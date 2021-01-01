About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea thatll never sell
Ive got one for tomorrow but for someone sitting on 3+ from last season, Im amazed this hasnt gone down to a 3+ sale.
About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea that’ll never sell
The ST holders who returned them back to the club won't get the money either
This at least bodes well for 4+ who missed out in the ballot for other games. Easy to get two together albeit no credit.
Bodes well for us on 4 credits for man city. Although they should just open to 3+ and fill the ground
Bit of a difference between the two in terms of demand etc, half term this week tooTho city demand might not be as high if the next few weeks don't go too well 🤣
