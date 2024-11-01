« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1090 1091 1092 1093 1094 [1095]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2361994 times)

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,156
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43760 on: Yesterday at 05:51:35 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:48:59 pm
I think United or Chelsea have an app don't they? Wasn't this why Chelsea opted for paper tickets at Wembley back in Feb
They do. Locked to one device.
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43761 on: Yesterday at 05:55:02 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:48:59 pm
I think United or Chelsea have an app don't they? Wasn't this why Chelsea opted for paper tickets at Wembley back in Feb

I thought it was the opposite, Chelsea did not have digital apps at the time.

Man Utd have their own now, which I believe they only download the ticket a few hours before the game
Logged

Offline Gogeqac

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • Ohhh ya beauty!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43762 on: Yesterday at 06:09:54 pm »
It's an endless struggle until they check IDs at the turnstiles (which will never happen). These days, you can even explain your goal to ChatGPT or similar AI tools, and they will help you find a way around the system
Logged
YNWA

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43763 on: Yesterday at 06:40:38 pm »
Anyone got the hallmap for Birghton? My unique queue link is no longer valid it says
Logged

Offline si999

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43764 on: Yesterday at 07:14:51 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 06:40:38 pm
Anyone got the hallmap for Birghton? My unique queue link is no longer valid it says

Brighton Hall Map

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20brighton%20-%20hove%20albion/2024-11-2_15.00/anfield?hallmap

But you don't really need the hallmaps any more, as can be accessed from the main ticketing page since they lobbed all the hospos in


https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/categories/home-tickets

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:17:36 pm by si999 »
Logged

Online RedJosh90

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43765 on: Yesterday at 07:15:40 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:47:09 pm
Out in Leipzig last week I heard someone saying they were Air Dropping their NFC pass? I don't own any Apple devices so don't know if that's possible

Defo a new queue jump too I've seen similar posts, explains why the last few games have sold out when you're in the top few hundred in the queue, ridiculous really

Im on Apple but wouldnt have the first clue if thats possible, wouldnt put it past them though. Yeah its a nightmare, seen some people with queue positions below 200 not get sorted for Brighton which is a farce.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43766 on: Yesterday at 07:17:11 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 05:28:14 pm
Login once? That's a non-starter, cos virtually every app that requires you to login will at some point kick you out when something happens to the app's cache and make you have to login again.
So it's not log in once it's one log in for all platforms that the club is going towards. I have today received an email from the club to change my daughters account email address because they are now infact going that way. They want every account to have their own unique email and password to log in all platforms and apps. So the fact they mentioned apps tells me they are going the United way of using an app where they load ur ticket a day or two before the game.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:19:38 pm by didopich »
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43767 on: Yesterday at 07:17:27 pm »
Dear Supporter



The Club is preparing to simplify the way supporters log in to our websites and apps, by introducing a Single Sign On (SSO) system that will let you use one email address and password to log in to all of our main online services, including your Ticketing/Membership account.



Before we can introduce Single Sign On, some supporters, including you, need to take action to update the email addresses associated with their Ticketing/Membership accounts.
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,920
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43768 on: Yesterday at 08:11:01 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 07:17:27 pm
Dear Supporter



The Club is preparing to simplify the way supporters log in to our websites and apps, by introducing a Single Sign On (SSO) system that will let you use one email address and password to log in to all of our main online services, including your Ticketing/Membership account.



Before we can introduce Single Sign On, some supporters, including you, need to take action to update the email addresses associated with their Ticketing/Membership accounts.

I've just seen that I've got this email. I use the same email address for my 10 year old. He hasn't got his own email, because he's 10. So now I have to create a new email address for him, and I don't know why, there isn't an explanation.

So it doesn't simplify anything for me. It makes it more complicated because I need to create a new email, just for this.

I know it seems like I'm moaning about nothing, but every week there's another thing that I need to stay on top of. And there's no explanation, it does my head in.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,108
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43769 on: Yesterday at 08:18:05 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 05:55:02 pm
I thought it was the opposite, Chelsea did not have digital apps at the time.

