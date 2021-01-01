« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1096 1097 1098 1099 1100 [1101]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2370649 times)

Offline Bapsandwaps

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44000 on: Today at 08:22:42 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 07:40:12 am
Interesting how they seemed to leave it open overnight? Already returns as soon as I woke up this morning making it easier because theres no waiting for a drop. Already got one credit, really happy after yesterday


I think it should be like that all week rather than big drops. Just release them over the week gradually rather than a drop when everyone is working
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44001 on: Today at 08:23:02 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:20:47 am
And unknown error means youre blocked. Had that yesterday when a Leverkusen seat was staring at me.

Heard stories of blockings straight after basketing a seat, so when I saw a captcha I was a bit scared
Logged

Online Basset

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44002 on: Today at 08:38:33 am »
Got 2 singles this morning , one definitely a ST return as I got the message,.
On the other one I didn't get the line on the purchase screen about it being a ST return BUT... it's that good a seat  KOP row 3 .. it HAS to be a ST return surely ?
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44003 on: Today at 08:44:59 am »
Quote from: Basset on Today at 08:38:33 am
Got 2 singles this morning , one definitely a ST return as I got the message,.
On the other one I didn't get the line on the purchase screen about it being a ST return BUT... it's that good a seat  KOP row 3 .. it HAS to be a ST return surely ?

What section?
Logged

Online Basset

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44004 on: Today at 08:58:00 am »
103 so surely has to be a ST ?

just an observation that it's possible we don't always get the warning about not being a ST return
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44005 on: Today at 09:03:07 am »
Quote from: Basset on Today at 08:58:00 am
103 so surely has to be a ST ?

just an observation that it's possible we don't always get the warning about not being a ST return

I got a credit in L6 for Bmouth, very low chance but in ST areas you do get some scattered around. If youve already bought it and it didnt say its probably got a credit
Logged

Online Basset

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44006 on: Today at 09:04:28 am »
Nice one. Cheers
Logged

Online Hogan37

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #44007 on: Today at 09:10:46 am »
Hospos all gone
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1096 1097 1098 1099 1100 [1101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 