Has anyone managed to get a credit seat in AU3 today? There were a few 390 hospos there and they've disappeared. Did they get dropped as standard tickets or just taken off completely? Or are they likely to drop as standard tickets later?
Just got a Leverkusen myself there
Clicking the Choose Seats For Me will select in alphabetical order of stands unless there are two seats together.So if you are looking for one seat, it will select the first single seat available in any stand alphabetically.Right now, this would be AM3. Although AM2 has availability, they are all two seats together so it moves on to AM3 where there is a single seat.Those who have clicked Choose Seat For Me and got a non hospo cheaper seat would probably have got a seat in AL block or Kop, as they are first alphabetically.
Pot luck or have you been refreshing all day? I've seen nothing since the initial sale
pot luck someone on whats app said he got one so I gave it a go and got one
Interesting. I wonder if it works differently on different accounts, because for me it seems completely random. Sometimes I get the most expensive hospos from L14 in my basket.
Any guesses as to what 13+ will increase to next season, if at all?
Is it me or has absolutely nothing came through for Brighton last 48 hours? Usually Friday Mornings are okay
Loads yesterday morning including credits
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Was a drop about quarter past but all I got was a no credit hospo.What I have just done though (because I literally hadn't seen anything BUT hospo since Monday) was to clear local/session/cookies and after signing back in tried refreshing and first time I've seen the slider below £390 all week... suspicious? maybe.
Saw a 107 this morning that went instantly, been refreshing for 3 hours straight and didn't see the drop you're talking about
Mate, the Club should just give you a top price Hospo ticket for your commitment and dedication
i think the 100k probably includes a lot of those 'middle man' general admission accounts being used to transfer tickets made in duplicate or fake names solely for the purpose of shipping out tickets. possibly the initial sender and receiver may also be implicated in this sort of thing too.the money is too good for the big-time touts not to continue cycling through memberships, unfortunately. hopefully a deterrent to others, though.
Just got a Leverkusen ticket in Annie road lower. Been refreshing on and off since about 8am, this was the first time I'd seen the slider change at all this week. Although my focus was on Brighton up until I sorted those tickets yesterday.
Mods - Wheres the Local Sales thread gone? Im signed in but cant find it anywhere
Any idea when the bulk members sale takes place for the second half of the season?
still clueless as to what the sites protocol is for choosing which seats to randomly allocate to you, because if you ask for 2 while theres only all the hospos up, you get given the same two hospo seats every single time so it cant be random
