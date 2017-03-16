« previous next »
Offline John Shafto

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42920 on: Yesterday at 09:15:14 am »
Surely throughout the day they will change the Hospo to normal tickets?!
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42921 on: Yesterday at 09:17:38 am »
think it depends if they're club selling the hospo or returned hospo?
Offline Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42922 on: Yesterday at 09:20:37 am »
Quote from: John Shafto on Yesterday at 09:15:14 am
Surely throughout the day they will change the Hospo to normal tickets?!

They do it last minute mate, absolute shithouses. Seats empty all over the show last couple of games
Offline G a r y

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42923 on: Yesterday at 09:30:18 am »
I got 1 out of 3. Better than nothing
Offline Darren88

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42924 on: Yesterday at 09:40:58 am »
Got one in U9, waiting for 2 together.
Offline TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42925 on: Yesterday at 09:49:41 am »
Managed to get one in the upper Annie ill take that
Offline G a r y

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42926 on: Yesterday at 10:14:23 am »
Quote from: Darren88 on Yesterday at 09:40:58 am
Got one in U9, waiting for 2 together.
Yeah me too, not holding my breath
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42927 on: Yesterday at 10:36:42 am »

How long before someone who bought this morning says they magically can't go and need to forward it?
Offline SecondComing

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42928 on: Yesterday at 10:42:16 am »


Still seeing singles pop up but gone by the time I click into it. Hate how hospitality are on the same link
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:44:41 am by SecondComing »
Offline MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42929 on: Yesterday at 11:36:31 am »
Know my twitter timeline is gonna be filled with

-scan in available
-must add to F&F

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42930 on: Yesterday at 11:37:36 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:36:42 am
How long before someone who bought this morning says they magically can't go and need to forward it?

*stares at twitter* about 8.16am
Offline idrinkpaint

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42931 on: Yesterday at 11:44:04 am »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 11:36:31 am
-must add to F&F

Can I ask what might be a daft question.. How are people adding to F&F for a stranger on Twitter when doing so is now closed?
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42932 on: Yesterday at 12:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:36:42 am
How long before someone who bought this morning says they magically can't go and need to forward it?
There was enough of them asking when the sale got announced.. can I forward this.. I know some are against it but the sooner they have the cup credits only counting for the attendee like they do in the league.

These are the ones who will be fuming if we got to Munich and they were unsuccesful in the ballot too
Offline NQ00

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42933 on: Yesterday at 12:24:01 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 12:01:45 pm
There was enough of them asking when the sale got announced.. can I forward this.. I know some are against it but the sooner they have the cup credits only counting for the attendee like they do in the league.

These are the ones who will be fuming if we got to Munich and they were unsuccesful in the ballot too
It was a disgrace how many people were blatantly credit hoarding for the league cup last week, hundreds of empty seats as people were happy to let the seat go empty when theres no requirement to scan in. I know one off scenarios can happen where someone misses a game last minute so there probably needs to be a happy medium.
Offline TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42934 on: Yesterday at 12:29:57 pm »
Quote from: NQ00 on Yesterday at 12:24:01 pm
It was a disgrace how many people were blatantly credit hoarding for the league cup last week, hundreds of empty seats as people were happy to let the seat go empty when theres no requirement to scan in. I know one off scenarios can happen where someone misses a game last minute so there probably needs to be a happy medium.


Ive not heard that before you dont even need to scan in on cu games and still get credit? That's taking the piss like I thought the person on your F&F at least had to scan in
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42935 on: Yesterday at 12:40:46 pm »
Quote from: idrinkpaint on Yesterday at 11:44:04 am
Can I ask what might be a daft question.. How are people adding to F&F for a stranger on Twitter when doing so is now closed?

If you create a new membership you get 2 weeks to add new people to your F and F.
Offline idrinkpaint

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42936 on: Yesterday at 12:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:40:46 pm
If you create a new membership you get 2 weeks to add new people to your F and F.

Christ.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42937 on: Yesterday at 12:46:32 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 12:01:45 pm
There was enough of them asking when the sale got announced.. can I forward this.. I know some are against it but the sooner they have the cup credits only counting for the attendee like they do in the league.

These are the ones who will be fuming if we got to Munich and they were unsuccesful in the ballot too

A certain well known tiktoker
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42938 on: Yesterday at 01:07:50 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Yesterday at 12:29:57 pm

Ive not heard that before you dont even need to scan in on cu games and still get credit? That's taking the piss like I thought the person on your F&F at least had to scan in

Thats the one bit I disagree with - I distributed a ticket last year well in advance but unfortunately the person attending was in a car crash on the drive over and didn't scan in - I lost the credit, wasn't really an issue as I still had 18 league games but still doesn't feel right that if I have passed on I still miss out, it was the only league game I distibuted last year
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42939 on: Yesterday at 01:17:39 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Yesterday at 12:29:57 pm

Ive not heard that before you dont even need to scan in on cu games and still get credit? That's taking the piss like I thought the person on your F&F at least had to scan in


