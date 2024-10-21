« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1084 1085 1086 1087 1088 [1089]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2349267 times)

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43520 on: Today at 10:45:19 am »
Isn't the ballot already well on its way to making the 4+ category redundant? Certainly did for us. All about late sale mining and not everyone can or should spend their working week on that purpose. Vast majority of ticketing comms I get is trying to sell me hospo. Not a cheap around re-registering for late sales, etc. Direction of travel pretty clear.
Logged

Online TazLaa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • Darwizzy #9
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43521 on: Today at 10:49:40 am »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 10:02:47 am
What do you reckon the chances are of Bologna +1 members getting a ticket for Leverkusen? After I got my Bologna ticket, loads of other seats got dropped, including entire segments of some sections. There don't seem to be as many available for Leverkusen, although there are still a fair few, so when the sale opens to Bologna +1 on Friday, what do you think our chances are? Wil there be more drops? Why would they hold back entire segments like last time?

Few people on here think Leverkusen will go to Bologna only as well (which im hoping for)
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43522 on: Today at 11:03:11 am »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 10:19:21 am
Ah yeah that makes sense. Last time I saw entire segments of upper main open up (the front 20 rows or so). Any idea why this happens and if it's likely to happen again?

Unsold hospo or uefa/sponsor returns
Logged

Online RedJosh90

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43523 on: Today at 11:25:38 am »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 10:02:47 am
What do you reckon the chances are of Bologna +1 members getting a ticket for Leverkusen? After I got my Bologna ticket, loads of other seats got dropped, including entire segments of some sections. There don't seem to be as many available for Leverkusen, although there are still a fair few, so when the sale opens to Bologna +1 on Friday, what do you think our chances are? Wil there be more drops? Why would they hold back entire segments like last time?

Think the Bologna sales were pretty much within 7 days or so before the game and this has been done a lot sooner so may be a chance they add more along with the unsold hospo.
Logged

Offline WaffleHouse

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43524 on: Today at 11:34:07 am »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 11:03:11 am
Unsold hospo or uefa/sponsor returns

The bit I can't figure out is I haven't seen any hospos in the upper main, so I guess the tickets that get dropped in bulk there are from UEFA's unused allocation?
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43525 on: Today at 12:09:26 pm »
Quote from: kop2016 on October 21, 2024, 12:44:06 am
2303 tickets left for Leverkusen now

450 left now

So there's 1850 people on at least 2+ bologna and not in ACS.

Madrid might be tough on 2+ bologna
Logged

Offline WaffleHouse

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43526 on: Today at 12:34:53 pm »
How do you know how many tickets are left?
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43527 on: Today at 12:35:47 pm »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 12:34:53 pm
How do you know how many tickets are left?

You can count them in the hallmap by changing the number next to choose seats for me
Logged

Offline pallemus

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43528 on: Today at 12:37:29 pm »
Return Hospo's in UAR might be unsold ones from extern partners/travel agency
Logged

Offline WaffleHouse

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43529 on: Today at 01:00:43 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 12:35:47 pm
You can count them in the hallmap by changing the number next to choose seats for me

Not sure if I've understood correctly, but if I change the number, it tops out at 156 at the moment and only shows AU2, which looks like that's about how many are available there. Not sure how I can see availability for other sections without manually clicking through the available ones when I'm in the individual section view.
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,277
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43530 on: Today at 01:17:01 pm »
288 now
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43531 on: Today at 01:30:39 pm »
Bologna went to all members, how are there only 288 left for the Bologna +1 sale? Is this UEFA taking more tickets?
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43532 on: Today at 01:31:47 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 01:17:01 pm
288 now

no still over 400.

Edit. 413 non hospo
270 hospo.

can possibly assume the majority of those 270 will remain unsold and drop to either those on 1+ bologna or maybe for the bologna sale.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:44:03 pm by mighty magpie »
Logged

Online TazLaa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • Darwizzy #9
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43533 on: Today at 01:46:51 pm »
Club have updated the sale for Leverkusen tickets will go on sale for Bologna only Friday 2pm subject to availability
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43534 on: Today at 01:50:01 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 01:46:51 pm
Club have updated the sale for Leverkusen tickets will go on sale for Bologna only Friday 2pm subject to availability

Mad. 2+ sale lasts 4 days. 1+ sale less than 6 hours.   :D
Logged

Online TazLaa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • Darwizzy #9
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43535 on: Today at 01:50:42 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 01:50:01 pm
Mad. 2+ sale lasts 4 days. 1+ sale less than 6 hours.   :D

Sale for 1+ Bologna starts at 8:15am they must know there isn't many (you'd assume) but who knows with the club hahaha
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43536 on: Today at 02:05:33 pm »
I never understand why they put "if tickets remain", you wouldn't bother putting the sale details up if you didn't think tickets would remain
Logged

Offline Kg3192

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43537 on: Today at 02:13:28 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 02:05:33 pm
I never understand why they put "if tickets remain", you wouldn't bother putting the sale details up if you didn't think tickets would remain
Not to be pedantic but theoretically there could be some that havent bought in the current sale, along with the +1 sale that could leave nothing for just Bologna
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,724
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43538 on: Today at 02:20:22 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 02:05:33 pm
I never understand why they put "if tickets remain", you wouldn't bother putting the sale details up if you didn't think tickets would remain

Its to help people plan and prepare for it.
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43539 on: Today at 02:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Kg3192 on Today at 02:13:28 pm
Not to be pedantic but theoretically there could be some that havent bought in the current sale, along with the +1 sale that could leave nothing for just Bologna

That's barely anyone though but I get your point. It's not just this sale, it's every sale. It doesn't really matter what they label it as to be honest
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43540 on: Today at 02:30:57 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 02:27:31 pm
That's barely anyone though but I get your point. It's not just this sale, it's every sale. It doesn't really matter what they label it as to be honest

They do it when the sale proceeding it isnt guaranteed meaning it could theoretically sell out before it reaches the new sale.

