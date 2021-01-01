« previous next »
Craig S

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43840 on: Today at 09:50:09 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:40:27 am
Not sure they even need the 3/4 sale do they? Assuming that they go back far enough to do a guaranteed sale then 2/4 should guarantee given the next biggest allocation after City is Brighton which is smaller than Southampton?

In theory yes, but it depends what the "spread" is for those on 2 credits. Assuming every single person buys then yes 2 is guaranteed.
But some people still don't credit hunt if they aren't going, so you could have some with City & Fulham for example, not many but there will be some.
Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43841 on: Today at 09:51:45 am
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Today at 09:47:55 am
Just realised what was going on, my sliders had stuck on £390 - so all I was seeing was the upper Annie hospo :butt

Every time for me this, every time
Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43842 on: Today at 10:07:58 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 09:48:17 am
If you're not on 4+ I don't think it's possible to get 13 as there's only 12 games open to all members (assuming you don't get transferred one and the 4+ don't drop)

Unless he buys a hospo for the 13th credit.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43843 on: Today at 10:12:06 am
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 01:03:52 am
2/4 guaranteed?

Should be, depends on 'returns'
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43844 on: Today at 10:13:15 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:40:27 am
Not sure they even need the 3/4 sale do they? Assuming that they go back far enough to do a guaranteed sale then 2/4 should guarantee given the next biggest allocation after City is Brighton which is smaller than Southampton?

They will, as they will take the usual 300+ off from the first sale, and slowly add them back

People with 2 will be fine if the allocation is 3.3k, but will not be first sale

Same thing happens with euro aways and other league aways etc all the time
Darren88

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43845 on: Today at 10:16:03 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 09:48:17 am
If you're not on 4+ I don't think it's possible to get 13 as there's only 12 games open to all members (assuming you don't get transferred one and the 4+ don't drop)


That makes sense I'm sure I read that the last game of the season is a +2 or +4 games isn't it? I'm happy this season so far got a pair to every league home game apart from Chelsea, got a pair for West Ham and managed a single for Bologna. I cocked up the AMS for Villa and forgot to confirm at checkout so that's us out of that one. Stupid mistake and one I won't make again hopefully. Keeping an eye on Leverkusen drops but not holding my breath for that.
wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43846 on: Today at 10:19:02 am
Just got a credit in lower Anny
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43847 on: Today at 10:21:08 am
Quote from: Darren88 on Today at 10:16:03 am

That makes sense I'm sure I read that the last game of the season is a +2 or +4 games isn't it? I'm happy this season so far got a pair to every league home game apart from Chelsea, got a pair for West Ham and managed a single for Bologna. I cocked up the AMS for Villa and forgot to confirm at checkout so that's us out of that one. Stupid mistake and one I won't make again hopefully. Keeping an eye on Leverkusen drops but not holding my breath for that.

It's +4 for the last game, criteria are up now for all games

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43848 on: Today at 10:55:40 am
Sorry, its been a while since Ive not been but at a kids birthday party this weekend so need to distribute my tickets. Sending it to a friend and their son can they both be downloaded via email onto the same phone, if Im distributing?
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43849 on: Today at 10:58:49 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 10:55:40 am
Sorry, its been a while since Ive not been but at a kids birthday party this weekend so need to distribute my tickets. Sending it to a friend and their son can they both be downloaded via email onto the same phone, if Im distributing?

Yeah, its just one off passes
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43850 on: Today at 11:00:59 am
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 10:58:49 am
Yeah, its just one off passes

Cheers thought so!
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43851 on: Today at 11:28:58 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 09:48:17 am
If you're not on 4+ I don't think it's possible to get 13 as there's only 12 games open to all members (assuming you don't get transferred one and the 4+ don't drop)
Chelsea dropped all the way down 2 hours before the game so there's ur 13th
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43852 on: Today at 11:31:41 am
Quote from: didopich on Today at 11:28:58 am
Chelsea dropped all the way down 2 hours before the game so there's ur 13th

All the way? I know it went to 2+
