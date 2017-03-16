KK 2 seats to the left of me empty...two seats to the right...empty...you couldn't make this up. Second row
Decided to go in today KK 2 row...my god that l9t down there is so miserable..they just don't wanna be there never mind sing or shout. People just go in stay silent...some guts in first row just looked down at their phones the whole game. Even Gakpo and Kostas shouting atthem couldn't wake em up. Atmosphere non existent in that stand...all local and STH too going early at 2-1.My god give me strength.Rant over...not going there again.
