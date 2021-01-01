« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2343238 times)

Online RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43400 on: Today at 03:01:40 pm »
Everyones entitled to their opinion but theres some mad suggestions going about on Twitter. Personal
favourite was everyone with an L postcode gets to buy before anyone else gets a chance in the members sale, because youre a tourist or a day tripper if you dont have one apparently.
Online TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43401 on: Today at 03:17:18 pm »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 03:01:40 pm
Everyones entitled to their opinion but theres some mad suggestions going about on Twitter. Personal
favourite was everyone with an L postcode gets to buy before anyone else gets a chance in the members sale, because youre a tourist or a day tripper if you dont have one apparently.
Brilliant this considering the Local Sales never really sell out hahaha
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43402 on: Today at 03:18:53 pm »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 03:01:40 pm
Everyones entitled to their opinion but theres some mad suggestions going about on Twitter. Personal
favourite was everyone with an L postcode gets to buy before anyone else gets a chance in the members sale, because youre a tourist or a day tripper if you dont have one apparently.

It was always going to be something like this wasn't it which'll drown out people with real concerns about how the tickets are structured and priced.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43403 on: Today at 03:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:18:53 pm
It was always going to be something like this wasn't it which'll drown out people with real concerns about how the tickets are structured and priced.

It won't
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43404 on: Today at 03:22:20 pm »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 03:01:40 pm
Everyones entitled to their opinion but theres some mad suggestions going about on Twitter. Personal
favourite was everyone with an L postcode gets to buy before anyone else gets a chance in the members sale, because youre a tourist or a day tripper if you dont have one apparently.

I saw that, then someone told him he sounded like a Reform politician. :lmao
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43405 on: Today at 03:27:26 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 02:34:14 pm
Who gets priority for tickets then if there's no +4 or +13

Arsenal ballot the lot now for members

Different memberships have different % chance of a ticket
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43406 on: Today at 03:29:08 pm »
Reality is that as someone who only ever buys his own tickets Im not really arsed how they sell them as long as Im able to apply for late availability style sales as Ill always get one in those, or almost always anyway. I wouldnt want to see them ballot the lot though as its totally unfair on people that have built that loyalty up.

What I would like to see is an avenue into the away league ladder but appreciate thats tricky.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43407 on: Today at 03:29:55 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:21:20 pm
It won't

Fingers crossed but it'll take someone a very long time to filter through all the responses they'll get
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43408 on: Today at 03:30:04 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:05:43 pm
presumably the most responses will be the bulk of members which aren't really regulars

so i look forward to ballot 2.0 being the outcome

I'm with you on this mate. The last time this happened, (as you say) it made it worse.

I know that it's now a no win situation, I'd be stunned if it makes things better.

In my opinion The situation with bots and touting, the club will never get on top of that, as thet are not one but 5 steps ahead of the club.

Phil Dutton has said to the Anfield Wrap that the whole thing is up for review but made a point of saying how tickets are sold and how the credit system works. Think there's quite a few who think 13+ won't be a thing for much longer and it will be ballots across the board (who knows). But that's how they alleviate the problem of more people getting a chance of getting a ticket

Also says it could be 12-18 months
Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43409 on: Today at 03:56:21 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 02:34:14 pm
Who gets priority for tickets then if there's no +4 or +13

I am guessing he's not arsed cos he will then have a seasie. It's a classic pull the ladder up after yourself.
Online TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43410 on: Today at 03:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 03:56:21 pm
I am guessing he's not arsed cos he will then have a seasie. It's a classic pull the ladder up after yourself.

 :butt :lickin ;D
Online Tiz Lad

« Reply #43411 on: Today at 03:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 02:29:16 pm
I think they should give those with full credits for the last few seasons a season ticket and then scrap 13+ and 4+, and do away with ticket forwarding and distribution for every one.

Hear this constantly, how do you square that with people who've been on the ST waiting list for 20+ years?

Personally think there's far more chance of credits being scrapped full stop and it all being a ballot than members with full credits being upgraded to STs (Although for the immediate future don't see either happening)
