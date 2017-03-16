Quick question.



A friend of mine and his brother are ST holders. The ST holders arent going to the game on Wednesday so my other friend is taking the tickets for him and his boss to attend. Problem is my friend is on their F&F list but his boss isn't and can't be added to the list.



My friend who wants to go with his boss has asked if the ST holder could send one of the tickets to me and then he adds the NFC pass to his phone by me giving him my log on details.



I have no issue with sharing my log in details as its a close friend I trust but I am just wondering if the club would have issue with this