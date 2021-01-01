« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Yesterday at 04:06:01 pm
Has anyone managed to get a credit seat in AU3 today? There were a few 390 hospos there and they've disappeared. Did they get dropped as standard tickets or just taken off completely? Or are they likely to drop as standard tickets later?
They just took em off
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: TazLaa on Yesterday at 04:09:39 pm
Just got a Leverkusen myself there

Pot luck or have you been refreshing all day? I've seen nothing since the initial sale
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: robbiez32 on Yesterday at 01:00:02 pm
Clicking the Choose Seats For Me will select in alphabetical order of stands unless there are two seats together.
So if you are looking for one seat, it will select the first single seat available in any stand alphabetically.

Right now, this would be AM3. Although AM2 has availability, they are all two seats together so it moves on to AM3 where there is a single seat.

Those who have clicked Choose Seat For Me and got a non hospo cheaper seat would probably have got a seat in AL block or Kop, as they are first alphabetically.

Interesting. I wonder if it works differently on different accounts, because for me it seems completely random. Sometimes I get the most expensive hospos from L14 in my basket.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 04:14:02 pm
Pot luck or have you been refreshing all day? I've seen nothing since the initial sale
pot luck someone on whats app said he got one so I gave it a go and got one
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: TazLaa on Yesterday at 04:22:51 pm
pot luck someone on whats app said he got one so I gave it a go and got one

I saw one and managed to move the sliders but need another one to appear.  There can't be that many people with just a Bologna credit left!
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Yesterday at 04:21:06 pm
Interesting. I wonder if it works differently on different accounts, because for me it seems completely random. Sometimes I get the most expensive hospos from L14 in my basket.

I think it may work differently in different browsers as well. The alphabetical behaviour I got could be repeated in Firefox, but chrome was totally different. However, I definitely couldn't get the cheapest ticket every time.
Re: Members Sales
Anyone had any joy with Brighton lately?
Re: Members Sales
Nah nothing again been on since 8, I'll miss one when I leave for work knowing my luck
Re: Members Sales
Any guesses as to what 13+ will increase to next season, if at all?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: choi on Today at 10:13:47 am
Any guesses as to what 13+ will increase to next season, if at all?

Likely won't change until 26/27
Re: Members Sales
(where the fuck has the local sales thread gone?)

just been charged £48 so got a local members for Villa, save me getting blocked for another week!
Re: Members Sales
Is it me or has absolutely nothing came through for Brighton last 48 hours? Usually Friday Mornings are okay
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: TheFlyingScouseman on Today at 10:44:20 am
Is it me or has absolutely nothing came through for Brighton last 48 hours? Usually Friday Mornings are okay

Loads yesterday morning including credits
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 10:49:07 am
Loads yesterday morning including credits

Must of missed slightly, been refreshing rapidly in work hahah
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: TheFlyingScouseman on Today at 10:44:20 am
Is it me or has absolutely nothing came through for Brighton last 48 hours? Usually Friday Mornings are okay

There was a drop late afternoon yesterday. Looked to be mostly lower annie. Haven't seen anything this morning and I've been on since 8.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: TheFlyingScouseman on Today at 10:44:20 am
Is it me or has absolutely nothing came through for Brighton last 48 hours? Usually Friday Mornings are okay
Mate got a couple yesterday morning with credits.
Re: Members Sales
Damn, I only checked a couple of times yesterday cos they've normally been dropping closer to the game this season so thought today would be the best day to keep an eye on Brighton tix

That's me locked in to refreshing now
Re: Members Sales
how long does a block last these days ?
been trying from 8am
fully expecting tickets will drop now
Re: Members Sales
Was a drop about quarter past but all I got was a no credit hospo.

What I have just done though (because I literally hadn't seen anything BUT hospo since Monday) was to clear local/session/cookies and after signing back in tried refreshing and first time I've seen the slider below £390 all week... suspicious? maybe.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:24:55 am
Was a drop about quarter past but all I got was a no credit hospo.

What I have just done though (because I literally hadn't seen anything BUT hospo since Monday) was to clear local/session/cookies and after signing back in tried refreshing and first time I've seen the slider below £390 all week... suspicious? maybe.

Saw a 107 this morning that went instantly, been refreshing for 3 hours straight and didn't see the drop you're talking about
Re: Members Sales
Been refreshing for 2 seats all morning and not seen the slider drop below £480 once
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:28:40 am
Saw a 107 this morning that went instantly, been refreshing for 3 hours straight and didn't see the drop you're talking about

Mate, the Club should just give you a top price Hospo ticket for your commitment and dedication  ;D
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 11:33:39 am
Mate, the Club should just give you a top price Hospo ticket for your commitment and dedication  ;D

 ;D
Re: Members Sales
I didn't see anything below £480 until I cleared the data and signed back in, I saw it go to £41 and then I saw blocks light up but wasn't quick enough. Blocked again now, will clear data again when it lets me back in.
Re: Members Sales
Just got a Leverkusen ticket in Annie road lower. Been refreshing on and off since about 8am, this was the first time I'd seen the slider change at all this week. Although my focus was on Brighton up until I sorted those tickets yesterday.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 01:21:51 pm
i think the 100k probably includes a lot of those 'middle man' general admission accounts being used to transfer tickets made in duplicate or fake names solely for the purpose of shipping out tickets. possibly the initial sender and receiver may also be implicated in this sort of thing too.

the money is too good for the big-time touts not to continue cycling through memberships, unfortunately. hopefully a deterrent to others, though.

You mean the general admission accounts which the club via LFC help encourage people to create to add to friends and family for forwarding tickets? Yea the club brought it all on themselves with the NFC cards and forwarding and distributing crap and brought on ridiculous queues at the turnstiles every game. Ill say it again, they should never have got rid of the cards cos all its achieved is more hassle than benefit.
Re: Members Sales
Mods - Wheres the Local Sales thread gone? Im signed in but cant find it anywhere
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Darren88 on Today at 11:46:31 am
Just got a Leverkusen ticket in Annie road lower. Been refreshing on and off since about 8am, this was the first time I'd seen the slider change at all this week. Although my focus was on Brighton up until I sorted those tickets yesterday.
Was it a big drop? Been concentrating on Brighton and not seen anything since this post 😩
Re: Members Sales
Just the one ticket it looked like. I even refreshed it again as I missed the sider adjustment down to £50 first time around due to refreshing too quick, it was still there when I refreshed. From what I've heard the odd one is popping up every now and then.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 12:21:40 pm
Mods - Wheres the Local Sales thread gone? Im signed in but cant find it anywhere

🤷‍♀️ I've searched for it and it's not even in the recycle bin.
Re: Members Sales
still clueless as to what the sites protocol  is for choosing which seats to randomly allocate to you, because if you ask for 2 while theres only all the hospos up, you get given the same two hospo seats every single time so it cant be random
Re: Members Sales
Leverkusen drop just now, not many just the odd one in L5 & L6
Re: Members Sales
Any idea when the bulk members sale takes place for the second half of the season?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: j73kot on Today at 01:29:36 pm
Any idea when the bulk members sale takes place for the second half of the season?

12th and 13th isn't it?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: JasonR55 on Today at 01:14:09 pm
still clueless as to what the sites protocol  is for choosing which seats to randomly allocate to you, because if you ask for 2 while theres only all the hospos up, you get given the same two hospo seats every single time so it cant be random

Could be alphabetical
Re: Members Sales
Gave up with Brighton eventually, anyone seen anything since 12?
