« Reply #43960 on: Today at 04:23:40 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Today at 04:04:02 pm
Just had an email saying the seat I purchased is now unavailable Annie rd al4 row 34 and moving me to lower Kenny. Is this normal

Does your new seat show within your account and on your pass?

Or you just having to go by the new seat details shown on the email?
« Reply #43961 on: Today at 04:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:50:32 pm
those hospos we can see though, they're all STH so the club don't necessarily care if they sell, same as ST returns? they've had their money

Pure speculation on my part but as far as their 'customer base' goes the one they're most arsed about will be whatever weirdo is paying tens of thousnads a seasons for a hospo season ticket so it wouldn't surprise me if they'll do everything that they can to keep those people renewing their season tickets.
« Reply #43962 on: Today at 04:27:33 pm »
Quote from: L6row7 on Today at 04:23:40 pm
Does your new seat show within your account and on your pass?

Or you just having to go by the new seat details shown on the email?

Said nfc would be updated but not been yet new seat is showing in my ticket account tho
« Reply #43963 on: Today at 04:29:50 pm »
has there been any drops since 1.30 as had a hospital appointment and just back ?
« Reply #43964 on: Today at 04:38:20 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 04:29:50 pm
has there been any drops since 1.30 as had a hospital appointment and just back ?
Not sure about Brighton mate, but there has been a few drop for Leverkusen
« Reply #43965 on: Today at 04:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Bonzai25 on Today at 04:38:20 pm
Not sure about Brighton mate, but there has been a few drop for Leverkusen
cheers
« Reply #43966 on: Today at 04:49:35 pm »
A mate (who Ive been trying for all day) just got a Brighton credit there so worth keeping an eye out if youre looking
« Reply #43967 on: Today at 05:00:34 pm »
Leverkusen sorted after a solid 6 hours this week

AL3

1 of two cards though so heres to the next 6 hours lads
« Reply #43968 on: Today at 05:04:18 pm »
The one day I spent hours refreshing just for them to not release, whats happened with people moving seats?
« Reply #43969 on: Today at 05:06:14 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Today at 04:27:33 pm
Said nfc would be updated but not been yet new seat is showing in my ticket account tho

Make sure you keep your original email showing a credit seat. If they have moved you to a ST return, it may not end up counting as a credit.
« Reply #43970 on: Today at 05:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:49:35 pm
A mate (who Ive been trying for all day) just got a Brighton credit there so worth keeping an eye out if youre looking

slider has never moved from £480 for me today,first time thats happened
« Reply #43971 on: Today at 05:08:48 pm »
Seen LFC chat telling someone credit stays if they get move to a ST seat from cred seat
« Reply #43972 on: Today at 05:52:39 pm »
Quote from: red_man123 on Today at 05:08:48 pm
Seen LFC chat telling someone credit stays if they get move to a ST seat from cred seat
That probably means that the opposite will happen.
« Reply #43973 on: Today at 06:06:22 pm »
We expecting some drops tomorrow morning then? Been a joke this sale like happy I got a local for villa so don't have to go through that again
