DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:29:12 am
About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea thatll never sell
duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:11:31 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 08:29:12 am
About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea thatll never sell
Id take a couple but missed the registration. Completely my fault of course, but frustrating none the less
keano7

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:21:59 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 08:29:12 am
About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea thatll never sell
Ive got one for tomorrow but for someone sitting on 3+ from last season, Im amazed this hasnt gone down to a 3+ sale.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:43:08 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 12:21:59 pm
Ive got one for tomorrow but for someone sitting on 3+ from last season, Im amazed this hasnt gone down to a 3+ sale.

They should have seen this coming, tickets sitting there yesterday and nothing done. It was always going to get worse when there were more returns to come. Didnt think wed be doing this again this season
si999

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:06:22 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 08:29:12 am
About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea that’ll never sell

The ST holders who returned them back to the club won't get the money either   :no
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:12:52 pm
Quote from: si999 on Yesterday at 01:06:22 pm
The ST holders who returned them back to the club won't get the money either   :no

Very true
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:21:05 pm

This at least bodes well for 4+ who missed out in the ballot for other games. Easy to get two together albeit no credit.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:47:56 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 01:21:05 pm
This at least bodes well for 4+ who missed out in the ballot for other games. Easy to get two together albeit no credit.

Seen loads of credits as well, as long as youre there at a drop you dont need to be too quick. Pairs of those as well
"Stuart"

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:01:49 pm
Bodes well for us on 4 credits for man city.

Although they should just open to 3+ and fill the ground
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:20:53 pm
Quote from: "Stuart" on Yesterday at 02:01:49 pm
Bodes well for us on 4 credits for man city.

Although they should just open to 3+ and fill the ground

Bit of a difference between the two in terms of demand etc, half term this week too

Tho city demand might not be as high if the next few weeks don't go too well 🤣
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:38:06 pm
Ive taken a STH seat. Im done looking for a members seat, they just mostly get passed to F&F. That stops and we go to as many games as we all want
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:15:58 pm
Id say having STs just sat there is worse than just hospos for finding a members seat. At least you can filter out high-priced tickets
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:44:05 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:20:53 pm
Bit of a difference between the two in terms of demand etc, half term this week too

Tho city demand might not be as high if the next few weeks don't go too well 🤣

Last season Man City was a doddle
I manged to get a credit ticket late on Saturday night (plenty to choose from as well)

there was plenty available Sat/Sun and with credits

Very strange IMHO
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:34:34 pm
Few flights cancelled tomorrow from Dublin & Belfast it seems, and the ones still running have been text warnings about potential delays due to the storm might be a lot of empty seats or a flurry of returns tomorrow morning
duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:54:18 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 10:34:34 pm
Few flights cancelled tomorrow from Dublin & Belfast it seems, and the ones still running have been text warnings about potential delays due to the storm might be a lot of empty seats or a flurry of returns tomorrow morning
Doesnt seem much point in allowing people to return or exchange tickets if theyre not going to lower the credit criteria, as theyll just sit there with all the others
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:54:18 pm
Doesnt seem much point in allowing people to return or exchange tickets if theyre not going to lower the credit criteria, as theyll just sit there with all the others

They will lower the criteria though, but not till late on tomorrow say 10:00 or 11:00 am as they have done before
duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:32:36 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm
They will lower the criteria though, but not till late on tomorrow say 10:00 or 11:00 am as they have done before
Why leave it so late to drop it.
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:52:45 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:32:36 pm
Why leave it so late to drop it.

I can't answer that.

but what ever time they do it, it will sell out in the blink of an eye

currently about 50 tickets left at a rough guess could be a lot less
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:02:26 am
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 11:52:45 pm
I can't answer that.

but what ever time they do it, it will sell out in the blink of an eye

currently about 50 tickets left at a rough guess could be a lot less

Over 100 sth