Sometimes does happen as well, like Arsenal the other day they advertised an 8 credit sale in the event tickets remain and it sold out on 9.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,260
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43541 on: Today at 02:36:26 pm »

Any chance UEFA return some more?
Logged

Online TazLaa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • Darwizzy #9
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43542 on: Today at 02:37:49 pm »
Brighton away in the cup has been sold out for like a week but now there's more tickets available on Friday at 11am
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,767
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43543 on: Today at 02:50:31 pm »
Quote from: gregor on Yesterday at 01:13:00 pm
There's plenty they could do, but it all costs money and has potential issues. There is facial recognition, fingerprint recognition on everyone's phone. The technology is there, if the club wanted to build a.world class system it could.

There's no incentive to do that though. We all come at this from a fans perspective, but even though there will be individuals who care and want to improve things at the club, the ownership just want to sell tickets.

really dont think we should go full big brother on our ticketing system, its a potential liability the club would never want to have (assuming they have good legal advisors)

there is no world class ticketing system, therell always be exploits. even ticketmasters smart queues etc are all exploitable.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,767
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43544 on: Today at 02:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 01:21:19 pm
Exactly my thoughts mate, don't think any of this 18 months - 2 years consultation ends in any other way than badly for members at all credit levels

agree to be honest.

the reality is the 13+ and 4+ are not the majority of members. pissing off a smaller handful versus creating excitement in the larger casual attendee majority, i think we will eventually lose

part of me would maybe be less bothered had we been able to celebrate our premier league title properly i think. although maybe id have felt different if we had been able to.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43545 on: Today at 02:59:19 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:50:31 pm
really dont think we should go full big brother on our ticketing system, its a potential liability the club would never want to have (assuming they have good legal advisors)

there is no world class ticketing system, therell always be exploits. even ticketmasters smart queues etc are all exploitable.

You wouldnt want full big brother because that will inevitably result in people who have had one too many drinks and falling over or something getting banned by some overly zealous person in the sanctions team. Obviously you want banning orders for people actually behaving badly but you can just imagine getting banned because you have one too many on one of 19 matches and dont get let in or something.

That said, I think they should do more to stop tickets being passed on for the bigger matches. Ive advocated a process for aways before where they make a small group collect the ticket at the ground, if you dont collect you get a sanction for it and only the person who is on the ticket can collect it, it would stop them being passed around but; more importantly, stop people with 30 odd memberships touting them. Apparently united actually have this system which I didnt know at the time.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,767
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43546 on: Today at 03:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:59:19 pm
You wouldnt want full big brother because that will inevitably result in people who have had one too many drinks and falling over or something getting banned by some overly zealous person in the sanctions team. Obviously you want banning orders for people actually behaving badly but you can just imagine getting banned because you have one too many on one of 19 matches and dont get let in or something.

That said, I think they should do more to stop tickets being passed on for the bigger matches. Ive advocated a process for aways before where they make a small group collect the ticket at the ground, if you dont collect you get a sanction for it and only the person who is on the ticket can collect it, it would stop them being passed around but; more importantly, stop people with 30 odd memberships touting them. Apparently united actually have this system which I didnt know at the time.

i agree. theres also significant liability on holding biometric data like this, even if it was the most secure system going. this sort of level of intrusion is the type of thing a modern-day-Thatcher would want to force upon football fans and i think if we all take a step back most would see it as being excessive

away collections make sense but i know the regulars who travel on their own cards are often just trying to enjoy their away day, and many are literally just in-and-out without much fuss. i thought scanning your membership at Rangers away for a select few was a good and quick way of doing it but i dont know why that just seemed to be cast aside so swiftly

if they magically find 100-ish away tickets they can siphon off for a ballot, id hope it would be based on some sort of threshold, perhaps even an offer to younger home regulars
Logged
YNWA.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43547 on: Today at 03:38:05 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:07:17 pm
i agree. theres also significant liability on holding biometric data like this, even if it was the most secure system going. this sort of level of intrusion is the type of thing a modern-day-Thatcher would want to force upon football fans and i think if we all take a step back most would see it as being excessive

away collections make sense but i know the regulars who travel on their own cards are often just trying to enjoy their away day, and many are literally just in-and-out without much fuss. i thought scanning your membership at Rangers away for a select few was a good and quick way of doing it but i dont know why that just seemed to be cast aside so swiftly

if they magically find 100-ish away tickets they can siphon off for a ballot, id hope it would be based on some sort of threshold, perhaps even an offer to younger home regulars

Appreciate the away collection point - to be clear Im advocating for a small percentage to be collected each match, point being that its randomised, if youre a regular its guaranteed to be you eventually which would hopefully cut down on touting as theyd know theyd eventually get caught.

It isnt ideal but better than the alternative which is, Id imagine, 30% of our away ends getting touted.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1084 1085 1086 1087 1088 [1089]   Go Up
« previous next »
 