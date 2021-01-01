Luck is going to run out at some point .... queue positon of 147 and got 3 together. Most of AU7 was available.
Nowt there
Sold out?
Yep, refresh game it is
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Page created in 0.064 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]