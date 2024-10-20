« previous next »
Online TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43080 on: Yesterday at 07:52:38 am »
Quote from: NQ00 on October 12, 2024, 11:56:57 pm
Have the unique links been sent out for Chelsea ? Didnt seem to get mine yet anyway
Ye mate they have
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43081 on: Yesterday at 08:41:22 am »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on October 12, 2024, 08:50:24 pm
Thanks

Should have been Friday tell the club today
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43082 on: Today at 11:02:43 am »
357 for Chelsea ... Not gonna be low enough
Online jordon148

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43083 on: Today at 11:04:05 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:02:43 am
357 for Chelsea ... Not gonna be low enough

408 here - you never know, might sneak some
Online Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43084 on: Today at 11:04:15 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:02:43 am
357 for Chelsea ... Not gonna be low enough

1301 here
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43085 on: Today at 11:09:31 am »
3 sorted ! A pair and 1 directly Infront in anfield road upper... Excellent !
Online anitrella

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43086 on: Today at 11:10:46 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:09:31 am
3 sorted ! A pair and 1 directly Infront in anfield road upper... Excellent !
well in, many left? 1,796  :butt
Online seandundee123

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43087 on: Today at 11:11:37 am »
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Chelsea 20/10/2024 16:30.

Haven't bought one yet! Ffs
Online si999

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43088 on: Today at 11:12:06 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:09:31 am
3 sorted ! A pair and 1 directly Infront in anfield road upper... Excellent !

Could you check out okay? loads reporting on twitter getting eligible to 0 error again.
Online jordon148

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43089 on: Today at 11:12:39 am »
Quote from: seandundee123 on Today at 11:11:37 am
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Chelsea 20/10/2024 16:30.

Haven't bought one yet! Ffs

Same. Warra Ticket Office
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43090 on: Today at 11:12:55 am »
Quote from: seandundee123 on Today at 11:11:37 am
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Chelsea 20/10/2024 16:30.

Haven't bought one yet! Ffs

Although, we would like to advise you that as a member you have won the opportunity to buy one of our 900 quid tickets
Online "Stuart"

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43091 on: Today at 11:13:21 am »
Got to front of queue and it blocked me
Online JasonR55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43092 on: Today at 11:13:36 am »
Quote from: seandundee123 on Today at 11:11:37 am
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Chelsea 20/10/2024 16:30.

Haven't bought one yet! Ffs


Same problem here
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43093 on: Today at 11:13:50 am »
Quote from: si999 on Today at 11:12:06 am
Could you check out okay? loads reporting on twitter getting eligible to 0 error again.

Yeh, it let all 3 accounts buy no prob
Online seandundee123

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43094 on: Today at 11:14:02 am »
"Our operations team are just looking into it now"
Online cmccarthy81

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43095 on: Today at 11:15:36 am »
hospo only - why show them.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43096 on: Today at 11:16:55 am »
Quote from: seandundee123 on Today at 11:11:37 am
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Chelsea 20/10/2024 16:30.

Haven't bought one yet! Ffs

Quote from: jordon148 on Today at 11:12:39 am
Same. Warra Ticket Office


i think it's just a glitched message from the past few sales i've tried in. it just means you were too late in pressing.

but also, possible chance they've messed up your credits, but i'd not give up and keep trying
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43097 on: Today at 11:19:50 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:16:55 am

i think it's just a glitched message from the past few sales i've tried in. it just means you were too late in pressing.

but also, possible chance they've messed up your credits, but i'd not give up and keep trying
..yeh. That message will mean they've messed the criteria up for some
Online jordon148

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43098 on: Today at 11:24:41 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:16:55 am

i think it's just a glitched message from the past few sales i've tried in. it just means you were too late in pressing.

but also, possible chance they've messed up your credits, but i'd not give up and keep trying

Assume its the latter. Got 3 together in AU1 in basket currently and one of us can check out regardless of which one of the 3 seats we put him in, whereas the other 2 can't
Online seandundee123

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43099 on: Today at 11:24:49 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:16:55 am

i think it's just a glitched message from the past few sales i've tried in. it just means you were too late in pressing.

but also, possible chance they've messed up your credits, but i'd not give up and keep trying


"it just means you were too late in pressing" - really hope it's not this. Otherwise I would have just gone back and tried for another ticket. I was in after 2 mins.
Online Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43100 on: Today at 11:26:02 am »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Today at 11:15:36 am
hospo only - why show them.

