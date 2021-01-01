sssssssssshhh.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
sorted a mate earlier with a ST returner, but choose seats button would keep saying 'AreaMapDetails inconsistent between area manager and ordered seats'seems to be a configuration issue of some kind. manually selecting worked fine. another great bug to look forward to in the bulk sale
Only affects late sales where they've got hospitality tickets reconfigured to normal tickets and vice verse. As everything is on one map now its getting a different response for a ticket than it's expecting. Great testing.
I'm only messing.Agree, a 23 hour window with 24 hours notice isn't great.
Where are you looking? 24/25 credits aren't confirmed until the end of the season. If you paid for the ticket you'll have the credit
Was checking my credits for Leverkusen eligibility and the Europa games from last season was there but not Bologna.
Do we think bologna, leverkusen along with +2 from last season, will be enough for Madrid?
Any insight or thoughts on this lads?
Why? you want people to miss out because the club purposely announce it late and then only allow a 24 hour window for them to register?
opening a queue for registration is hilarious, what the hell
Presumably it's just a question of controlling the flow so the site doesn't crash. People feel the need to register at 11.01 even though we have all day to do it.
I predict a decent drop on the Chelsea sale while the queue is running👀
Question on AMS registration. If I register for myself and a freind (both members), does that stop him for registering for us both too?
Cant register for Brighton because of Leipzig now, please dont let me forget
go via the link, just done it myselfdon't try to log in first as that puts you in the queue
Can you share link please? I can't find this anywhere.
Can See Leipzig going to all members here!
