Not sure they even need the 3/4 sale do they? Assuming that they go back far enough to do a guaranteed sale then 2/4 should guarantee given the next biggest allocation after City is Brighton which is smaller than Southampton?
Just realised what was going on, my sliders had stuck on £390 - so all I was seeing was the upper Annie hospo
If you're not on 4+ I don't think it's possible to get 13 as there's only 12 games open to all members (assuming you don't get transferred one and the 4+ don't drop)
2/4 guaranteed?
That makes sense I'm sure I read that the last game of the season is a +2 or +4 games isn't it? I'm happy this season so far got a pair to every league home game apart from Chelsea, got a pair for West Ham and managed a single for Bologna. I cocked up the AMS for Villa and forgot to confirm at checkout so that's us out of that one. Stupid mistake and one I won't make again hopefully. Keeping an eye on Leverkusen drops but not holding my breath for that.
Sorry, its been a while since Ive not been but at a kids birthday party this weekend
so need to distribute my tickets. Sending it to a friend and their son
can they both be downloaded via email onto the same phone, if Im distributing?
Yeah, its just one off passes
Chelsea dropped all the way down 2 hours before the game so there's ur 13th
Page created in 0.099 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]