Still a few popping up
Online seandundee123

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43101 on: Today at 11:26:28 am »
Quote from: seandundee123 on Today at 11:24:49 am

"it just means you were too late in pressing" - really hope it's not this. Otherwise I would have just gone back and tried for another ticket. I was in after 2 mins.

"Just an FYI I've reserved your original seats, just in the process of putting them in your reservations tab"

Phew
Offline deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43102 on: Today at 11:31:05 am »
I wonder what trading standards have to say about hospitality on the general page
Online cmccarthy81

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43103 on: Today at 11:32:39 am »
Quote from: Atleticobil on Today at 11:26:02 am
Still a few popping up
need fighter pilot reactions to grab them.....
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43104 on: Today at 11:34:56 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 11:31:05 am
I wonder what trading standards have to say about hospitality on the general page

It is a fucking disgrace. Of all the shitty things they have introduced to prohibit normal people getting tickets, this is well the worst. I'd rather see sold out all day than bag 900 quid tickets every few minutes. Especially when there is still a separate hallmap for hospitality ha ha. Shithouses
Online Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43105 on: Today at 11:35:24 am »
Been blocked! Hate this site
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43106 on: Today at 11:36:25 am »
Quote from: jordon148 on Today at 11:24:41 am
Assume its the latter. Got 3 together in AU1 in basket currently and one of us can check out regardless of which one of the 3 seats we put him in, whereas the other 2 can't

yeah, the message isn't always accurate but can be. basically it's only possible to know if you basket.
Online mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43107 on: Today at 11:38:49 am »
Finally managed to basket a normal priced ticket in AU5 only to get a message saying I cant purchase it  :butt The maximum quantity has been exceededsales are limited to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner

Anyone had this / know how to get past? Im defo eligible
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43108 on: Today at 11:38:57 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 11:31:05 am
I wonder what trading standards have to say about hospitality on the general page

i mean they'd probably say 'stop wasting our time'. ticketmaster and every ticket site does this. it's not something new. the TO isn't trying to blindly misrepresent, mislead or steal money from people. they're just trying to hope some people will give in and opt for hospitality tickets to save themselves the bother.

i agree it shouldn't happen but our issue is ultimately a question of morality and the spirit of the game. i don't see them as breaking any sort of law. if anything i think the transparency of seeing how many hospitality seats are actually sold has shocked a lot of people, and maybe one day a fan action will happen to lean on the club to stop it or tone it down.
Online PaulF

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43109 on: Today at 11:41:13 am »
I think an element of it is incompetence, rather than pure greed. I say this as I've just 'tried' to book hospitality for the Villa game.  But I can't while the Chelsea members' sale is on.
Ah well saved my self £900.

Not.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43110 on: Today at 11:42:59 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:41:13 am
I think an element of it is incompetence, rather than pure greed. I say this as I've just 'tried' to book hospitality for the Villa game.  But I can't while the Chelsea members' sale is on.
Ah well saved my self £900.

Not.

 ;D

is a little silly the site closes on a hospitality purchaser too. but maybe they think they'll still sell more this way. would love to know how many per match are 'persuaded' to go this route when they get through to no other options.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43111 on: Today at 11:46:12 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:38:49 am
Finally managed to basket a normal priced ticket in AU5 only to get a message saying I cant purchase it  :butt The maximum quantity has been exceededsales are limited to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner

Anyone had this / know how to get past? Im defo eligible
Wait for them to fix it on the backend is all you can do. Try and get on live chat too but I'm sure that is rammed
Online TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43112 on: Today at 11:48:20 am »
I was 2014 in the queue and got 1 no issue
Online PaulF

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43113 on: Today at 11:49:38 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:42:59 am
;D

is a little silly the site closes on a hospitality purchaser too. but maybe they think they'll still sell more this way. would love to know how many per match are 'persuaded' to go this route when they get through to no other options.

I bet it's not many.  If it were £90. Maybe even £110.  But £900!
Online RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43114 on: Today at 11:53:28 am »
Dont make the same mistake I did. Basketed an AU5. Thought Id look to see if anything better came up on choose seats for me, naively thinking worst case it would keep the AU ticket in there. Replaced it with a £600 hospo after a couple of clicks! Luckily managed to get another but not trying that again.
