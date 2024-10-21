You wouldnt want full big brother because that will inevitably result in people who have had one too many drinks and falling over or something getting banned by some overly zealous person in the sanctions team. Obviously you want banning orders for people actually behaving badly but you can just imagine getting banned because you have one too many on one of 19 matches and dont get let in or something.
That said, I think they should do more to stop tickets being passed on for the bigger matches. Ive advocated a process for aways before where they make a small group collect the ticket at the ground, if you dont collect you get a sanction for it and only the person who is on the ticket can collect it, it would stop them being passed around but; more importantly, stop people with 30 odd memberships touting them. Apparently united actually have this system which I didnt know at the time.
i agree. theres also significant liability on holding biometric data like this, even if it was the most secure system going. this sort of level of intrusion is the type of thing a modern-day-Thatcher would want to force upon football fans and i think if we all take a step back most would see it as being excessive
away collections make sense but i know the regulars who travel on their own cards are often just trying to enjoy their away day, and many are literally just in-and-out without much fuss. i thought scanning your membership at Rangers away for a select few was a good and quick way of doing it but i dont know why that just seemed to be cast aside so swiftly
if they magically find 100-ish away tickets they can siphon off for a ballot, id hope it would be based on some sort of threshold, perhaps even an offer to younger home regulars