Man Utd have their own now, which I believe they only download the ticket a few hours before the game

Nah so Chelsea don't have NFC their tickets are barcodes in an app, there's a difference technically which is why I think they asked for paper
Logged

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43770 on: Yesterday at 08:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:11:01 pm
I've just seen that I've got this email. I use the same email address for my 10 year old. He hasn't got his own email, because he's 10. So now I have to create a new email address for him, and I don't know why, there isn't an explanation.

So it doesn't simplify anything for me. It makes it more complicated because I need to create a new email, just for this.

I know it seems like I'm moaning about nothing, but every week there's another thing that I need to stay on top of. And there's no explanation, it does my head in.

You could use an alias until he creates his own

https://support.microsoft.com/en-gb/office/add-or-remove-an-email-alias-in-outlook-com-459b1989-356d-40fa-a689-8f285b13f1f2
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,290
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43771 on: Yesterday at 08:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:11:01 pm
I've just seen that I've got this email. I use the same email address for my 10 year old. He hasn't got his own email, because he's 10. So now I have to create a new email address for him, and I don't know why, there isn't an explanation.

So it doesn't simplify anything for me. It makes it more complicated because I need to create a new email, just for this.

I know it seems like I'm moaning about nothing, but every week there's another thing that I need to stay on top of. And there's no explanation, it does my head in.

I got an email on this a couple of years ago, its dead easy to sort. You just create a new email solely for LFC purposes that you control. I did it for my kids and you can still have their passes on your phone.
Logged

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43772 on: Yesterday at 08:34:07 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 08:18:07 pm
You could use an alias until he creates his own

https://support.microsoft.com/en-gb/office/add-or-remove-an-email-alias-in-outlook-com-459b1989-356d-40fa-a689-8f285b13f1f2


I should say that an alias is exactly like a new address but all emails go to the same inbox, so no extra sign ins, etc.

Eg if you have email@hotmail.com signed in and you have an alias email2@outlook.com you will receive emails to both in the email@hotmail.com inbox.

It's used quite often for specific accounts if you don't want to use your actual email to sign up to something, eg netflix, Disney, Amazon, RAWK, etc. Or for family accounts as in this case.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43773 on: Yesterday at 08:49:37 pm »
I got that Single Sign On email today it lists the other numbers using the same email address. Dont recognise the other numbers on mine so I presume it was an old Fancard number. Searched my old emails to see if the number was recognised and it showed up in an email they sent to me years ago that they said they had removed. Obviously not.🙄
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43774 on: Yesterday at 08:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:11:01 pm
I've just seen that I've got this email. I use the same email address for my 10 year old. He hasn't got his own email, because he's 10. So now I have to create a new email address for him, and I don't know why, there isn't an explanation.

So it doesn't simplify anything for me. It makes it more complicated because I need to create a new email, just for this.

I know it seems like I'm moaning about nothing, but every week there's another thing that I need to stay on top of. And there's no explanation, it does my head in.
It literally explains why you have to do it under the dear supporter...
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43775 on: Yesterday at 09:05:57 pm »
I'm surprised that some are getting this single sign on email now.
I was told this several years back when I had accounts under the Mrs & my daughter.

I was told then you can't have the same email address now for different accounts
each account must have its own unique email
Logged

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43776 on: Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 09:05:57 pm
I'm surprised that some are getting this single sign on email now.
I was told this several years back when I had accounts under the Mrs & my daughter.

I was told then you can't have the same email address now for different accounts
each account must have its own unique email

I had mine in 2018 looking at old emails however despite me replying and telling them which account to remove they never.but emailed to say they had, so now it appears that I still have two accounts with same email address.
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline WaffleHouse

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43777 on: Yesterday at 10:11:09 pm »
Mental that they realised SSO is something that needs sorting as far back as 2018 and are no closer to actually sorting it.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,207
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43778 on: Yesterday at 10:20:08 pm »
Single Sign On? Who signs on to a website anyway, it's 'sign in' surely?

A very minor point amongst all this shite, admittedly ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,920
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43779 on: Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 08:53:14 pm
It literally explains why you have to do it under the dear supporter...

