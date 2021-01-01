« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42760 on: Yesterday at 01:58:07 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:50:35 pm
Use the quantity, put in 10000, press minus and it gives you the total number in the block with the most, then keep reducing the number till each block lights up, add them up as they light up

I've just done this and it is so tedious so credit to all those who do actually do it. 1559 left right now.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42761 on: Yesterday at 05:43:38 pm »
I don't remember a time in the last years being so easy to get an official match ticket and start getting some history for future season.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42762 on: Yesterday at 06:55:04 pm »
Quote from: alx on Yesterday at 05:43:38 pm
I don't remember a time in the last years being so easy to get an official match ticket and start getting some history for future season.
100% agree. Been trying for years to get on the ladder somehow, was great for the EL games to go to all members last year. Thus opening the door for CL this year
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42763 on: Yesterday at 06:57:24 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 01:39:34 pm
Given only people registered can buy at the minute, could they drop to all members even without registration if they don't shift. Or general sale at short notice?

Open to all ST and members now
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42764 on: Today at 08:35:15 am »
Anyone been on this morning and know what's left at the min for Bologna?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42765 on: Today at 08:39:07 am »
Only hospo atm unless they've set it up so only qualifying members can see tickets.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42766 on: Today at 08:40:13 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:58:07 pm
I've just done this and it is so tedious so credit to all those who do actually do it. 1559 left right now.

Theres an easier, less tedious way of doing it by looking at the source code
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42767 on: Today at 08:46:15 am »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 08:39:07 am
Only hospo atm unless they've set it up so only qualifying members can tickets.
I think thats usually the way its setup. Couldnt see the cheap West Ham tickets on the hall map until I logged in
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42768 on: Today at 09:02:34 am »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 08:39:07 am
Only hospo atm unless they've set it up so only qualifying members can see tickets.

Ano lad that's what I meant has anyone who's been on and bought today able to see what's left before the other sales
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42769 on: Today at 09:06:40 am »
Similar to West Ham Id imagine a lot of the hospo will revert back to standard tickets at some stage over the weekend/early next week
