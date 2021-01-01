« previous next »
About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea thatll never sell
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 08:29:12 am
About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea thatll never sell
Id take a couple but missed the registration. Completely my fault of course, but frustrating none the less
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 08:29:12 am
About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea thatll never sell
Ive got one for tomorrow but for someone sitting on 3+ from last season, Im amazed this hasnt gone down to a 3+ sale.
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 12:21:59 pm
Ive got one for tomorrow but for someone sitting on 3+ from last season, Im amazed this hasnt gone down to a 3+ sale.

They should have seen this coming, tickets sitting there yesterday and nothing done. It was always going to get worse when there were more returns to come. Didnt think wed be doing this again this season
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 08:29:12 am
About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea that’ll never sell

The ST holders who returned them back to the club won't get the money either   :no
Quote from: si999 on Yesterday at 01:06:22 pm
The ST holders who returned them back to the club won't get the money either   :no

Very true
This at least bodes well for 4+ who missed out in the ballot for other games. Easy to get two together albeit no credit.
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 01:21:05 pm
This at least bodes well for 4+ who missed out in the ballot for other games. Easy to get two together albeit no credit.

Seen loads of credits as well, as long as youre there at a drop you dont need to be too quick. Pairs of those as well
Bodes well for us on 4 credits for man city.

Although they should just open to 3+ and fill the ground
Quote from: "Stuart" on Yesterday at 02:01:49 pm
Bodes well for us on 4 credits for man city.

Although they should just open to 3+ and fill the ground

Bit of a difference between the two in terms of demand etc, half term this week too

Tho city demand might not be as high if the next few weeks don't go too well 🤣
Ive taken a STH seat. Im done looking for a members seat, they just mostly get passed to F&F. That stops and we go to as many games as we all want
Id say having STs just sat there is worse than just hospos for finding a members seat. At least you can filter out high-priced tickets
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:20:53 pm
Bit of a difference between the two in terms of demand etc, half term this week too

Tho city demand might not be as high if the next few weeks don't go too well 🤣

Last season Man City was a doddle
I manged to get a credit ticket late on Saturday night (plenty to choose from as well)

there was plenty available Sat/Sun and with credits

Very strange IMHO
Few flights cancelled tomorrow from Dublin & Belfast it seems, and the ones still running have been text warnings about potential delays due to the storm might be a lot of empty seats or a flurry of returns tomorrow morning
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 10:34:34 pm
Few flights cancelled tomorrow from Dublin & Belfast it seems, and the ones still running have been text warnings about potential delays due to the storm might be a lot of empty seats or a flurry of returns tomorrow morning
Doesnt seem much point in allowing people to return or exchange tickets if theyre not going to lower the credit criteria, as theyll just sit there with all the others
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:54:18 pm
Doesnt seem much point in allowing people to return or exchange tickets if theyre not going to lower the credit criteria, as theyll just sit there with all the others

They will lower the criteria though, but not till late on tomorrow say 10:00 or 11:00 am as they have done before
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm
They will lower the criteria though, but not till late on tomorrow say 10:00 or 11:00 am as they have done before
Why leave it so late to drop it.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:32:36 pm
Why leave it so late to drop it.

I can't answer that.

but what ever time they do it, it will sell out in the blink of an eye

currently about 50 tickets left at a rough guess could be a lot less
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 11:52:45 pm
I can't answer that.

but what ever time they do it, it will sell out in the blink of an eye

currently about 50 tickets left at a rough guess could be a lot less

Over 100 sth
I've just put up my ticket on the exchange - it's a credit seat in the Upper Anny. Recently moved to Wales and changed jobs and underestimated how much longer the journey to Anfield now is, and how much more knackered I am from work.

Hope someone on here snags it and enjoys the game!
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm
They will lower the criteria though, but not till late on tomorrow say 10:00 or 11:00 am as they have done before

When have they dropped criteria 5 hours before kick off?
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 07:54:07 am
When have they dropped criteria 5 hours before kick off?
Plus there wouldnt be a registration period which goes against what they have been doing. Its not going to happen this late so therell be lots of empty seats instead 🙃
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 08:08:43 am
Plus there wouldnt be a registration period which goes against what they have been doing. Its not going to happen this late so therell be lots of empty seats instead 🙃

With big drops today it could get close to a Spurs situation last year
Loads of Kop there, need one spare for our group, so galling they dont just drop the criteria

If anyone has the criteria but cant go and can get one of the Kops and distribute it to me Ill reimburse and throw a Fulham Kop in for free
Will they definitely not drop it?
Quote from: Kg3192 on Today at 09:33:07 am
Will they definitely not drop it?

Dont think so, this has happened before and nothing done. Theyve created this where people are refusing STs in hope of an attendance credit
Crazy this. Anyone on 4+ will already have bought. They're not shifting. Get it dropped to 3 and get it sold out.
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:37:51 am
Crazy this. Anyone on 4+ will already have bought. They're not shifting. Get it dropped to 3 and get it sold out.

People are basketing them looking for credits and returning, dont think everyone has bought. Otherwise theyd have known to drop criteria days ago
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 09:39:22 am
People are basketing them looking for credits and returning, dont think everyone has bought. Otherwise theyd have known to drop criteria days ago

I know people who want tickets and are on 4+ but forgot to register. Too many hoops and not enough credits
Credits are going when they pop up, STs are sitting there. Quite a few people just biding their time
Ive still been looking for members returns and there arent any that Im spotting. Theyre defo going quick.

I say this every season, but members shouldnt be passing tickets to F&F especially when theres a pre-requisite of 4+?? Hows that ethical? If you havent been to the allocated number of games, you shouldnt be going
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:48:06 am
Ive still been looking for members returns and there arent any that Im spotting. Theyre defo going quick.

I say this every season, but members shouldnt be passing tickets to F&F especially when theres a pre-requisite of 4+?? Hows that ethical? If you havent been to the allocated number of games, you shouldnt be going

If tickets had to be returned rather than passed round via f&f we'd all have an easier time
Drop there
Still must be only 4+ as its not letting me checkout
I'm getting Seat Not Available when trying to check out, and then I get I've exceeded number of tickets?

I'm on 3 credits, so I guess these tix have sneaked through, but I still can't actually buy them, because of credit restrictions.
Where did all them tickets go hahaha
Quote from: wildkings on Today at 10:43:27 am
I'm getting Seat Not Available when trying to check out, and then I get I've exceeded number of tickets?

I'm on 3 credits, so I guess these tix have sneaked through, but I still can't actually buy them, because of credit restrictions.

Anyone can see them in case your F&F are eligible so you can buy for them, but you cant buy for an ineligible account
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 10:46:21 am
Anyone can see them in case your F&F are eligible so you can buy for them, but you cant buy for an ineligible account

argh, makes sense - cheers
Just returned a members ticket in AU8 - be quick
