Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2343506 times)

Online RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43400 on: Today at 03:01:40 pm »
Everyones entitled to their opinion but theres some mad suggestions going about on Twitter. Personal
favourite was everyone with an L postcode gets to buy before anyone else gets a chance in the members sale, because youre a tourist or a day tripper if you dont have one apparently.
Offline TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43401 on: Today at 03:17:18 pm »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 03:01:40 pm
Everyones entitled to their opinion but theres some mad suggestions going about on Twitter. Personal
favourite was everyone with an L postcode gets to buy before anyone else gets a chance in the members sale, because youre a tourist or a day tripper if you dont have one apparently.
Brilliant this considering the Local Sales never really sell out hahaha
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43402 on: Today at 03:18:53 pm »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 03:01:40 pm
Everyones entitled to their opinion but theres some mad suggestions going about on Twitter. Personal
favourite was everyone with an L postcode gets to buy before anyone else gets a chance in the members sale, because youre a tourist or a day tripper if you dont have one apparently.

It was always going to be something like this wasn't it which'll drown out people with real concerns about how the tickets are structured and priced.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43403 on: Today at 03:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:18:53 pm
It was always going to be something like this wasn't it which'll drown out people with real concerns about how the tickets are structured and priced.

It won't
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43404 on: Today at 03:22:20 pm »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 03:01:40 pm
Everyones entitled to their opinion but theres some mad suggestions going about on Twitter. Personal
favourite was everyone with an L postcode gets to buy before anyone else gets a chance in the members sale, because youre a tourist or a day tripper if you dont have one apparently.

I saw that, then someone told him he sounded like a Reform politician. :lmao
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43405 on: Today at 03:27:26 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 02:34:14 pm
Who gets priority for tickets then if there's no +4 or +13

Arsenal ballot the lot now for members

Different memberships have different % chance of a ticket
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43406 on: Today at 03:29:08 pm »
Reality is that as someone who only ever buys his own tickets Im not really arsed how they sell them as long as Im able to apply for late availability style sales as Ill always get one in those, or almost always anyway. I wouldnt want to see them ballot the lot though as its totally unfair on people that have built that loyalty up.

What I would like to see is an avenue into the away league ladder but appreciate thats tricky.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43407 on: Today at 03:29:55 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:21:20 pm
It won't

Fingers crossed but it'll take someone a very long time to filter through all the responses they'll get
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43408 on: Today at 03:30:04 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:05:43 pm
presumably the most responses will be the bulk of members which aren't really regulars

so i look forward to ballot 2.0 being the outcome

I'm with you on this mate. The last time this happened, (as you say) it made it worse.

I know that it's now a no win situation, I'd be stunned if it makes things better.

In my opinion The situation with bots and touting, the club will never get on top of that, as thet are not one but 5 steps ahead of the club.

Phil Dutton has said to the Anfield Wrap that the whole thing is up for review but made a point of saying how tickets are sold and how the credit system works. Think there's quite a few who think 13+ won't be a thing for much longer and it will be ballots across the board (who knows). But that's how they alleviate the problem of more people getting a chance of getting a ticket

Also says it could be 12-18 months
Offline Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43409 on: Today at 03:56:21 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 02:34:14 pm
Who gets priority for tickets then if there's no +4 or +13

I am guessing he's not arsed cos he will then have a seasie. It's a classic pull the ladder up after yourself.
Offline TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43410 on: Today at 03:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 03:56:21 pm
I am guessing he's not arsed cos he will then have a seasie. It's a classic pull the ladder up after yourself.

 :butt :lickin ;D
Online Tiz Lad

« Reply #43411 on: Today at 03:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 02:29:16 pm
I think they should give those with full credits for the last few seasons a season ticket and then scrap 13+ and 4+, and do away with ticket forwarding and distribution for every one.

Hear this constantly, how do you square that with people who've been on the ST waiting list for 20+ years?

Personally think there's far more chance of credits being scrapped full stop and it all being a ballot than members with full credits being upgraded to STs (Although for the immediate future don't see either happening)

Also you have the issue with accounts with 50 cards on full credits earning more than most people earn working full time, never go the game, are they getting STs too?
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43412 on: Today at 04:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:59:54 pm
Hear this constantly, how do you square that with people who've been on the ST waiting list for 20+ years?

Personally think there's far more chance of credits being scrapped full stop and it all being a ballot than members with full credits being upgraded to STs (Although for the immediate future don't see either happening)

Both of those options are equally unfair aren't they?

Create a special "membership season ticket" where you still pay the membership fee and don't get the discount of the season ticket, which would then still prioritise though on the ST waiting list as they'd be getting a discount. Then introduce a new priority zone to replace the 4+. I don't know. Its tough, but something needs to be done.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43413 on: Today at 04:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:04:41 pm
Both of those options are equally unfair aren't they?

Create a special "membership season ticket" where you still pay the membership fee and don't get the discount of the season ticket, which would then still prioritise though on the ST waiting list as they'd be getting a discount. Then introduce a new priority zone to replace the 4+. I don't know. Its tough, but something needs to be done.

Yep it does, but nothing will change until 26/27 at the earliest.

Even then they can't beat the bots or touts, like anything that's over subscribed, it's a living for some of them earning more than most people earn working full time.

Seriously doubt that ticketing software will ever be anything other than bang average
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43414 on: Today at 04:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:59:54 pm
Hear this constantly, how do you square that with people who've been on the ST waiting list for 20+ years?


