really dont think we should go full big brother on our ticketing system, its a potential liability the club would never want to have (assuming they have good legal advisors)



there is no world class ticketing system, therell always be exploits. even ticketmasters smart queues etc are all exploitable.



You wouldnt want full big brother because that will inevitably result in people who have had one too many drinks and falling over or something getting banned by some overly zealous person in the sanctions team. Obviously you want banning orders for people actually behaving badly but you can just imagine getting banned because you have one too many on one of 19 matches and dont get let in or something.That said, I think they should do more to stop tickets being passed on for the bigger matches. Ive advocated a process for aways before where they make a small group collect the ticket at the ground, if you dont collect you get a sanction for it and only the person who is on the ticket can collect it, it would stop them being passed around but; more importantly, stop people with 30 odd memberships touting them. Apparently united actually have this system which I didnt know at the time.