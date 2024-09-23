Can anyone on the 3+ for bologna see how many left? Hoping it drops down to all members



Members on 2 who applied for ACS went to ballot so therell be people wanting them, but I think if theres tickets after that it could go down to all members. Anyone who managed Sparta in the all members had at least a chance at Atalanta if I recall, so not sure how many people just went to 1 game last year. Most went to 2+ or none I think