I think ACS will get the credit wether scanned or not, and those buying in sales need to scan. I think anyway
Offline G a r y

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42940 on: Yesterday at 01:32:53 pm »
Reckon there is a chance of any drops today or am I just wasting my time?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42941 on: Yesterday at 01:50:45 pm »
Ive just got wheelchair tickets for the new bit in the ARE, I got them over the phone. On the site they were shooing as hospo

So throughout the day Hospo will turm to normal - I think
Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42942 on: Yesterday at 01:56:21 pm »
Tickets bought this morning showing on NFC passes yet?
Offline TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42943 on: Yesterday at 02:29:07 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 01:56:21 pm
Tickets bought this morning showing on NFC passes yet?
Yes mate
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42944 on: Yesterday at 04:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 01:07:50 pm
Thats the one bit I disagree with - I distributed a ticket last year well in advance but unfortunately the person attending was in a car crash on the drive over and didn't scan in - I lost the credit, wasn't really an issue as I still had 18 league games but still doesn't feel right that if I have passed on I still miss out, it was the only league game I distibuted last year

two seasons ago i physically attended a match, that i have photo evidence of, and yet it didn't register. i sent it all to the TO and got no response. didn't matter as again, 17 credits vs 18 isn't a huge deal, but i'm not sure what went wrong
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42945 on: Yesterday at 04:48:54 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:46:32 pm
A certain well known tiktoker

who  :o
Offline owens_2k

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42946 on: Yesterday at 04:55:46 pm »
Quick question.

A friend of mine and his brother are ST holders. The ST holders arent going to the game on Wednesday so my other friend is taking the tickets for him and his boss to attend. Problem is my friend is on their F&F list but his boss isn't and can't be added to the list.

My friend who wants to go with his boss has asked if the ST holder could send one of the tickets to me and then he adds the NFC pass to his phone by me giving him my log on details.

I have no issue with sharing my log in details as its a close friend I trust but I am just wondering if the club would have issue with this
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42947 on: Yesterday at 05:01:10 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 04:55:46 pm
Quick question.

A friend of mine and his brother are ST holders. The ST holders arent going to the game on Wednesday so my other friend is taking the tickets for him and his boss to attend. Problem is my friend is on their F&F list but his boss isn't and can't be added to the list.

My friend who wants to go with his boss has asked if the ST holder could send one of the tickets to me and then he adds the NFC pass to his phone by me giving him my log on details.

I have no issue with sharing my log in details as its a close friend I trust but I am just wondering if the club would have issue with this

It won't let you download the pass to a new phone that way. It'll say it's already been downloaded.
Offline owens_2k

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42948 on: Yesterday at 05:43:47 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 05:01:10 pm
It won't let you download the pass to a new phone that way. It'll say it's already been downloaded.
What if I remove it from my phone first, then he logs in and downloads it on his?

And then we just do the reverse after the game
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42949 on: Yesterday at 06:13:30 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 05:43:47 pm
What if I remove it from my phone first, then he logs in and downloads it on his?

And then we just do the reverse after the game

I think they've closed that loophole off too..I might be wrong though
Offline owens_2k

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42950 on: Yesterday at 06:41:31 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:13:30 pm
I think they've closed that loophole off too..I might be wrong though
He's managed to sort it now.

Thanks anyways 👍
Offline Gogeqac

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42951 on: Yesterday at 07:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 01:07:50 pm
Thats the one bit I disagree with - I distributed a ticket last year well in advance but unfortunately the person attending was in a car crash on the drive over and didn't scan in - I lost the credit, wasn't really an issue as I still had 18 league games but still doesn't feel right that if I have passed on I still miss out, it was the only league game I distibuted last year

Imo if you didn't attend the game in the first place you shouldn't get the credit, I don't really get why people already on top of the ladder are given even more advantage with distribution, maybe someone can explain it to me. As you rightly said, with 18 league games it doesn't make any difference.
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42952 on: Yesterday at 08:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Gogeqac on Yesterday at 07:25:03 pm
Imo if you didn't attend the game in the first place you shouldn't get the credit, I don't really get why people already on top of the ladder are given even more advantage with distribution, maybe someone can explain it to me. As you rightly said, with 18 league games it doesn't make any difference.
Whats your opinion on seasies deciding to take a whole season off then coming back the following season to carry on exactly where they left off without any repercussions whatsoever?
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42953 on: Today at 12:11:23 am »
Just realized all these hospo tickets they've put on sake for Bologna don't give you a credit 😂.
£700 and they give you a can of pop but no credit 😭...these are proper touts.
Offline jackh

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42954 on: Today at 06:27:44 am »
Are lots of the hospitality tickets likely to be downgraded to standard tickets at some point this morning?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42955 on: Today at 06:41:47 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 06:27:44 am
Are lots of the hospitality tickets likely to be downgraded to standard tickets at some point this morning?

I suspect the ticket I got yesterday was previously a Hospo.
