Missed registration for the additional Brighton sale, didn't even have the excuse of having a fridge delivered as with the Chelsea one. Hoping for good luck with Villa, would be good to witness John McGinn's famously astonishing posterior in the flesh.
I'm hoping the awkward time for Leicester might mean we finally get a league game as well, but perhaps I'm overestimating the number of people who will be bored enough with the telly/family to be willing and able to walk it there and back at that time on Boxing Day.