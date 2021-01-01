« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1095 1096 1097 1098 1099 [1100]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2368673 times)

Online L6row7

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43960 on: Today at 04:23:40 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Today at 04:04:02 pm
Just had an email saying the seat I purchased is now unavailable Annie rd al4 row 34 and moving me to lower Kenny. Is this normal

Does your new seat show within your account and on your pass?

Or you just having to go by the new seat details shown on the email?
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43961 on: Today at 04:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:50:32 pm
those hospos we can see though, they're all STH so the club don't necessarily care if they sell, same as ST returns? they've had their money

Pure speculation on my part but as far as their 'customer base' goes the one they're most arsed about will be whatever weirdo is paying tens of thousnads a seasons for a hospo season ticket so it wouldn't surprise me if they'll do everything that they can to keep those people renewing their season tickets.
Logged

Online nickyd186

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43962 on: Today at 04:27:33 pm »
Quote from: L6row7 on Today at 04:23:40 pm
Does your new seat show within your account and on your pass?

Or you just having to go by the new seat details shown on the email?

Said nfc would be updated but not been yet new seat is showing in my ticket account tho
Logged
What we achieve in life, echos in eternity

Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43963 on: Today at 04:29:50 pm »
has there been any drops since 1.30 as had a hospital appointment and just back ?
Logged

Online Bonzai25

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43964 on: Today at 04:38:20 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 04:29:50 pm
has there been any drops since 1.30 as had a hospital appointment and just back ?
Not sure about Brighton mate, but there has been a few drop for Leverkusen
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43965 on: Today at 04:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Bonzai25 on Today at 04:38:20 pm
Not sure about Brighton mate, but there has been a few drop for Leverkusen
cheers
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1095 1096 1097 1098 1099 [1100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 