It says its to simplify it. But it doesn't simplify anything for me. If there's another reason for it, then fair enough. But tell me what it is, instead of saying its to simplify it.

And to be honest, I don't know what a SSO is. It says it'll let me use one email to log into all services. I already use one email to log into all services. Well, to be honest the only thing I log into is the ticketing/membership account. But if I wanted to log into something else, I could do with the same email address.

So to me, it doesn't "literally" explain anything.

To try to get an explanation I'd need to go onto online chat. But they wouldn't know the answer so I wont waste my time. So I'll create another email address without really knowing why I have to.

And next week there'll be something else that i don't get.

Is it simplifying things for me or them? I honestly don't know the answer. I'm lost.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:49:05 pm by Billy Elliot »
Logged

Offline WaffleHouse

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43780 on: Today at 01:26:49 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm
It says its to simplify it. But it doesn't simplify anything for me. If there's another reason for it, then fair enough. But tell me what it is, instead of saying its to simplify it.

And to be honest, I don't know what a SSO is. It says it'll let me use one email to log into all services. I already use one email to log into all services. Well, to be honest the only thing I log into is the ticketing/membership account. But if I wanted to log into something else, I could do with the same email address.

So to me, it doesn't "literally" explain anything.

To try to get an explanation I'd need to go onto online chat. But they wouldn't know the answer so I wont waste my time. So I'll create another email address without really knowing why I have to.

And next week there'll be something else that i don't get.

Is it simplifying things for me or them? I honestly don't know the answer. I'm lost.

It's mainly about creating a more seamless experience when using the different services the club offers. The idea is that each user account should have one membership number and one email address tied to it, and you use that one account to access all services in one place without having to go to different parts of the site and log into them individually. The way it works now is really disjointed, if you log in to your account on the LFC website, getting into you ticketing account is a nightmare. You have to go into the ticket availability page and hope there's a link you can click to get to the place where you can actually buy tickets and manage your ticketing account. Then there's a whole other login page if you want to use LFCTV Go, which doesn't seem to be linked to your LFC and/or ticketing account even though your membership gives you a discount or free use of it. The way it works now you essentially have separate accounts to access different services, even though in theory the membership you pay for is supposed to give you access to all those services.

This can be made even messier if you've got multiple membership numbers registered to one email address. So while having to create separate email addresses for the other accounts you manage is a bit of a faff, that's setting the groundwork to make the overall experience of each user account smoother. Having said that, the fact they've been supposedly working on this for years and haven't really got anywhere doesn't fill me with hope that they ever will. 6+ years to do something really quite simple is wild.
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,920
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43781 on: Today at 06:17:56 am »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 01:26:49 am
It's mainly about creating a more seamless experience when using the different services the club offers. The idea is that each user account should have one membership number and one email address tied to it, and you use that one account to access all services in one place without having to go to different parts of the site and log into them individually. The way it works now is really disjointed, if you log in to your account on the LFC website, getting into you ticketing account is a nightmare. You have to go into the ticket availability page and hope there's a link you can click to get to the place where you can actually buy tickets and manage your ticketing account. Then there's a whole other login page if you want to use LFCTV Go, which doesn't seem to be linked to your LFC and/or ticketing account even though your membership gives you a discount or free use of it. The way it works now you essentially have separate accounts to access different services, even though in theory the membership you pay for is supposed to give you access to all those services.

This can be made even messier if you've got multiple membership numbers registered to one email address. So while having to create separate email addresses for the other accounts you manage is a bit of a faff, that's setting the groundwork to make the overall experience of each user account smoother. Having said that, the fact they've been supposedly working on this for years and haven't really got anywhere doesn't fill me with hope that they ever will. 6+ years to do something really quite simple is wild.

Thanks for that, it makes some sense. I still don't really understand why you can't log into all these things once, using the membership number instead of the email address. Then people who manage more than one membership wouldn't have to create new email addresses.

But that's probably just me missing the point. I began by paying cash and being clicked through the turnstile, without having to log into anything and now I just feel like I'm being given a new hoop to jump through every week.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1090 1091 1092 1093 1094 [1095]   Go Up
« previous next »
 