How about the chance to get Leverkusen ticket with only Bologna credit?
When you say from 4 do you mean 4 guaranteed, cause 3+ was guaranteed this season
I'd be surprised if anyone with just the Bologna credit is able to buy in the Leverkusen sale, be interesting to see what the criteria will be for this
They will be 2nd sale 1st sale will be Bologna + 1 from last year or something then 2nd sale be just Bologna, how it usually works
Will they bring us through the 4+ 3+ 2+ in seperate sales before that?
Does anyone know when ticket forwarding will be available for the Chelsea game? Also, is it possible to distribute it, or is that just reserved for season ticket holders and midweek rescheduled games?
No because usually 1+ from the season before plus Bologna is enough to be guaranteed
They will have to rethink that for Madrid surely? 1+ and Bologna and Leverkusen seems a bit too little?
Loads of empty seats in the upper Annie last night
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Nah, it will be Bologna +1 from 23/24 for Leverkusen guaranteed, then dropping to Bologna. For Madrid it will be Bologna + Leverkusen + 1 from 23/24 guaranteed dropping to Bologna + Leverkusen
Page created in 0.055 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.68]