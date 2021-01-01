« previous next »
Offline JAYLFC0903

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43800 on: Today at 12:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Dodger747 on Today at 09:41:26 am
Presumably there's a technique with the sliders so that you don't have to manually filter out the expensive hospitality tickets when refreshing? Anyone willing to share what it is...?



Choose seats for me picks the cheapest ticket when there available or so thats how its been working for myself 
Online mbyx6cg2

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43801 on: Today at 01:01:42 pm »
Two appeared in main stand there but was too slow  :(
Quote from: Billy The Kid. on January 30, 2012, 07:19:53 pm
Once she's had a few glasses of Chardonnay I'll be in quicker than you can say PDF to offer her a jolly good spit shining of her corned beef curtains

Offline Kopite21795

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43802 on: Today at 01:05:42 pm »
Just got a Leverkusen credit. Seemed to be lucky only one Ive seen pop up in days upper main. Need 1 more and not seen any others
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43803 on: Today at 01:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Kopite21795 on Today at 01:05:42 pm
Just got a Leverkusen credit. Seemed to be lucky only one Ive seen pop up in days upper main. Need 1 more and not seen any others

Wow, have you been hammering refresh for 72 hours?!

Odd that single tickets are popping up at all given there is no means of returning tickets for this.
Offline Kopite21795

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43804 on: Today at 01:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 01:13:37 pm
Wow, have you been hammering refresh for 72 hours?!

Odd that single tickets are popping up at all given there is no means of returning tickets for this.

Yes mate been on it this week. Seen 3 singles altogether now all upper main. Wasnt quick enough on the other two though
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43805 on: Today at 02:03:29 pm »
Didnt think you could see sales you arent eligible for anymore, but I can see both Brighton & Leverkusen.

Have I got this wrong or is it because theres hospitality, or has criteria dropped?
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43806 on: Today at 02:08:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:03:29 pm
Didnt think you could see sales you arent eligible for anymore, but I can see both Brighton & Leverkusen.

Have I got this wrong or is it because theres hospitality, or has criteria dropped?

cos of hospo
YNWA.
