Just had an email saying the seat I purchased is now unavailable Annie rd al4 row 34 and moving me to lower Kenny. Is this normal
those hospos we can see though, they're all STH so the club don't necessarily care if they sell, same as ST returns? they've had their money
Does your new seat show within your account and on your pass?Or you just having to go by the new seat details shown on the email?
has there been any drops since 1.30 as had a hospital appointment and just back ?
Not sure about Brighton mate, but there has been a few drop for Leverkusen
Page created in 0.042 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.75]