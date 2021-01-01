About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea thatll never sell
Ive got one for tomorrow but for someone sitting on 3+ from last season, Im amazed this hasnt gone down to a 3+ sale.
About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea that’ll never sell
The ST holders who returned them back to the club won't get the money either
This at least bodes well for 4+ who missed out in the ballot for other games. Easy to get two together albeit no credit.
Bodes well for us on 4 credits for man city. Although they should just open to 3+ and fill the ground
Bit of a difference between the two in terms of demand etc, half term this week tooTho city demand might not be as high if the next few weeks don't go too well 🤣
Few flights cancelled tomorrow from Dublin & Belfast it seems, and the ones still running have been text warnings about potential delays due to the storm might be a lot of empty seats or a flurry of returns tomorrow morning
Doesnt seem much point in allowing people to return or exchange tickets if theyre not going to lower the credit criteria, as theyll just sit there with all the others
They will lower the criteria though, but not till late on tomorrow say 10:00 or 11:00 am as they have done before
Why leave it so late to drop it.
I can't answer that.but what ever time they do it, it will sell out in the blink of an eyecurrently about 50 tickets left at a rough guess could be a lot less
They will lower the criteria though, but not till late on tomorrow say 10:00 or 11:00 am as they have done before
When have they dropped criteria 5 hours before kick off?
Plus there wouldnt be a registration period which goes against what they have been doing. Its not going to happen this late so therell be lots of empty seats instead 🙃
Will they definitely not drop it?
Crazy this. Anyone on 4+ will already have bought. They're not shifting. Get it dropped to 3 and get it sold out.
People are basketing them looking for credits and returning, dont think everyone has bought. Otherwise theyd have known to drop criteria days ago
Ive still been looking for members returns and there arent any that Im spotting. Theyre defo going quick. I say this every season, but members shouldnt be passing tickets to F&F especially when theres a pre-requisite of 4+?? Hows that ethical? If you havent been to the allocated number of games, you shouldnt be going
I'm getting Seat Not Available when trying to check out, and then I get I've exceeded number of tickets?I'm on 3 credits, so I guess these tix have sneaked through, but I still can't actually buy them, because of credit restrictions.
Anyone can see them in case your F&F are eligible so you can buy for them, but you cant buy for an ineligible account
Page created in 0.07 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]