Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
September 23, 2024, 01:58:07 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on September 23, 2024, 01:50:35 pm
Use the quantity, put in 10000, press minus and it gives you the total number in the block with the most, then keep reducing the number till each block lights up, add them up as they light up

I've just done this and it is so tedious so credit to all those who do actually do it. 1559 left right now.
alx

Re: Members Sales
September 23, 2024, 05:43:38 pm
I don't remember a time in the last years being so easy to get an official match ticket and start getting some history for future season.
Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
September 23, 2024, 06:55:04 pm
Quote from: alx on September 23, 2024, 05:43:38 pm
I don't remember a time in the last years being so easy to get an official match ticket and start getting some history for future season.
100% agree. Been trying for years to get on the ladder somehow, was great for the EL games to go to all members last year. Thus opening the door for CL this year
nickyd186

Re: Members Sales
September 23, 2024, 06:57:24 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on September 23, 2024, 01:39:34 pm
Given only people registered can buy at the minute, could they drop to all members even without registration if they don't shift. Or general sale at short notice?

Open to all ST and members now
TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:35:15 am
Anyone been on this morning and know what's left at the min for Bologna?
mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:39:07 am
Only hospo atm unless they've set it up so only qualifying members can see tickets.
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:40:13 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 23, 2024, 01:58:07 pm
I've just done this and it is so tedious so credit to all those who do actually do it. 1559 left right now.

Theres an easier, less tedious way of doing it by looking at the source code
Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:46:15 am
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 08:39:07 am
Only hospo atm unless they've set it up so only qualifying members can tickets.
I think thats usually the way its setup. Couldnt see the cheap West Ham tickets on the hall map until I logged in
TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:02:34 am
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 08:39:07 am
Only hospo atm unless they've set it up so only qualifying members can see tickets.

Ano lad that's what I meant has anyone who's been on and bought today able to see what's left before the other sales
Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:06:40 am
Similar to West Ham Id imagine a lot of the hospo will revert back to standard tickets at some stage over the weekend/early next week
RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:00:43 am
Quote from: TazLaa on Yesterday at 08:35:15 am
Anyone been on this morning and know what's left at the min for Bologna?

Just seen a pic of the hallmap but too big to put on here. No idea on actual numbers but all Upper Annie and all but U9 in upper main are orange. Few lower main, couple of lower Annie and a few in Kenny are orange. KM is showing green as well, not sure if thats unsold hospo or something
PaulF

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:10:47 am
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 08:40:13 am
Theres an easier, less tedious way of doing it by looking at the source code

haha,  client side script I assume then.
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:33:03 am
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Yesterday at 10:00:43 am
Just seen a pic of the hallmap but too big to put on here. No idea on actual numbers but all Upper Annie and all but U9 in upper main are orange. Few lower main, couple of lower Annie and a few in Kenny are orange. KM is showing green as well, not sure if thats unsold hospo or something

Theres loads in KL, KM and KN.

Pretty much back row of upper main, some lower down in U1. Almost all the £30 tickets at back of upper Annie still available.
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:35:42 am
Seeing how much Kop end of lower Kenny is free, makes me wish Id sacked off the ACS and just bought game by game. :butt
Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:36:41 am
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 11:33:03 am
Theres loads in KL, KM and KN.

Pretty much back row of upper main, some lower down in U1. Almost all the £30 tickets at back of upper Annie still available.
Bodes well for it dropping to 2 credits??
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:39:28 am
Just realised I can see the hallmap even though I've only got 3 credits, but I'm on ACS. Does everyone get access to the map in case they're buying for F&F?
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:58:34 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 11:39:28 am
Just realised I can see the hallmap even though I've only got 3 credits, but I'm on ACS. Does everyone get access to the map in case they're buying for F&F?

I'm on ACS and can only see the hospo tickets.

EDIT: Ignore that, I was in the West Ham page, I can see it all for Bologna.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:09:05 pm
Yeah those seats weren't available when I got onto the ASC... All I managed was a pair in the gods and seeing these in KK is a bit of a kick in the teeth
pistol

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:46:56 pm
Almost all of KM available - releasing hospo early I assume?
TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:15:06 am
Can anyone on the 3+ for bologna see how many left? Hoping it drops down to all members
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:28:34 am
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 09:15:06 am
Can anyone on the 3+ for bologna see how many left? Hoping it drops down to all members

Similar amount to yesterday to be honest
pistol

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:31:37 am
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 09:15:06 am
Can anyone on the 3+ for bologna see how many left? Hoping it drops down to all members

Id guess about 1500
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:34:36 am
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 09:15:06 am
Can anyone on the 3+ for bologna see how many left? Hoping it drops down to all members

Members on 2 who applied for ACS went to ballot so therell be people wanting them, but I think if theres tickets after that it could go down to all members. Anyone who managed Sparta in the all members had at least a chance at Atalanta if I recall, so not sure how many people just went to 1 game last year. Most went to 2+ or none I think
TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:38:24 am
Looking slim to none for all members then looking like im going to have to buy hospo to get onto the ladder for home CL games
Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:45:00 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 09:34:36 am
Members on 2 who applied for ACS went to ballot so therell be people wanting them, but I think if theres tickets after that it could go down to all members. Anyone who managed Sparta in the all members had at least a chance at Atalanta if I recall, so not sure how many people just went to 1 game last year. Most went to 2+ or none I think

Yeah.

The Atalanta sale for those with 1 credit wasnt guaranteed but in reality anyone with 1 credit would have gotten sorted, it was very easy.