Not saying I agree with the idea (and I'm a full credits member) but you'd imagine there's some overlap on the two surely? If you've been on the ST list for 20 years surely you're going to the games and have built up a fair credit history in that time (like I have had to do and plenty of people I know) and not just sitting at home moaning how unfair it is until you get your ST?
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43415 on: Today at 04:11:24 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:09:06 pm
Not saying I agree with the idea (and I'm a full credits member) but you'd imagine there's some overlap on the two surely? If you've been on the ST list for 20 years surely you're going to the games and have built up a fair credit history in that time (like I have had to do and plenty of people I know) and not just sitting at home moaning how unfair it is until you get your ST?

I never joined the ST list due to circumstances, but have full credits and attendance for a lot of years.

But wouldn't expect an ST for full credits as a member.
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43416 on: Today at 04:12:03 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:27:26 pm
Arsenal ballot the lot now for members

Different memberships have different % chance of a ticket

That was my initial thought. Use this as a reason to go that
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43417 on: Today at 04:13:04 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 04:12:03 pm
That was my initial thought. Use this as a reason to go that

Which would be terrible btw
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43418 on: Today at 04:19:47 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 04:13:04 pm
Which would be terrible btw

Although I'm thinking of the late availability becoming a ballot, that would terrible.

We obviously already ballot , so may be terrible for 13+, unless 13+ becomes the equivalent of gold membership
Online upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43419 on: Today at 04:36:56 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 03:17:18 pm
Brilliant this considering the Local Sales never really sell out hahaha

What are you on about? The local sales always sell out
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43420 on: Today at 04:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 04:11:24 pm
I never joined the ST list due to circumstances, but have full credits and attendance for a lot of years.

But wouldn't expect an ST for full credits as a member.

Fair enough, I was only thinking of it from the ST list point of view rather than the full credit members for some reason! :thumbup
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43421 on: Today at 04:53:57 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:51:05 pm
Fair enough, I was only thinking of it from the ST list point of view rather than the full credit members for some reason! :thumbup

Yeah can see that mate
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43422 on: Today at 05:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:30:04 pm
I'm with you on this mate. The last time this happened, (as you say) it made it worse.

I know that it's now a no win situation, I'd be stunned if it makes things better.

In my opinion The situation with bots and touting, the club will never get on top of that, as thet are not one but 5 steps ahead of the club.

Phil Dutton has said to the Anfield Wrap that the whole thing is up for review but made a point of saying how tickets are sold and how the credit system works. Think there's quite a few who think 13+ won't be a thing for much longer and it will be ballots across the board (who knows). But that's how they alleviate the problem of more people getting a chance of getting a ticket

Also says it could be 12-18 months

Well worth a listen for anyone who hasnt yet

People might realise he isn't the evil villain most paint him out to be
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43423 on: Today at 05:11:55 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 04:19:47 pm
Although I'm thinking of the late availability becoming a ballot, that would terrible.

We obviously already ballot , so may be terrible for 13+, unless 13+ becomes the equivalent of gold membership

Yeah those on '13+' at Arsenal were ringfenced into a premium membership and kept their status, however I don't think that anyone else can now get to that tier, once you're off it you're off it if you get me

Might be wrong but think thats what it is

Club need to be careful though with these cup games, games against non-prem in the early rounds probably wouldnt sell out if they didnt have the current credit structure attached to it, was only a few years ago they had WBA go on general sale
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43424 on: Today at 05:24:07 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:27:26 pm
Arsenal ballot the lot now for members

Different memberships have different % chance of a ticket

But do Arsenal have a decent Ticketing platform though
or is there's as bad as LFC.

To have to pay for a membership then jump through hoops at virtually every sale is not good practice in any walk of life
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43425 on: Today at 05:25:52 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:11:55 pm
Yeah those on '13+' at Arsenal were ringfenced into a premium membership and kept their status, however I don't think that anyone else can now get to that tier, once you're off it you're off it if you get me

Might be wrong but think thats what it is

Club need to be careful though with these cup games, games against non-prem in the early rounds probably wouldnt sell out if they didnt have the current credit structure attached to it, was only a few years ago they had WBA go on general sale

we haven't has a "General Sale" for god knows how many years now

Any sales just get opened to "ALL" members and usually sell out pretty quick afterwards
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43426 on: Today at 05:26:39 pm »
Thoughts on home attendance in the respective competition being used prior to an all members sale for away games?
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43427 on: Today at 05:29:06 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:11:55 pm
Yeah those on '13+' at Arsenal were ringfenced into a premium membership and kept their status, however I don't think that anyone else can now get to that tier, once you're off it you're off it if you get me

Might be wrong but think thats what it is

Club need to be careful though with these cup games, games against non-prem in the early rounds probably wouldnt sell out if they didnt have the current credit structure attached to it, was only a few years ago they had WBA go on general sale

If they did this here (not necessarily with the ballot aspect) but ring fenced 13+ and stopped anymore from joining it would make tickets easier to get for everyone else as you wouldnt get people constantly trying to get pass links and move tickets on, people far more likely to buy a ticket if they actually need one rather than finding a way to farm credits.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43428 on: Today at 05:32:33 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 05:24:07 pm
But do Arsenal have a decent Ticketing platform though
or is there's as bad as LFC.

To have to pay for a membership then jump through hoops at virtually every sale is not good practice in any walk of life

Same system as ours
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43429 on: Today at 05:33:27 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 05:25:52 pm
we haven't has a "General Sale" for god knows how many years now

Any sales just get opened to "ALL" members and usually sell out pretty quick afterwards

West Brom was the last one...  but you'd have the likes of shrewsbury, cardiff, norwich etc all going to general sale too if the membership credits weren't the way they are

thats my point!
