« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1066 1067 1068 1069 1070 [1071]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2307900 times)

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,263
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42800 on: Yesterday at 08:22:53 am »
Anyone else moved? im still at 8258
Logged

Offline Kg3192

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42801 on: Yesterday at 08:25:36 am »
Moving slowly but waiting time has dropped significantly
Logged

Online RedJosh90

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42802 on: Yesterday at 08:26:15 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 08:22:53 am
Anyone else moved? im still at 8258

Moved about 1200 places. Still another 7800 to go
Logged

Offline TazLaa

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42803 on: Yesterday at 08:31:00 am »
When your in lads will you see what's left through the day for me? Hoping for it to go to all members to get on the ladder 🤞🏻
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42804 on: Yesterday at 08:52:11 am »
Quote from: TazLaa on Yesterday at 08:31:00 am
When your in lads will you see what's left through the day for me? Hoping for it to go to all members to get on the ladder 🤞🏻

Was right at the back of the queue and still over 1000 left

Kop-side Kenny and upper anny have the majority of that
Logged

Offline Kg3192

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42805 on: Yesterday at 08:55:28 am »
Plenty left. Cant see anybody on 2 being stuck
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42806 on: Yesterday at 09:07:44 am »
Quote from: TazLaa on Yesterday at 08:31:00 am
When your in lads will you see what's left through the day for me? Hoping for it to go to all members to get on the ladder 🤞🏻

I believe some more have been added at the front of AU6 which were previously hospo.
Logged

Offline TazLaa

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42807 on: Yesterday at 09:33:22 am »
Looks like roughly 827 left going into the 1+ unlikely goes to all members id say
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42808 on: Yesterday at 09:35:37 am »
Quote from: TazLaa on Yesterday at 09:33:22 am
Looks like roughly 827 left going into the 1+ unlikely goes to all members id say

I think it will go but not a great chance of getting one
Logged

Online RedJosh90

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42809 on: Yesterday at 09:48:04 am »
Quote from: TazLaa on Yesterday at 09:33:22 am
Looks like roughly 827 left going into the 1+ unlikely goes to all members id say

Still at least 1200 general seats on the map with about 200 odd unsold Upper Annie hospo as well. Imagine most will have already bought today so I think it will go to AMS, just probably a few hundred.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,210
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42810 on: Yesterday at 09:52:55 am »

There is also a chance that further hospo is moved to standard seating and dont UEFA sometimes release tickets from their allocation?
Logged

Online RedJosh90

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42811 on: Yesterday at 10:12:50 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:52:55 am
There is also a chance that further hospo is moved to standard seating and dont UEFA sometimes release tickets from their allocation?

Yeah they do send some back but imagine theyd have done that by now. Although this is UEFA so absolutely anythings possible
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42812 on: Yesterday at 10:15:33 am »
Theres about 1600 left according to Twitter.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42813 on: Yesterday at 10:17:21 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:52:55 am
There is also a chance that further hospo is moved to standard seating and dont UEFA sometimes release tickets from their allocation?

Thats what all the lower kenny tickets were.... they may give more back but who knows
Logged

Offline Kg3192

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42814 on: Yesterday at 10:36:15 am »
Seeing the amount available this morning makes me hopeful I should get a pair sorted for all the homes in CL this year
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,802
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42815 on: Yesterday at 10:38:40 am »
Was getting Kylie tickets this morning for my sister and missus. Was dreading it when I noticed Queue-It in the corner of the screen but was easy as fuck  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Kg3192

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42816 on: Yesterday at 10:47:27 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:38:40 am
Was getting Kylie tickets this morning for my sister and missus. Was dreading it when I noticed Queue-It in the corner of the screen but was easy as fuck  :D
Let me guess, you just cant get it out of your head?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,802
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42817 on: Yesterday at 11:52:06 am »
Quote from: Kg3192 on Yesterday at 10:47:27 am
Let me guess, you just cant get it out of your head?

I should be so lucky.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42818 on: Yesterday at 12:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:38:40 am
Was getting Kylie tickets this morning for my sister and missus. Was dreading it when I noticed Queue-It in the corner of the screen but was easy as fuck  :D

For my sister

Theres no judgment here mate. ;)
Logged

Offline DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42819 on: Yesterday at 02:16:31 pm »
Bologna surely drops to all members?
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,886
    • @hartejack
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42820 on: Yesterday at 02:42:35 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 02:16:31 pm
Bologna surely drops to all members?

There's a 1+ (Europa League) sale tomorrow yet, but hopefully.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,210
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42821 on: Yesterday at 02:43:43 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 02:16:31 pm
Bologna surely drops to all members?

1500 left. Depends how many on 1 credit.
Logged

Offline Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42822 on: Yesterday at 03:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:56:10 pm
For my sister

Theres no judgment here mate. ;)

I clicked on the shop other day to look at the sale gear, for a split second it put me in a queue-it que. I was just getting the words 'you can fuck right off' out when it let me in.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42823 on: Yesterday at 03:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:38:40 am
Was getting Kylie tickets this morning for my sister and missus. Was dreading it when I noticed Queue-It in the corner of the screen but was easy as fuck  :D

Ticketmaster was chaos for coldplay!
Logged

Offline TazLaa

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42824 on: Yesterday at 03:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:43:43 pm
1500 left. Depends how many on 1 credit.

Going off the code on the site there's 1090 available for tomorrows sale
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42825 on: Yesterday at 03:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:43:43 pm
1500 left. Depends how many on 1 credit.

No chance theres 1500 on one credit I reckon. Definitely an all members
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42826 on: Yesterday at 03:23:43 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 03:21:18 pm
No chance theres 1500 on one credit I reckon. Definitely an all members

There is, just won't be on to buy... be loads who bought hopso as a one off last year for a game and will qualify but wont be there buying tomorrow
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42827 on: Yesterday at 03:29:20 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:23:43 pm
There is, just won't be on to buy... be loads who bought hopso as a one off last year for a game and will qualify but wont be there buying tomorrow

Yeah agreed, whatever happens all members sale should be happening
Logged

Online mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42828 on: Yesterday at 04:07:47 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Yesterday at 03:06:03 pm
Going off the code on the site there's 1090 available for tomorrows sale

That's missing upper main, lower kenny.
Logged

Offline Bonzai25

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42829 on: Yesterday at 10:05:39 pm »
If it does drop to all members, when would the sale most likely happen......monday??
Logged

Offline TazLaa

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42830 on: Today at 06:39:38 am »
Quote from: Bonzai25 on Yesterday at 10:05:39 pm
If it does drop to all members, when would the sale most likely happen......monday??

More than likely mate won't do it over weekend I wouldn't have said
Logged

Online RedJosh90

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42831 on: Today at 07:13:19 am »
Yeah would likely be Monday midday/afternoon Id imagine as the Arsenal sale is in the morning
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1066 1067 1068 1069 1070 [1071]   Go Up
« previous next »
 