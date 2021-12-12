« previous next »
Members Sales

Offline owens_2k

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:22:53 am
Anyone else moved? im still at 8258
Online Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:25:36 am
Moving slowly but waiting time has dropped significantly
Online RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:26:15 am
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 08:22:53 am
Anyone else moved? im still at 8258

Moved about 1200 places. Still another 7800 to go
Offline TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:31:00 am
When your in lads will you see what's left through the day for me? Hoping for it to go to all members to get on the ladder 🤞🏻
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:52:11 am
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 08:31:00 am
When your in lads will you see what's left through the day for me? Hoping for it to go to all members to get on the ladder 🤞🏻

Was right at the back of the queue and still over 1000 left

Kop-side Kenny and upper anny have the majority of that
Online Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:55:28 am
Plenty left. Cant see anybody on 2 being stuck
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:07:44 am
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 08:31:00 am
When your in lads will you see what's left through the day for me? Hoping for it to go to all members to get on the ladder 🤞🏻

I believe some more have been added at the front of AU6 which were previously hospo.
Offline TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:33:22 am
Looks like roughly 827 left going into the 1+ unlikely goes to all members id say
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:35:37 am
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 09:33:22 am
Looks like roughly 827 left going into the 1+ unlikely goes to all members id say

I think it will go but not a great chance of getting one
Online RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:48:04 am
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 09:33:22 am
Looks like roughly 827 left going into the 1+ unlikely goes to all members id say

Still at least 1200 general seats on the map with about 200 odd unsold Upper Annie hospo as well. Imagine most will have already bought today so I think it will go to AMS, just probably a few hundred.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:52:55 am

There is also a chance that further hospo is moved to standard seating and dont UEFA sometimes release tickets from their allocation?
Online RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:12:50 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:52:55 am
There is also a chance that further hospo is moved to standard seating and dont UEFA sometimes release tickets from their allocation?

Yeah they do send some back but imagine theyd have done that by now. Although this is UEFA so absolutely anythings possible
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:15:33 am
Theres about 1600 left according to Twitter.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:17:21 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:52:55 am
There is also a chance that further hospo is moved to standard seating and dont UEFA sometimes release tickets from their allocation?

Thats what all the lower kenny tickets were.... they may give more back but who knows
Online Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:36:15 am
Seeing the amount available this morning makes me hopeful I should get a pair sorted for all the homes in CL this year
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:38:40 am
Was getting Kylie tickets this morning for my sister and missus. Was dreading it when I noticed Queue-It in the corner of the screen but was easy as fuck  :D
Online Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:47:27 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:38:40 am
Was getting Kylie tickets this morning for my sister and missus. Was dreading it when I noticed Queue-It in the corner of the screen but was easy as fuck  :D
Let me guess, you just cant get it out of your head?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:52:06 am
Quote from: Kg3192 on Today at 10:47:27 am
Let me guess, you just cant get it out of your head?

I should be so lucky.
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:56:10 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:38:40 am
Was getting Kylie tickets this morning for my sister and missus. Was dreading it when I noticed Queue-It in the corner of the screen but was easy as fuck  :D

For my sister

Theres no judgment here mate. ;)
Online DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
Today at 02:16:31 pm
Bologna surely drops to all members?
Logged

Online jackh

Re: Members Sales
Today at 02:42:35 pm
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 02:16:31 pm
Bologna surely drops to all members?

There's a 1+ (Europa League) sale tomorrow yet, but hopefully.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Today at 02:43:43 pm
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 02:16:31 pm
Bologna surely drops to all members?

1500 left. Depends how many on 1 credit.
