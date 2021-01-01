Use the quantity, put in 10000, press minus and it gives you the total number in the block with the most, then keep reducing the number till each block lights up, add them up as they light up
I don't remember a time in the last years being so easy to get an official match ticket and start getting some history for future season.
Given only people registered can buy at the minute, could they drop to all members even without registration if they don't shift. Or general sale at short notice?
I've just done this and it is so tedious so credit to all those who do actually do it. 1559 left right now.
Only hospo atm unless they've set it up so only qualifying members can tickets.
Only hospo atm unless they've set it up so only qualifying members can see tickets.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.8]