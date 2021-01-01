« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1094 1095 1096 1097 1098 [1099]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2368280 times)

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43920 on: Today at 01:52:38 pm »
Only other sale today has been Southampton but Leverkusen drops seem to be happening, can't understand the day before the game releasing practically no GA tickets
Logged

Online WaffleHouse

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43921 on: Today at 01:53:58 pm »
I got blocked after I clicked "Choose seats for me", which threw an unknown error. I refreshed the page once and now I'm blocked. Anyone had a similar experience. Now I'm just spamming their submit feedback button with messages telling them to fix their shitty website and focus on getting rid of actual bots.

Edit: clearing the browsing data and refreshing has magically got me unblocked. Wonder if the bots know about that one.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:57:00 pm by WaffleHouse »
Logged

Online TheFlyingScouseman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,923
  • Nice day
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43922 on: Today at 01:54:05 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 01:49:31 pm
Can't help but feel something's gone wrong on their end today

Hoping for a big drop tommorow morning, happened a few times this season

Funny the amount of time this wastes instead of doing work  ;D
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,301
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43923 on: Today at 02:07:24 pm »

Theyve taken all the hospo off Leverkusen and it says sold out.
Logged

Online mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43924 on: Today at 02:07:40 pm »
Expecting a big brighton drop later. They've obviously stopped returns showing for whatever reason.

And villa emails out soon.

Busy Friday afternoon for the TO
Logged

Online j73kot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Still five times champions of europe.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43925 on: Today at 02:10:58 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 01:32:49 pm
12th and 13th isn't it?
Hoping so but cant find anything official.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,132
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43926 on: Today at 02:12:50 pm »
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,160
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43927 on: Today at 02:14:34 pm »
Quote from: j73kot on Today at 02:10:58 pm
Hoping so but cant find anything official.

Hope you've registered ...
Logged

Online j73kot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Still five times champions of europe.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43928 on: Today at 02:14:48 pm »
Cheers 👍 Yeah of course.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,787
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43929 on: Today at 02:17:35 pm »
what is the latest you can distribute or forward a ticket, please? (assuming they're the same?)

a friend is working in town but unsure if he'll get out of work in time (joys of nhs), may need to distribute fairly last minute
Logged
YNWA.

Online Oh Yes BisCAN

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • Where Kenny played...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43930 on: Today at 02:25:21 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:17:35 pm
what is the latest you can distribute or forward a ticket, please? (assuming they're the same?)

a friend is working in town but unsure if he'll get out of work in time (joys of nhs), may need to distribute fairly last minute
I thought the official line was up to one hour before. Never had to test that, though.
Logged
"Has everybody heard... the bird is the word?" @rabbitrabbiton

Online Danyaals Kop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,299
  • allez les rouges
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43931 on: Today at 02:31:07 pm »
Losing the will to live on this Brighton hallmap now
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43932 on: Today at 02:34:01 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:17:35 pm
what is the latest you can distribute or forward a ticket, please? (assuming they're the same?)

a friend is working in town but unsure if he'll get out of work in time (joys of nhs), may need to distribute fairly last minute

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwarding
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43933 on: Today at 02:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 02:25:21 pm
I thought the official line was up to one hour before. Never had to test that, though.

Sometimes one hour before, sometimes kick off
Logged

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43934 on: Today at 02:35:28 pm »
Missed registration for the additional Brighton sale, didn't even have the excuse of having a fridge delivered as with the Chelsea one. Hoping for good luck with Villa, would be good to witness John McGinn's famously astonishing posterior in the flesh.

I'm hoping the awkward time for Leicester might mean we finally get a league game as well, but perhaps I'm overestimating the number of people who will be bored enough with the telly/family to be willing and able to walk it there and back at that time on Boxing Day.
Logged

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43935 on: Today at 02:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:07:24 pm
Theyve taken all the hospo off Leverkusen and it says sold out.

I'm really surprised there's any left for Real Madrid, to be honest. I would have thought that if you were going to spend a lot of money on guaranteed entrance to one game - I've seen a fan on Reddit who flew in from the US for every League Cup game on hospo,  so it's not inconcievable that someone would be willing to drop that much for what they might see as a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Anfield - it would be that one.
Logged

Online WaffleHouse

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43936 on: Today at 02:43:17 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on Today at 02:38:29 pm
I'm really surprised there's any left for Real Madrid, to be honest. I would have thought that if you were going to spend a lot of money on guaranteed entrance to one game - I've seen a fan on Reddit who flew in from the US for every League Cup game on hospo,  so it's not inconcievable that someone would be willing to drop that much for what they might see as a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Anfield - it would be that one.

I'm sure a lot more hospos will show up in the upper annie when the members sale starts
Logged

Online anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43937 on: Today at 02:51:12 pm »
In light of no Local Sales thread, anyone had any luck with local sales for Villa? One of ours hasnt heard/had payment taken yet..
Logged

Online Hogan37

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43938 on: Today at 03:00:26 pm »
I got my email for villa 9 quid tickets about half 11
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1094 1095 1096 1097 1098 [1099]   Go Up
« previous next »
 