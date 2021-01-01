Interesting how they seemed to leave it open overnight? Already returns as soon as I woke up this morning making it easier because theres no waiting for a drop. Already got one credit, really happy after yesterday
And unknown error means youre blocked. Had that yesterday when a Leverkusen seat was staring at me.
Got 2 singles this morning , one definitely a ST return as I got the message,. On the other one I didn't get the line on the purchase screen about it being a ST return BUT... it's that good a seat KOP row 3 .. it HAS to be a ST return surely ?
103 so surely has to be a ST ? just an observation that it's possible we don't always get the warning about not being a ST return
