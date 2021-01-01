« previous next »
Offline Bonzai25

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43000 on: Yesterday at 11:04:35 pm »
Quote from: kop2016 on Yesterday at 01:21:40 pm
How about the chance to get Leverkusen ticket with only Bologna credit?
I'd be surprised if anyone with just the Bologna credit is able to buy in the Leverkusen sale, be interesting to see what the criteria will be for this
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43001 on: Today at 08:00:45 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 02:13:18 pm
When you say from 4 do you mean 4 guaranteed, cause 3+ was guaranteed this season

Only cos the upper annie road wasnt open till December so they sold a lot less tickets for the first few matches
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43002 on: Today at 08:01:17 am »
Quote from: Bonzai25 on Yesterday at 11:04:35 pm
I'd be surprised if anyone with just the Bologna credit is able to buy in the Leverkusen sale, be interesting to see what the criteria will be for this

They will be 2nd sale

1st sale will be Bologna + 1 from last year or something then 2nd sale be just Bologna, how it usually works
Online mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43003 on: Today at 08:27:20 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:01:17 am
They will be 2nd sale

1st sale will be Bologna + 1 from last year or something then 2nd sale be just Bologna, how it usually works

Will they bring us through the 4+ 3+ 2+ in seperate sales before that?
Offline Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43004 on: Today at 09:03:02 am »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 08:27:20 am
Will they bring us through the 4+ 3+ 2+ in seperate sales before that?
Cant see any other way theyd do it but who knows with the TO
Offline Voronins ponytail

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43005 on: Today at 09:41:12 am »
Does anyone know when ticket forwarding will be available for the Chelsea game? Also, is it possible to distribute it, or is that just reserved for season ticket holders and midweek rescheduled games?
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43006 on: Today at 10:46:51 am »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 09:41:12 am
Does anyone know when ticket forwarding will be available for the Chelsea game? Also, is it possible to distribute it, or is that just reserved for season ticket holders and midweek rescheduled games?

You can distribute it if youre 13+ and keep the credit but you only get 2 per season otherwise forward. Probs open in just over a week
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43007 on: Today at 11:15:12 am »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 08:27:20 am
Will they bring us through the 4+ 3+ 2+ in seperate sales before that?

No because usually 1+ from the season before plus Bologna is enough to be guaranteed
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43008 on: Today at 11:16:06 am »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 09:41:12 am
Does anyone know when ticket forwarding will be available for the Chelsea game? Also, is it possible to distribute it, or is that just reserved for season ticket holders and midweek rescheduled games?

About a week before

Distribute is only for 13+ (twice a season) or a weekend game moved to midweek with the new date being within 28 days of the original
Offline Voronins ponytail

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43009 on: Today at 11:39:26 am »
Thanks
Offline Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43010 on: Today at 11:42:32 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:15:12 am
No because usually 1+ from the season before plus Bologna is enough to be guaranteed
They will have to rethink that for Madrid surely? 1+ and Bologna and Leverkusen seems a bit too little?
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43011 on: Today at 11:52:28 am »
Quote from: Kg3192 on Today at 11:42:32 am
They will have to rethink that for Madrid surely? 1+ and Bologna and Leverkusen seems a bit too little?

Nah, it will be Bologna +1 from 23/24 for Leverkusen guaranteed, then dropping to Bologna. For Madrid it will be Bologna + Leverkusen + 1 from 23/24  guaranteed dropping to Bologna + Leverkusen
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43012 on: Today at 11:53:29 am »
Quote from: TazLaa on Yesterday at 08:36:05 am
Loads of empty seats in the upper Annie last night

Loads of empty wheelchair bays all over the ground, including parts of the ground I would rather be, I guess its STH who couldn't be arsed going.

Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43013 on: Today at 11:53:33 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 11:52:28 am
Nah, it will be Bologna +1 from 23/24 for Leverkusen guaranteed, then dropping to Bologna. For Madrid it will be Bologna + Leverkusen + 1 from 23/24  guaranteed dropping to Bologna + Leverkusen

Just the numbers in the non guaranteed will fluctuate with corporate demand (as is always the case)
Online didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43014 on: Today at 12:28:32 pm »
Real m won't be dropping to 2
Online mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #43015 on: Today at 12:30:06 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 11:52:28 am
Nah, it will be Bologna +1 from 23/24 for Leverkusen guaranteed, then dropping to Bologna. For Madrid it will be Bologna + Leverkusen + 1 from 23/24  guaranteed dropping to Bologna + Leverkusen

Brilliant news if true. I was expecting it to follow the bologna sale and give those with 4+ and 3+ the first pick at tickets.
