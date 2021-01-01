« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2370424 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43960 on: Yesterday at 04:23:40 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Yesterday at 04:04:02 pm
Just had an email saying the seat I purchased is now unavailable Annie rd al4 row 34 and moving me to lower Kenny. Is this normal

Does your new seat show within your account and on your pass?

Or you just having to go by the new seat details shown on the email?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43961 on: Yesterday at 04:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:50:32 pm
those hospos we can see though, they're all STH so the club don't necessarily care if they sell, same as ST returns? they've had their money

Pure speculation on my part but as far as their 'customer base' goes the one they're most arsed about will be whatever weirdo is paying tens of thousnads a seasons for a hospo season ticket so it wouldn't surprise me if they'll do everything that they can to keep those people renewing their season tickets.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43962 on: Yesterday at 04:27:33 pm »
Quote from: L6row7 on Yesterday at 04:23:40 pm
Does your new seat show within your account and on your pass?

Or you just having to go by the new seat details shown on the email?

Said nfc would be updated but not been yet new seat is showing in my ticket account tho
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43963 on: Yesterday at 04:29:50 pm »
has there been any drops since 1.30 as had a hospital appointment and just back ?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43964 on: Yesterday at 04:38:20 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Yesterday at 04:29:50 pm
has there been any drops since 1.30 as had a hospital appointment and just back ?
Not sure about Brighton mate, but there has been a few drop for Leverkusen
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43965 on: Yesterday at 04:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Bonzai25 on Yesterday at 04:38:20 pm
Not sure about Brighton mate, but there has been a few drop for Leverkusen
cheers
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43966 on: Yesterday at 04:49:35 pm »
A mate (who Ive been trying for all day) just got a Brighton credit there so worth keeping an eye out if youre looking
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43967 on: Yesterday at 05:00:34 pm »
Leverkusen sorted after a solid 6 hours this week

AL3

1 of two cards though so heres to the next 6 hours lads
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43968 on: Yesterday at 05:04:18 pm »
The one day I spent hours refreshing just for them to not release, whats happened with people moving seats?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43969 on: Yesterday at 05:06:14 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Yesterday at 04:27:33 pm
Said nfc would be updated but not been yet new seat is showing in my ticket account tho

Make sure you keep your original email showing a credit seat. If they have moved you to a ST return, it may not end up counting as a credit.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43970 on: Yesterday at 05:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 04:49:35 pm
A mate (who Ive been trying for all day) just got a Brighton credit there so worth keeping an eye out if youre looking

slider has never moved from £480 for me today,first time thats happened
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43971 on: Yesterday at 05:08:48 pm »
Seen LFC chat telling someone credit stays if they get move to a ST seat from cred seat
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43972 on: Yesterday at 05:52:39 pm »
Quote from: red_man123 on Yesterday at 05:08:48 pm
Seen LFC chat telling someone credit stays if they get move to a ST seat from cred seat
That probably means that the opposite will happen.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43973 on: Yesterday at 06:06:22 pm »
We expecting some drops tomorrow morning then? Been a joke this sale like happy I got a local for villa so don't have to go through that again
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43974 on: Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Hogan37 on Yesterday at 06:06:22 pm
We expecting some drops tomorrow morning then? Been a joke this sale like happy I got a local for villa so don't have to go through that again

Theres always tickets on the day of the game, theyll open it early doors then theres a break when they need to get rid of hospo then it opens again if you can afford to buy that late
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43975 on: Yesterday at 06:18:49 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm
Theres always tickets on the day of the game, theyll open it early doors then theres a break when they need to get rid of hospo then it opens again if you can afford to buy that late

Wish they did this for Leverkusen. Seems mental that youd need Bologna still on the day of the match.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43976 on: Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm »
Yeah I'll deffo buy tomorrow I remember for the Bournemouth game I checked for a mate at like half 1 and literally the whole stadium lit up, hopefully won't have a problem tomorrow.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43977 on: Yesterday at 06:45:21 pm »
Whole stadium up now
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43978 on: Yesterday at 06:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Hogan37 on Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm
Yeah I'll deffo buy tomorrow I remember for the Bournemouth game I checked for a mate at like half 1 and literally the whole stadium lit up, hopefully won't have a problem tomorrow.

Managed two credits for Brentford and Forest and one for myself for Bournemouth (dad couldnt go). Balloted for Chelsea. This is the first game Ive ever had where Ive not even had one ticket pre match day. Happy to settle for an ST if it gets a bit late as we have to travel
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43979 on: Yesterday at 06:48:13 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 06:46:42 pm
Managed two credits for Brentford and Forest and one for myself for Bournemouth (dad couldnt go). Balloted for Chelsea. This is the first game Ive ever had where Ive not even had one ticket pre match day. Happy to settle for an ST if it gets a bit late as we have to travel

Check now !
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43980 on: Yesterday at 06:49:59 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:48:13 pm
Check now !

