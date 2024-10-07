« previous next »
pistol

Re: Members Sales
October 7, 2024, 03:22:46 pm
Quote from: jackh on October  7, 2024, 02:50:35 pm
Was this only for 4+ - there's been nothing for fewer than 4+ announced yet has there? I've been checking the sales page regularly.

Yes this was 4+ only
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
October 7, 2024, 10:49:16 pm
Quote from: jackh on October  7, 2024, 02:50:35 pm
Was this only for 4+ - there's been nothing for fewer than 4+ announced yet has there? I've been checking the sales page regularly.

Did drop a lot last season, but more on 4+ this season because of it. It'll be 4+ until the week before so you don't need to worry yet
TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
October 8, 2024, 09:40:01 am
Anyone know how many is left for Leipzig for tomorrow sale?
DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
October 8, 2024, 10:20:01 am
Quote from: TazLaa on October  8, 2024, 09:40:01 am
Anyone know how many is left for Leipzig for tomorrow sale?

849 at the moment but obviously some people still to buy in this sale.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
October 8, 2024, 01:26:48 pm
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on October  8, 2024, 10:20:01 am
849 at the moment but obviously some people still to buy in this sale.

So approx 1500 on 5+?
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
October 8, 2024, 02:00:04 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on October  8, 2024, 01:26:48 pm
So approx 1500 on 5+?

no. was only 1945 available this morning
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
October 8, 2024, 02:04:24 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on October  8, 2024, 02:00:04 pm
no. was only 1945 available this morning

Gotcha, cheers for that
Stevo

Re: Members Sales
October 8, 2024, 04:09:10 pm
So lime street is closed on the 20th? Probably be a few more returns flying around than normal for Chelsea
anitrella

Re: Members Sales
October 8, 2024, 04:14:29 pm
Quote from: Stevo on October  8, 2024, 04:09:10 pm
So lime street is closed on the 20th? Probably be a few more returns flying around than normal for Chelsea
where did you see it's closed?
BlahBlah

Re: Members Sales
October 8, 2024, 04:15:36 pm
Quote from: anitrella on October  8, 2024, 04:14:29 pm
where did you see it's closed?

LFC Help tweeted it
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
October 8, 2024, 04:18:03 pm
Quote from: Stevo on October  8, 2024, 04:09:10 pm
So lime street is closed on the 20th? Probably be a few more returns flying around than normal for Chelsea

Can't imagine it'll impact it that much to cause major changes to returns criteria, but of course there'll be a few more than usual
DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:18:09 am
Has anyone seen the Bruce Springsteen pricing yet? Preferably for front and rear pitch standing
anitrella

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:02:22 am
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 12:18:09 am
Has anyone seen the Bruce Springsteen pricing yet? Preferably for front and rear pitch standing
theres a thread here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=138487.2480

Are you on O2? The O2 priority presale is still live until tomorrow
saltysam

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:29:32 pm
appreciate it's a guess but when do we think the second half of members sale of league games will be?
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:42:21 pm
Quote from: saltysam on Today at 12:29:32 pm
appreciate it's a guess but when do we think the second half of members sale of league games will be?

Website says November, but bulk sales are always a sht show so theres no way of saying a specific date and time even if we knew
saltysam

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:57:53 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 12:42:21 pm
Website says November, but bulk sales are always a sht show so theres no way of saying a specific date and time even if we knew
cheers. i'm away 19th-22nd so hoping it's not then, don't fancy using the phone.
TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Today at 02:25:36 pm
What's the chances Brighton league cup going to all members
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 02:36:00 pm
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 02:25:36 pm
What's the chances Brighton league cup going to all members

0.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 02:51:05 pm
Quote from: saltysam on Today at 12:57:53 pm
cheers. i'm away 19th-22nd so hoping it's not then, don't fancy using the phone.
It's usually 3rd week of November, last year was an exception with the stand delays

I'd expect 27/28th but could be a week earlier the way the weeks fall
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 02:57:42 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:51:05 pm
It's usually 3rd week of November, last year was an exception with the stand delays

I'd expect 27/28th but could be a week earlier the way the weeks fall

Could also do some resales in December due to bots and suspicious activity
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 04:44:04 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 02:57:42 pm
Could also do some resales in December due to bots and suspicious activity

Hahah yeah theres always that
LFCStuart

Re: Members Sales
Today at 05:31:14 pm
Real Madrid match is the week of the 27th November - so sales unlikely that week?
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 05:37:32 pm
Quote from: LFCStuart on Today at 05:31:14 pm
Real Madrid match is the week of the 27th November - so sales unlikely that week?

With this ticket office Im sure youre correct
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
Today at 06:37:58 pm
Can anyone remember what the lowest any of the 4+ matches went to was last season?
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 06:41:06 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 06:37:58 pm
Can anyone remember what the lowest any of the 4+ matches went to was last season?

Spurs went to 1+ and should have gone to all members but they didnt have time for a sale (shocking), people couldnt be bothered with that one it seems. Otherwise I think arsenal and Chelsea went to 2+?
