Darren88

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43640 on: October 25, 2024, 12:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on October 25, 2024, 10:21:37 am
The 1+ sale only ends at 1.45 so Im guessing no queue. Theres every chance they forget to drop the criteria at 2pm exactly so dont be surprised if nothing happens for a while.

Thank you, I managed to get a ticket to Bologna but couldn't get one for my lad. Hopefully I'll get one sorted today and I'll have to try and get him on the European games ladder next season.


Darren88

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43641 on: October 25, 2024, 01:07:19 pm »
I've just checked my ticket page and see that although I registered for the AMS for Villa on Tuesday it's not shown up nor did I get a confirmation email.

Luckily I took screen shots of the basket with our names in and the AMS sale.

On to chat now to see if they can rectify it.

Has anyone else had this before?


mighty magpie

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43642 on: October 25, 2024, 01:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Darren88 on October 25, 2024, 01:07:19 pm
I've just checked my ticket page and see that although I registered for the AMS for Villa on Tuesday it's not shown up nor did I get a confirmation email.

Luckily I took screen shots of the basket with our names in and the AMS sale.

On to chat now to see if they can rectify it.

Has anyone else had this before?

Sounds like you didn't check out and packed it in on the penultimate screen before confirmation and after basket.


DOG-LFC8

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43643 on: October 25, 2024, 01:42:16 pm »
What's left for Leverkusen des anyone know? Non-hospo


kop2016

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43644 on: October 25, 2024, 01:44:22 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on October 25, 2024, 01:42:16 pm
What's left for Leverkusen des anyone know? Non-hospo
486 non-hospo mainly in lower AU3-AU6 which priced £55


Darren88

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43645 on: October 25, 2024, 01:47:51 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on October 25, 2024, 01:14:19 pm
Sounds like you didn't check out and packed it in on the penultimate screen before confirmation and after basket.

That definitely could have been the case. Oh well if they can't help I'll learn from that lesson.


DOG-LFC8

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43646 on: October 25, 2024, 02:06:57 pm »
Mental queue for this Leverkusen sale


Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43647 on: October 25, 2024, 02:07:45 pm »
Im in and only hospo there. Either all gone or not dropped yet


TazLaa

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43648 on: October 25, 2024, 02:09:59 pm »
Sold out rapid that hahahaha


TazLaa

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43649 on: October 25, 2024, 02:12:15 pm »
Got a queue of 580 and nothing hahaha


Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43650 on: October 25, 2024, 02:12:35 pm »

I was in within 3 mins. Deeply suspicious


Darren88

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43651 on: October 25, 2024, 02:21:36 pm »
26k in the queue, the writing was on the wall for me instantly.
« Last Edit: October 25, 2024, 02:27:39 pm by Darren88 »


Gogeqac

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43652 on: October 25, 2024, 02:36:39 pm »
I can't stand this ticketing system any longer. The way they're complicating the process by mixing in hospitality just increases the gap between automated botswhich can potentially set price limits and basket regular tickets within millisecondsand humans
« Last Edit: October 25, 2024, 02:48:45 pm by Gogeqac »



Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43653 on: October 25, 2024, 02:44:49 pm »

Saw a couple but by the time I adjusted the price bar they were long gone.


Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43654 on: October 25, 2024, 03:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Gogeqac on October 25, 2024, 11:31:16 am
543 non-hospo tickets for Leverkusen


just got one  *

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Bapsandwaps

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43655 on: October 25, 2024, 03:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Gogeqac on October 25, 2024, 02:36:39 pm
I can't stand this ticketing system any longer. The way they're complicating the process by mixing in hospitality just increases the gap between automated botswhich can potentially set price limits and basket regular tickets within millisecondsand humans

Definitely. It screws normal people over only. Any word that it is there to make life difficult for bots is just out and out lies.


Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43656 on: October 25, 2024, 03:19:01 pm »
I seem to get better seats in the cup sales than I do in the league as a 13+


Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43657 on: October 25, 2024, 04:46:38 pm »

Most of the hospo has now gone. Cant have been bought. Any chance they transfer them to standard tickets?


TazLaa

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43658 on: October 25, 2024, 04:53:22 pm »
Where did all the hospos go hahaha


WaffleHouse

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43659 on: October 25, 2024, 05:23:35 pm »
I'm seeing a fair few hospos in AU2 and AU7. I expect the club will drip feed them.


WaffleHouse

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43660 on: October 25, 2024, 05:30:18 pm »
By my count there are 216 hospos remaining, 200 of which are in the upper Annie.


idrinkpaint

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43661 on: October 25, 2024, 10:06:16 pm »
I finally got myself a ticket for Brighton off the Local General Sale Ballot. Im guessing these dont carry a credit?


SnowGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43662 on: October 25, 2024, 10:12:49 pm »
Quote from: idrinkpaint on October 25, 2024, 10:06:16 pm
I finally got myself a ticket for Brighton off the Local General Sale Ballot. Im guessing these dont carry a credit?

Of course they do!



idrinkpaint

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43663 on: October 25, 2024, 10:23:58 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on October 25, 2024, 10:12:49 pm
Of course they do!

This is marvellous news. Cheers mate.


TazLaa

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43664 on: October 26, 2024, 10:27:11 pm »
Anyone seen any Leverkusen drops over weekend?


Donnacha90

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43665 on: Yesterday at 01:37:43 pm »
Lads I got a ticket for the Villa game in the Members Sale, but won't be able to go because of the change of time.

Is there an option to sell the ticket back to the club or do I have to arrange for a sale privately myself?

Thanks in advance.



Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43666 on: Yesterday at 02:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Donnacha90 on Yesterday at 01:37:43 pm
Lads I got a ticket for the Villa game in the Members Sale, but won't be able to go because of the change of time.

Is there an option to sell the ticket back to the club or do I have to arrange for a sale privately myself?

Thanks in advance.

You can return it via the exchange and get your money back in full if resold (which it will be). There will be an option on the ticket site in the my account section nearer the game.


TazLaa

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43667 on: Yesterday at 08:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Donnacha90 on Yesterday at 01:37:43 pm
Lads I got a ticket for the Villa game in the Members Sale, but won't be able to go because of the change of time.

Is there an option to sell the ticket back to the club or do I have to arrange for a sale privately myself?

Thanks in advance.
You can forward to a friend and family member


bignred84

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43668 on: Today at 12:28:40 am »
Has everyone had their unique links for the Brighton AMS

supposed to be on Friday, but not had anything here


DanK1456

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43669 on: Today at 06:38:33 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:28:40 am
Has everyone had their unique links for the Brighton AMS

supposed to be on Friday, but not had anything here

Should have had it, get on live chat this morning if you can

