall
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44046 on: Yesterday at 08:59:57 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 06:41:13 pm
https://youtu.be/m65MzBMXDwc?si=_kPBsOOv37FRE1gO

Watching this vid and around the 10 minute mark you can see a few blocks of empty seats in the ARU. Are these corporate tickets?

Yes the first 12/13 rows of the Upper Anny are all hospitality
Offline tgi91

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44047 on: Yesterday at 09:05:17 pm »
I was looking for a mate in late avails earlier today - but all I could find was ST returns, is it pretty much an impossibility to get a credit this late?
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44048 on: Yesterday at 09:52:56 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 08:59:57 pm
Yes the first 12/13 rows of the Upper Anny are all hospitality

The fact these go unsold despite thousands desperate to attend tells you all you need to know about our owners.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44049 on: Yesterday at 10:09:03 pm »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on November  1, 2024, 04:15:41 pm
Row 34 does exist. I sat in it for Klopps last game. It just doesnt exist currently on the 3d seat viewer lol. Like Harry Potter or something

Was in 32 today and it was the back row, just the raised disability bit behind us.
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44050 on: Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on Yesterday at 09:05:17 pm
I was looking for a mate in late avails earlier today - but all I could find was ST returns, is it pretty much an impossibility to get a credit this late?

I got 2 this morning, Im sure others got some too. Match day is the easiest day to get tickets during the whole additional sale
Offline Danyaals Kop

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44051 on: Yesterday at 10:42:41 pm »
What was up with the question for the main stand today?

Que for turnstile S was stretching more than halfway across between that turnstile and W on the other side at kick off
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44052 on: Yesterday at 11:03:36 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:52:56 pm
The fact these go unsold despite thousands desperate to attend tells you all you need to know about our owners.

Those unsold (EMPTY) seats have been paid for though so the club aren't arsed.
the vast majority if not all are hospitably season tickets.

Hence why so many of these seats are advertised on Twitter a lot cheaper than what LFC would charge for a returned ticket in that stand
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44053 on: Today at 10:32:36 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 11:03:36 pm
Those unsold (EMPTY) seats have been paid for though so the club aren't arsed.
the vast majority if not all are hospitably season tickets.

Hence why so many of these seats are advertised on Twitter a lot cheaper than what LFC would charge for a returned ticket in that stand

This is where most of the 2000 empty seats a game comes from
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44054 on: Today at 10:33:59 am »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 07:28:05 pm
KK 2 seats to the left of me empty...two seats to the right...empty...you couldn't make this up. Second row

Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 07:53:05 pm
I posted in the NFC pass but there was a number of issues with people NFC passes saying theyd already been used and the TO did nothing so that will account for some of the empty seats (not all)

That section of KK is also usually hospo for the 7s or 8s lounge (ones down kop side ones in KK can't remember which way round) so might have been unsold hospo or like Matt said issues with NFC again
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44055 on: Today at 02:10:57 pm »
Leverkusen drop. About 10 there. Got one

U3, U4 and whole front row of AU8
Online jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44056 on: Today at 02:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:10:57 pm
Leverkusen drop. About 10 there. Got one

U3, U4 and whole front row of AU8

Yeah I just got 3 singles for my mates ..all pretty much front row of the main upper
Offline red_man123

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44057 on: Today at 02:24:39 pm »
Rocking front row with about 10 rows hospitality behind is gonna be funny  :D
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44058 on: Today at 02:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:10:57 pm
Leverkusen drop. About 10 there. Got one

U3, U4 and whole front row of AU8

Was loads come up just after 2
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44059 on: Today at 02:37:34 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:25:08 pm
Was loads come up just after 2

So how far will Real drop? Presumably it wont get to Bologna and Leverkusen and youll need something from last year?
Offline sharkeyb

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44060 on: Today at 04:34:04 pm »
I'm trying to forward my ticket to Wednesday to a season ticket hholder for Wednesday, do they need to download a General admission pass or will their ST update if I forward it?
Online kop2016

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44061 on: Today at 04:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:37:34 pm
So how far will Real drop? Presumably it wont get to Bologna and Leverkusen and youll need something from last year?
So whether Lille drop to 2 of 3 this season? Or maybe 1 of 3?
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44062 on: Today at 05:43:32 pm »
Quote from: kop2016 on Today at 04:52:13 pm
So whether Lille drop to 2 of 3 this season? Or maybe 1 of 3?

Hopefully a dead rubber as we've already qualified in top 8. I'd predict it'll go to those with 2 of 3 I.e. Bologna and leverkusen
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44063 on: Today at 05:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:37:34 pm
So how far will Real drop? Presumably it wont get to Bologna and Leverkusen and youll need something from last year?

I personally can't see it going to this seasons games only

Lille will probably go to 1 of this seasons games, providing it's a dead rubber
Online kop2016

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44064 on: Today at 05:54:27 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 05:43:32 pm
Hopefully a dead rubber as we've already qualified in top 8. I'd predict it'll go to those with 2 of 3 I.e. Bologna and leverkusen
We must win all of the 6 games to get 18 points if we want to secure top 8 before facing Lille. If we have a draw, I don't think 16 points is enough.
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44065 on: Today at 06:02:58 pm »
2nd game of the trot I have no unique link email (for Villa tomorrow)

think they are trying to tell me something or what.
Offline Bonzai25

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44066 on: Today at 06:07:01 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 06:02:58 pm
2nd game of the trot I have no unique link email (for Villa tomorrow)

think they are trying to tell me something or what.
Did you register? Have you 13+?
Online 1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44067 on: Today at 07:07:32 pm »
My friend and I have registered separately for Villa. Can I purchase for both of us?
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44068 on: Today at 07:15:12 pm »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Today at 07:07:32 pm
My friend and I have registered separately for Villa. Can I purchase for both of us?

Yeah
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44069 on: Today at 07:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Bonzai25 on Today at 06:07:01 pm
Did you register? Have you 13+?

Think they've stopped sending links to those who register and already have tickets haven't they?