No credits unfortunately, happy to wait
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43981 on: Yesterday at 06:50:19 pm »
Cheers for the heads up
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43982 on: Yesterday at 07:10:01 pm »
a few drops there for Brighton

Bit odd as my slider was stuck in the middle £480+

loved it back and a number of blocks went orange
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43983 on: Yesterday at 07:21:55 pm »
Quote from: red_man123 on Yesterday at 05:00:34 pm
Leverkusen sorted after a solid 6 hours this week

AL3

1 of two cards though so heres to the next 6 hours lads

Spent 6 ish hours refreshing this week for 1 leverkusen for my mates dad

Got one today... Wouldn't let me buy it (has Bologna)

Turns out someone had forwarded him one already, and rather than asking us to send if back they contacted the club to sort it and their solution was a paper ticket and keeping it in the account it shouldn't have been in, which blocks it being able to buy. Never noticed it as the account has Brighton on so was the game popping up when logged in

Even after sending the ticket back it wouldn't let me buy, something in the history because of the paper ticket intervention

After 3 different live chat agents and 1 hospo phone line call (because the 2nd live chat agent said it was due to hospo not being applied properly for Bologna), over a period of 4 hours, they have a ticket in reservations to check out... Which still won't let them due to the rogue item in history

Awaiting a call back Monday to process manually

I'm normally patient with them, but my god that's been tested today
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43984 on: Yesterday at 07:52:54 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:45:21 pm
Whole stadium up now

ffs i stopped refreshing 5.30
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43985 on: Yesterday at 07:55:56 pm »
I got on late, still a few coming on at 7:40PM but I was too slow with the sliders, accidentally kept basketing the hospos, bastards haha

Seems to have stopped now
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43986 on: Yesterday at 08:09:36 pm »
Yeah it's stopped I didn't manage one either kept basketing hospos confident for tomorrow though
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43987 on: Yesterday at 08:29:12 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:21:55 pm
Spent 6 ish hours refreshing this week for 1 leverkusen for my mates dad

Got one today... Wouldn't let me buy it (has Bologna)

Turns out someone had forwarded him one already, and rather than asking us to send if back they contacted the club to sort it and their solution was a paper ticket and keeping it in the account it shouldn't have been in, which blocks it being able to buy. Never noticed it as the account has Brighton on so was the game popping up when logged in

Even after sending the ticket back it wouldn't let me buy, something in the history because of the paper ticket intervention

After 3 different live chat agents and 1 hospo phone line call (because the 2nd live chat agent said it was due to hospo not being applied properly for Bologna), over a period of 4 hours, they have a ticket in reservations to check out... Which still won't let them due to the rogue item in history

Awaiting a call back Monday to process manually

I'm normally patient with them, but my god that's been tested today


Oh my word thats insanity. Just when I thought i had heard it all  :o

Hopefully gets sorted Monday for you mate, proper legend going to those lengths for someone else!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43988 on: Yesterday at 08:57:37 pm »
Quote from: red_man123 on Yesterday at 08:29:12 pm

Oh my word thats insanity. Just when I thought i had heard it all  :o

Hopefully gets sorted Monday for you mate, proper legend going to those lengths for someone else!

Could do with 30fiver giving it a rest and giving the rest of us a chance.

Or become one of his mates and put your feet up!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43989 on: Yesterday at 09:09:12 pm »
anyone explain why my slider resets itself every so often

I have it set at the lowest amount, then every so often it rests to the full amount
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43990 on: Yesterday at 09:22:55 pm »
Quote from: red_man123 on Yesterday at 08:29:12 pm

Oh my word thats insanity. Just when I thought i had heard it all  :o

Hopefully gets sorted Monday for you mate, proper legend going to those lengths for someone else!

All whilst on the clock of course 🤣

Don't mind it when I have the spare time at work but just frustrating, the favour gets paid back in 🍻 which at £5.50 a bottle of Stowford Press soon mounts up 🤣
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43991 on: Yesterday at 09:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:57:37 pm
Could do with 30fiver giving it a rest and giving the rest of us a chance.

Or become one of his mates and put your feet up!

Mine are up till lille now 🤣
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43992 on: Yesterday at 10:20:00 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 09:09:12 pm
anyone explain why my slider resets itself every so often

I have it set at the lowest amount, then every so often it rests to the full amount

Same. I can only assume its deliberately set that way. Its a nightmare as you miss out on the first ticket setting your sliders and you have about half an hour waiting for another before the slider resets.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43993 on: Yesterday at 10:57:12 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 07:10:01 pm
a few drops there for Brighton

Bit odd as my slider was stuck in the middle £480+

loved it back and a number of blocks went orange

I have noticed this, as said above when you get the sliders right you miss the first ticket and the next one you basket but the odd time the slider gets stuck at like you 480 and I've had to go back out to the match selection and back in to reset and seen some in the lower price bracket that weren't showing when it was stuck
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43994 on: Yesterday at 11:01:22 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 10:57:12 pm
I have noticed this, as said above when you get the sliders right you miss the first ticket and the next one you basket but the odd time the slider gets stuck at like you 480 and I've had to go back out to the match selection and back in to reset and seen some in the lower price bracket that weren't showing when it was stuck

I've had this a few times this week.

I've found if I move the slider back beyond what it was at (£480).
my options are open as the lower priced tickets are now showing
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43995 on: Today at 12:29:53 am »
Got a credit in block 304 and a STH in 107 but the credit ones for my lad so need to be with him. Think anyone would be sound enough to swap in the ground? Panicked in the massive drop earlier and ended up with seats scattered around :butt
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43996 on: Today at 07:40:12 am »
Interesting how they seemed to leave it open overnight? Already returns as soon as I woke up this morning making it easier because theres no waiting for a drop. Already got one credit, really happy after yesterday
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43997 on: Today at 07:43:25 am »
Some dropping this Morning, I take it when pressing the choose seats for me option and getting the Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase option means youve been too slow?
