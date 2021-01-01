« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1075 1076 1077 1078 1079 [1080]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2333984 times)

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,195
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43160 on: Yesterday at 12:30:15 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 12:26:01 pm
sssssssssshhh.
Why? you want people to miss out because the club purposely announce it late and then only allow a 24 hour window for them to register?
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43161 on: Yesterday at 12:37:10 pm »
I'm only messing.

Agree, a 23 hour window with 24 hours notice isn't great.
Logged

Offline Kg3192

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43162 on: Yesterday at 12:53:23 pm »
Do we think bologna, leverkusen along with +2 from last season, will be enough for Madrid?
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43163 on: Yesterday at 01:02:23 pm »
Normally on the ball but would have missed this (AMS reg), normally get way more notice
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,745
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43164 on: Yesterday at 01:03:30 pm »
sorted a mate earlier with a ST returner, but choose seats button would keep saying 'AreaMapDetails inconsistent between area manager and ordered seats'

seems to be a configuration issue of some kind. manually selecting worked fine. another great bug to look forward to in the bulk sale :)
Logged
YNWA.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,121
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43165 on: Yesterday at 01:13:24 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 01:03:30 pm
sorted a mate earlier with a ST returner, but choose seats button would keep saying 'AreaMapDetails inconsistent between area manager and ordered seats'

seems to be a configuration issue of some kind. manually selecting worked fine. another great bug to look forward to in the bulk sale :)

Only affects late sales where they've got hospitality tickets reconfigured to normal tickets and vice verse. As everything is on one map now its getting a different response for a ticket than it's expecting. Great testing.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,745
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43166 on: Yesterday at 02:13:49 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 01:13:24 pm
Only affects late sales where they've got hospitality tickets reconfigured to normal tickets and vice verse. As everything is on one map now its getting a different response for a ticket than it's expecting. Great testing.

ahh i see, hadn't needed to try in one of these sales. another bug that makes it easier for bots/scripts to clean up if they wanted to :o
Logged
YNWA.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,195
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43167 on: Yesterday at 02:18:55 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 12:37:10 pm
I'm only messing.

Agree, a 23 hour window with 24 hours notice isn't great.
No problem!

The club definitely do it on purpose to try and catch people out as they are clearly trying to stop people from joining those on very high credits.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,276
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43168 on: Yesterday at 02:38:49 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 12:19:44 pm
Where are you looking? 24/25 credits aren't confirmed until the end of the season. If you paid for the ticket you'll have the credit
Was checking my credits for Leverkusen eligibility and the Europa games from last season was there but not Bologna.
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43169 on: Yesterday at 09:17:02 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 02:38:49 pm
Was checking my credits for Leverkusen eligibility and the Europa games from last season was there but not Bologna.

Bologna wont show up alongside the others, youll have to trust that if you bought the credit is on your account. Theres no way of checking for certain
Logged

Offline Kg3192

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43170 on: Yesterday at 09:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Kg3192 on Yesterday at 12:53:23 pm
Do we think bologna, leverkusen along with +2 from last season, will be enough for Madrid?
Any insight or thoughts on this lads?
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,195
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43171 on: Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Kg3192 on Yesterday at 09:29:10 pm
Any insight or thoughts on this lads?
Its really hard to say for certain as UEFA will take a lot more for Madrid then they will/did for Leverkusen and Bologna so the pot of tickets for home supporters will be smaller.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43172 on: Today at 10:19:41 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:30:15 pm
Why? you want people to miss out because the club purposely announce it late and then only allow a 24 hour window for them to register?
I missed out registering for Chelsea because of this.  If you're busy on the day it's easy to miss the window.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,745
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43173 on: Today at 10:50:59 am »
opening a queue for registration is hilarious, what the hell
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,246
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43174 on: Today at 10:55:09 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:50:59 am
opening a queue for registration is hilarious, what the hell

Presumably it's just a question of controlling the flow so the site doesn't crash. People feel the need to register at 11.01 even though we have all day to do it.
Logged

Offline MightyRed42

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43175 on: Today at 11:03:18 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:55:09 am
Presumably it's just a question of controlling the flow so the site doesn't crash. People feel the need to register at 11.01 even though we have all day to do it.

I predict a decent drop on the Chelsea sale while the queue is running👀
Logged

Offline TazLaa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43176 on: Today at 11:08:51 am »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Today at 11:03:18 am
I predict a decent drop on the Chelsea sale while the queue is running👀
There was a load of ST returns showed up
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,121
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43177 on: Today at 11:18:25 am »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Today at 11:03:18 am
I predict a decent drop on the Chelsea sale while the queue is running👀

Funny they've even got in the queue holding page they advise you that if you aren't registering for Brighton to come back after 11.30am. You'd think they wouldn't release any Chelsea seats until then.
Logged

Offline chap114

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,083
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43178 on: Today at 11:50:14 am »
Question on AMS registration.  If I register for myself and a freind (both members), does that stop him for registering for us both too?
Logged

Offline TazLaa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43179 on: Today at 11:50:37 am »
Quote from: chap114 on Today at 11:50:14 am
Question on AMS registration.  If I register for myself and a freind (both members), does that stop him for registering for us both too?
Yes
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43180 on: Today at 12:50:40 pm »
Cant register for Brighton because of Leipzig now, please dont let me forget  ::)
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43181 on: Today at 01:31:08 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 12:50:40 pm
Cant register for Brighton because of Leipzig now, please dont let me forget  ::)

go via the link, just done it myself
don't try to log in first as that puts you in the queue
Logged

Offline whitelightning

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43182 on: Today at 01:38:17 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 01:31:08 pm
go via the link, just done it myself
don't try to log in first as that puts you in the queue

Can you share link please?  I can't find this anywhere.
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43183 on: Today at 01:57:38 pm »
Quote from: whitelightning on Today at 01:38:17 pm
Can you share link please?  I can't find this anywhere.

its on the LFC ticketing page under Brighton (Home)
Logged

Offline TazLaa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43184 on: Today at 03:59:52 pm »
Can See Leipzig going to all members here!
Logged

Offline Nimlfc2803

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43185 on: Today at 04:14:10 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 03:59:52 pm
Can See Leipzig going to all members here!

Be sold out by 8:16 tomorrow morning.. :duh :duh
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43186 on: Today at 07:05:47 pm »
To anyone looking how easy have you found it getting Chelsea returns?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1075 1076 1077 1078 1079 [1080]   Go Up
« previous next »
 