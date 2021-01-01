About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea thatll never sell
Ive got one for tomorrow but for someone sitting on 3+ from last season, Im amazed this hasnt gone down to a 3+ sale.
The ST holders who returned them back to the club won't get the money either
This at least bodes well for 4+ who missed out in the ballot for other games. Easy to get two together albeit no credit.
Bodes well for us on 4 credits for man city. Although they should just open to 3+ and fill the ground
Bit of a difference between the two in terms of demand etc, half term this week tooTho city demand might not be as high if the next few weeks don't go too well 🤣
Few flights cancelled tomorrow from Dublin & Belfast it seems, and the ones still running have been text warnings about potential delays due to the storm might be a lot of empty seats or a flurry of returns tomorrow morning
Doesnt seem much point in allowing people to return or exchange tickets if theyre not going to lower the credit criteria, as theyll just sit there with all the others
They will lower the criteria though, but not till late on tomorrow say 10:00 or 11:00 am as they have done before
Why leave it so late to drop it.
I can't answer that.but what ever time they do it, it will sell out in the blink of an eyecurrently about 50 tickets left at a rough guess could be a lot less
