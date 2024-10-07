Was this only for 4+ - there's been nothing for fewer than 4+ announced yet has there? I've been checking the sales page regularly.
Anyone know how many is left for Leipzig for tomorrow sale?
849 at the moment but obviously some people still to buy in this sale.
So approx 1500 on 5+?
no. was only 1945 available this morning
So lime street is closed on the 20th? Probably be a few more returns flying around than normal for Chelsea
where did you see it's closed?
Has anyone seen the Bruce Springsteen pricing yet? Preferably for front and rear pitch standing
appreciate it's a guess but when do we think the second half of members sale of league games will be?
Website says November, but bulk sales are always a sht show so theres no way of saying a specific date and time even if we knew
What's the chances Brighton league cup going to all members
cheers. i'm away 19th-22nd so hoping it's not then, don't fancy using the phone.
It's usually 3rd week of November, last year was an exception with the stand delaysI'd expect 27/28th but could be a week earlier the way the weeks fall
Could also do some resales in December due to bots and suspicious activity
Real Madrid match is the week of the 27th November - so sales unlikely that week?
Can anyone remember what the lowest any of the 4+ matches went to was last season?
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]