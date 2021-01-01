« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43280 on: Today at 08:29:12 am »
About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea thatll never sell
duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43281 on: Today at 10:11:31 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:29:12 am
About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea thatll never sell
Id take a couple but missed the registration. Completely my fault of course, but frustrating none the less
keano7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43282 on: Today at 12:21:59 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:29:12 am
About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea thatll never sell
Ive got one for tomorrow but for someone sitting on 3+ from last season, Im amazed this hasnt gone down to a 3+ sale.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43283 on: Today at 12:43:08 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 12:21:59 pm
Ive got one for tomorrow but for someone sitting on 3+ from last season, Im amazed this hasnt gone down to a 3+ sale.

They should have seen this coming, tickets sitting there yesterday and nothing done. It was always going to get worse when there were more returns to come. Didnt think wed be doing this again this season
si999

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43284 on: Today at 01:06:22 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:29:12 am
About 40 STs just sitting there for Chelsea that’ll never sell

The ST holders who returned them back to the club won't get the money either   :no
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43285 on: Today at 01:12:52 pm »
Quote from: si999 on Today at 01:06:22 pm
The ST holders who returned them back to the club won't get the money either   :no

Very true
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43286 on: Today at 01:21:05 pm »

This at least bodes well for 4+ who missed out in the ballot for other games. Easy to get two together albeit no credit.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43287 on: Today at 01:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 01:21:05 pm
This at least bodes well for 4+ who missed out in the ballot for other games. Easy to get two together albeit no credit.

Seen loads of credits as well, as long as youre there at a drop you dont need to be too quick. Pairs of those as well
"Stuart"

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43288 on: Today at 02:01:49 pm »
Bodes well for us on 4 credits for man city.

Although they should just open to 3+ and fill the ground
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43289 on: Today at 02:20:53 pm »
Quote from: "Stuart" on Today at 02:01:49 pm
Bodes well for us on 4 credits for man city.

Although they should just open to 3+ and fill the ground

Bit of a difference between the two in terms of demand etc, half term this week too

Tho city demand might not be as high if the next few weeks don't go too well 🤣
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43290 on: Today at 02:38:06 pm »
Ive taken a STH seat. Im done looking for a members seat, they just mostly get passed to F&F. That stops and we go to as many games as we all want
