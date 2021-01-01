Just had an email saying the seat I purchased is now unavailable Annie rd al4 row 34 and moving me to lower Kenny. Is this normal
those hospos we can see though, they're all STH so the club don't necessarily care if they sell, same as ST returns? they've had their money
Does your new seat show within your account and on your pass?Or you just having to go by the new seat details shown on the email?
has there been any drops since 1.30 as had a hospital appointment and just back ?
Not sure about Brighton mate, but there has been a few drop for Leverkusen
Said nfc would be updated but not been yet new seat is showing in my ticket account tho
A mate (who Ive been trying for all day) just got a Brighton credit there so worth keeping an eye out if youre looking
Seen LFC chat telling someone credit stays if they get move to a ST seat from cred seat
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Page created in 0.076 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]