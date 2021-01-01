So are we now just in a game of patience waiting three days for the club to give up on the prospect of selling Annie Upper tickets for £336 five rows in front of tickets at a sixth of the cost?
Hopefully a Saturday sale that few people notice
Where on the website does it actually show you how many credits you have against your account? I mean, I know how many I have, but I'm just curious as to where it's logged - can't spot it anywhere!
Page created in 0.071 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.68]