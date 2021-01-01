« previous next »
Members Sales

Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:22:42 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 07:40:12 am
Interesting how they seemed to leave it open overnight? Already returns as soon as I woke up this morning making it easier because theres no waiting for a drop. Already got one credit, really happy after yesterday


I think it should be like that all week rather than big drops. Just release them over the week gradually rather than a drop when everyone is working
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:23:02 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:20:47 am
And unknown error means youre blocked. Had that yesterday when a Leverkusen seat was staring at me.

Heard stories of blockings straight after basketing a seat, so when I saw a captcha I was a bit scared
Basset

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:38:33 am
Got 2 singles this morning , one definitely a ST return as I got the message,.
On the other one I didn't get the line on the purchase screen about it being a ST return BUT... it's that good a seat  KOP row 3 .. it HAS to be a ST return surely ?
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:44:59 am
Quote from: Basset on Today at 08:38:33 am
Got 2 singles this morning , one definitely a ST return as I got the message,.
On the other one I didn't get the line on the purchase screen about it being a ST return BUT... it's that good a seat  KOP row 3 .. it HAS to be a ST return surely ?

What section?
Basset

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:58:00 am
103 so surely has to be a ST ?

just an observation that it's possible we don't always get the warning about not being a ST return
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:03:07 am
Quote from: Basset on Today at 08:58:00 am
103 so surely has to be a ST ?

just an observation that it's possible we don't always get the warning about not being a ST return

I got a credit in L6 for Bmouth, very low chance but in ST areas you do get some scattered around. If youve already bought it and it didnt say its probably got a credit
Basset

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:04:28 am
Nice one. Cheers
Hogan37

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:10:46 am
Hospos all gone
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:50:38 am
Quote from: Basset on Today at 08:38:33 am
Got 2 singles this morning , one definitely a ST return as I got the message,.
On the other one I didn't get the line on the purchase screen about it being a ST return BUT... it's that good a seat  KOP row 3 .. it HAS to be a ST return surely ?

If the line is blank in the email confirmation between the seat number and the turnstile it's a credit

If it isn't blank and says season ticket seat then no credit, check the email
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:03:22 am
Can you scan in on any turnstile in the Kop?
RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:06:56 am
Think Ill be leaving it until later in the week for the less glamorous games now and try for better specs. Only so many £55 Upper Annie tickets you can buy without feeling short changed.
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:08:24 am
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Today at 12:29:53 am
Got a credit in block 304 and a STH in 107 but the credit ones for my lad so need to be with him. Think anyone would be sound enough to swap in the ground? Panicked in the massive drop earlier and ended up with seats scattered around :butt

Just go in at the same turnstile, you'll be sound to stand together in either section I would have thought
Last Edit: Today at 10:15:00 am by SnowGoon
rewood

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:08:59 am
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Today at 10:03:22 am
Can you scan in on any turnstile in the Kop?

Yes. I do all the time.
WaffleHouse

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:15:37 am
U5 just lit up but I was too slow. They're still dropping.
DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:21:20 am
Bought a ticket at 8:50am. How long before they usually update these late day of game ones to NFC passes?
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:22:05 am
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 10:21:20 am
Bought a ticket at 8:50am. How long before they usually update these late day of game ones to NFC passes?

As long as its in your account it doesnt matter about the NFC updating so dont worry
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:29:04 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 10:22:05 am
As long as its in your account it doesnt matter about the NFC updating so dont worry

The club have to do something. As long it doesn't say "not printed" then it's fine, but there's definitely a mechanism after buying before it's released to our accounts that the club must do.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:31:26 am
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 10:29:04 am
The club have to do something. As long it doesn't say "not printed" then it's fine, but there's definitely a mechanism after buying before it's released to our accounts that the club must do.

Where do you see the not printed. Im assuming by updating to NFC pass he means it showing on the pass, which you dont need. A ticket we bought this morning has appeared on our pass already.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:36:07 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:21:55 pm
Spent 6 ish hours refreshing this week for 1 leverkusen for my mates dad

Got one today... Wouldn't let me buy it (has Bologna)

Turns out someone had forwarded him one already, and rather than asking us to send if back they contacted the club to sort it and their solution was a paper ticket and keeping it in the account it shouldn't have been in, which blocks it being able to buy. Never noticed it as the account has Brighton on so was the game popping up when logged in

Even after sending the ticket back it wouldn't let me buy, something in the history because of the paper ticket intervention

After 3 different live chat agents and 1 hospo phone line call (because the 2nd live chat agent said it was due to hospo not being applied properly for Bologna), over a period of 4 hours, they have a ticket in reservations to check out... Which still won't let them due to the rogue item in history

Awaiting a call back Monday to process manually

I'm normally patient with them, but my god that's been tested today

Update - checked out successfully this morning from the reservations tab

4 hours +

Need a drink
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:37:52 am
Big drop, luckily had enough time for a manual credit selection, job done  :D
wildkings

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:42:29 am
Brighton has disappeared my ticketing options.

I can't get to the hallmap. I can only see Leverkusen and Blackpool U21s.

Any ideas why it's not appearing?

I was able to view the hallmap tickets this morning, but then got an error about 10 mins ago and now Brighton has gone.
Hogan37

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:48:20 am
Cos it's saying it's sold out
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:56:49 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 10:31:26 am
Where do you see the not printed. Im assuming by updating to NFC pass he means it showing on the pass, which you dont need. A ticket we bought this morning has appeared on our pass already.

It used to be in the ticket details section, I think it's in the forwarding section now (for some reason).

It won't update to the passes if it's "not printed", so would scan red, even though the ticket is on the account. It's a little icon with a cross on if I remember right.

If it's printed your passes are fine even if not updated (so if the pass has updated it's printed).  Sometimes the tickets can show as printed but the passes not updated, but this would scan green.

So "printed" is just the club releasing the tickets to our accounts.

I think that's right
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:57:43 am
By show as printed I mean not "not printed" ;D
