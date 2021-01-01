« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

rk1

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43480 on: Today at 12:29:23 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:09:06 pm
Not saying I agree with the idea (and I'm a full credits member) but you'd imagine there's some overlap on the two surely? If you've been on the ST list for 20 years surely you're going to the games and have built up a fair credit history in that time (like I have had to do and plenty of people I know) and not just sitting at home moaning how unfair it is until you get your ST?

Yep. I've been on it since 2003 and am 2500 on the list still. 13+ too, although I have missed the odd match here and there due to personal commitments
jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43481 on: Today at 12:54:42 pm
Quote from: rk1 on Today at 12:29:23 pm
Yep. I've been on it since 2003 and am 2500 on the list still. 13+ too, although I have missed the odd match here and there due to personal commitments

Same on since 2004 ish and still just over 5k on the list. Always thought in that situation (and I know its a selfish one) where you are on both the list and 13+ you should just get a ST as it surely must be quite common and reduce that ST list down and its people who pretty much can have one anyway with being able to buy all 19.
mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43482 on: Today at 01:07:03 pm
After listening to that podcast it sounds to me like those of us on 4+ (and potentially 13+ too) are gonna get done over with this.

They want to get tickets into the hands of new people, but wont take season tickets away, the only other thing they can do then is ballot all tickets and ignore previous attendance. Said they want to simplify a few times too, and that would also point to less tiers in the sales and just one free for all.

The season ticket holders supporters board will obviously be involved with this too, and theyll make sure theyre sound as a priority.
gregor

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43483 on: Today at 01:13:00 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:50:41 am
As I've said they'll never beat touts, bots and burners, as they're already 5 steps ahead of the club. So that will continue and increase.

There's plenty they could do, but it all costs money and has potential issues. There is facial recognition, fingerprint recognition on everyone's phone. The technology is there, if the club wanted to build a.world class system it could.

There's no incentive to do that though. We all come at this from a fans perspective, but even though there will be individuals who care and want to improve things at the club, the ownership just want to sell tickets.
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43484 on: Today at 01:21:19 pm
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 01:07:03 pm
After listening to that podcast it sounds to me like those of us on 4+ (and potentially 13+ too) are gonna get done over with this.

They want to get tickets into the hands of new people, but wont take season tickets away, the only other thing they can do then is ballot all tickets and ignore previous attendance. Said they want to simplify a few times too, and that would also point to less tiers in the sales and just one free for all.

The season ticket holders supporters board will obviously be involved with this too, and theyll make sure theyre sound as a priority.

Exactly my thoughts mate, don't think any of this 18 months - 2 years consultation ends in any other way than badly for members at all credit levels
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43485 on: Today at 01:26:26 pm

If they bin off 4+ that will be years of hard work wasted. I would probably have to do the ballot and otherwise bin off the league and focus on the Cups instead. Much harder though as games are midweek and not living locally.
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43486 on: Today at 01:44:40 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:21:19 pm
Exactly my thoughts mate, don't think any of this 18 months - 2 years consultation ends in any other way than badly for members at all credit levels

But they already ballot "ALL" members for every game.

Granted 13+ have always been protected, but would scrapping any sort of loyalty make that much of a difference in the grand scheme of things.

You have to a some sort of loyalty basis for league home games, away games,cup games
otherwise how does the ticketing system work for away games & finals
mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43487 on: Today at 01:53:49 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 01:44:40 pm
But they already ballot "ALL" members for every game.

Granted 13+ have always been protected, but would scrapping any sort of loyalty make that much of a difference in the grand scheme of things.

You have to a some sort of loyalty basis for league home games, away games,cup games
otherwise how does the ticketing system work for away games & finals

4+ still get priority for all the games against the top sides and Everton, and the last home of the season, meaning they can keep that status every season and always go to at least 4-6 games. Would make a massive difference to the people on 4+ if they scrapped that.

Personally, I went to 15 league games last season, but only 12 carried a credit, would be a load of shite if I got lumped in the sale with people whove never been a game in their life. Especially when thats more games than quite a few STHs wouldve gone to.

If theyre gonna bin some peoples loyalty in the interest of fairness, but still give other peoples loyalty priority, how is that fair?
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43488 on: Today at 02:31:40 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 01:44:40 pm
But they already ballot "ALL" members for every game.

Granted 13+ have always been protected, but would scrapping any sort of loyalty make that much of a difference in the grand scheme of things.

You have to a some sort of loyalty basis for league home games, away games,cup games
otherwise how does the ticketing system work for away games & finals

There speaks a man who travels here there and everywhere on somebody else's card
Malachys15

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43489 on: Today at 02:38:51 pm
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 01:53:49 pm
4+ still get priority for all the games against the top sides and Everton, and the last home of the season, meaning they can keep that status every season and always go to at least 4-6 games. Would make a massive difference to the people on 4+ if they scrapped that.

Personally, I went to 15 league games last season, but only 12 carried a credit, would be a load of shite if I got lumped in the sale with people whove never been a game in their life. Especially when thats more games than quite a few STHs wouldve gone to.

If theyre gonna bin some peoples loyalty in the interest of fairness, but still give other peoples loyalty priority, how is that fair?

This is the perfect case study as why it would be wrong to get rid of 4+.
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43490 on: Today at 02:41:11 pm
This escalated quickly, they have only just started the process and already we are binning off credits, cancelling all Season Tickets and balloting everything. quite impressive even for this place!
Last Edit: Today at 02:43:31 pm by sonofkenny
Dodger747

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43491 on: Today at 02:44:38 pm
Whilst that is a fair [and humorous point!], I think it shows just how little good-will and trust this group has for the ticket office. Time and again things go wrong and there is so little transparency, it doesn't surprise me that we fear the worst and any change won't be beneficial...
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43492 on: Today at 02:47:46 pm
Quote from: Dodger747 on Today at 02:44:38 pm
Whilst that is a fair [and humorous point!], I think it shows just how little good-will and trust this group has for the ticket office. Time and again things go wrong and there is so little transparency, it doesn't surprise me that we fear the worst and any change won't be beneficial...

But they have acknowledged all that and said they want to put it right, i get the concern and agree with it to an extent, we have asked them to do this and they are doing it, said it will take 12 months, lets see what happens.
Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43493 on: Today at 02:59:08 pm
When's Duttons next late night phone call transcript being released?
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Reply #43494 on: Today at 03:04:09 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:47:46 pm
But they have acknowledged all that and said they want to put it right, i get the concern and agree with it to an extent, we have asked them to do this and they are doing it, said it will take 12 months, lets see what happens.

They've done nothing to warrant any level of trust,virtually every time they do things they make it worse

Virtually every ticket sale is besest with problems and they're brushed off.

As you say let's see what happens, but would say that not many think it will be any better.

And your mate Phil quite clearly says 12-18 months. So that takes it to start of 26-27 season

In the meantime we'll get the same shambolic efforts. I mean they even sent out travel information for Leipzig as a PowerPoint not a pdf. Not many have PowerPoint on their phones, that also contains information about flag data needing to be submitted 3 days ago
