« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1067 1068 1069 1070 1071 [1072]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2308665 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,213
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42840 on: Today at 01:28:59 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 01:19:19 pm
So are we now just in a game of patience waiting three days for the club to give up on the prospect of selling Annie Upper tickets for £336 five rows in front of tickets at a sixth of the cost?

Hopefully a Saturday sale that few people notice
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • Kop 306
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42841 on: Today at 01:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 01:28:59 pm
Hopefully a Saturday sale that few people notice
Saturday would be great as i've got stuff to do on Monday!
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,890
    • @hartejack
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42842 on: Today at 01:37:14 pm »
Where on the website does it actually show you how many credits you have against your account? I mean, I know how many I have, but I'm just curious as to where it's logged - can't spot it anywhere!
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42843 on: Today at 01:42:50 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 01:37:14 pm
Where on the website does it actually show you how many credits you have against your account? I mean, I know how many I have, but I'm just curious as to where it's logged - can't spot it anywhere!

You cant see it until the end of the season. Best you can get is your ticket purchase history but that doesnt always mean a credit for example for league games as it needs to have scanned at the turnstile
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • Kop 306
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42844 on: Today at 01:49:13 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 01:37:14 pm
Where on the website does it actually show you how many credits you have against your account? I mean, I know how many I have, but I'm just curious as to where it's logged - can't spot it anywhere!
I can see my lads when I log into the ticket site, on the left hand side under Memberships it says 'match credits'
Logged

Offline pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,614
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42845 on: Today at 01:51:53 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 01:49:13 pm
I can see my lads when I log into the ticket site, on the left hand side under Memberships it says 'match credits'

But that only shows last season doesnt it?
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • Kop 306
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42846 on: Today at 01:52:36 pm »
Quote from: pistol on Today at 01:51:53 pm
But that only shows last season doesnt it?
Well yeah, sorry thought that is what they meant
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,890
    • @hartejack
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42847 on: Today at 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 01:42:50 pm
You cant see it until the end of the season. Best you can get is your ticket purchase history but that doesnt always mean a credit for example for league games as it needs to have scanned at the turnstile

Quote from: G a r y on Today at 01:49:13 pm
I can see my lads when I log into the ticket site, on the left hand side under Memberships it says 'match credits'

Cheers
Logged

Offline TazLaa

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42848 on: Today at 02:07:29 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 01:19:19 pm
So are we now just in a game of patience waiting three days for the club to give up on the prospect of selling Annie Upper tickets for £336 five rows in front of tickets at a sixth of the cost?

AU6 have removed every hospo seat now as well there's about 350 seats available
Logged

Offline TazLaa

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42849 on: Today at 02:07:58 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 02:07:29 pm
AU6 have removed every hospo seat now as well there's about 350 seats available
Logged

Offline TazLaa

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42850 on: Today at 02:09:28 pm »
AU4 is in pic and AU2 has 5 hospo seats
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,213
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42851 on: Today at 03:14:04 pm »

Just did a quick count. 1400 available. Surely no more than 200 more will buy. Get the AMS sale on chaps.
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • Kop 306
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42852 on: Today at 03:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:14:04 pm
Just did a quick count. 1400 available. Surely no more than 200 more will buy. Get the AMS sale on chaps.
Great news. Mostly in upper Annie left?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1067 1068 1069 1070 1071 [1072]   Go Up
« previous next »
 