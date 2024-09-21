« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
September 21, 2024, 11:20:40 am
Would love to go and managed to get one or two in my basket but both STHs and £61 in the main stand. Ill go the cups
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
September 21, 2024, 11:33:05 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on September 21, 2024, 11:20:40 am
Would love to go and managed to get one or two in my basket but both STHs and £61 in the main stand. Ill go the cups

I did that last week, not doing it again today, crying shame the best view in the house is occupied by people who would honestly be happier sat at home and I think only go out of habit cos they certainly don't appear to enjoy football.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
September 21, 2024, 11:38:37 am
Yeah hospos are gone for me too just the normal tickets appearing now
wadey-LFC

Re: Members Sales
September 21, 2024, 11:47:59 am
Since when did you have to register to buy in late availability, think I need to stay in the loop a bit more
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
September 21, 2024, 12:14:17 pm
Easiest game to pick up tickets for. Shame the STH tickets arent credited, it still annoys me
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
September 21, 2024, 06:32:07 pm
Quote from: Claire. on September 21, 2024, 11:33:05 am
I did that last week, not doing it again today, crying shame the best view in the house is occupied by people who would honestly be happier sat at home and I think only go out of habit cos they certainly don't appear to enjoy football.

Was one of the few singing in L6 today, even when 3-0 up. Very lucky we won comfortably otherwise would have been an expensive way to spend 90 silent minutes
Hogan37

Re: Members Sales
September 21, 2024, 10:36:57 pm
Annie road upper had alooooad of empty seats as far as I could see today, out of interest refreshed the hallmap at 2pm and near enough the whole stadium lit up
Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
September 21, 2024, 11:55:38 pm
Quote from: Hogan37 on September 21, 2024, 10:36:57 pm
Annie road upper had alooooad of empty seats as far as I could see today, out of interest refreshed the hallmap at 2pm and near enough the whole stadium lit up
Mainly hospo id imagine?
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:27:35 am
Quote from: Kg3192 on September 21, 2024, 11:55:38 pm
Mainly hospo id imagine?

Bit weird if they dropped at 2pm just before they stopped the sale so Id imagine so
sharkeyb

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:17:58 am
I need to move on my west ham ticket (I'm on the Acs) how/when can I forward on my ticket? I can't seem to do it at the moment
TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:23:02 am
Quote from: sharkeyb on Yesterday at 08:17:58 am
I need to move on my west ham ticket (I'm on the Acs) how/when can I forward on my ticket? I can't seem to do it at the moment

Ticket forwarding is open for West Ham just forward them to who ever your giving them to
wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:43:56 am
Quote from: Hogan37 on September 21, 2024, 10:36:57 pm
Annie road upper had alooooad of empty seats as far as I could see today, out of interest refreshed the hallmap at 2pm and near enough the whole stadium lit up

I had about a dozen empty seats around me in the main stand, near the front of U7 yesterday. Frustrating...
Hogan37

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:53:01 am
Quote from: Kg3192 on September 21, 2024, 11:55:38 pm
Mainly hospo id imagine?

Nah was upper normal seats could tell cos I was sat there for the forest game
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:56:03 pm
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Yesterday at 09:43:56 am
I had about a dozen empty seats around me in the main stand, near the front of U7 yesterday. Frustrating...

They've been there for every game so far. No idea why.
TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:48:58 am
What's the chances of Bologna going to all members for next weeks home game?
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:04:03 am
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 07:48:58 am
What's the chances of Bologna going to all members for next weeks home game?

Probably not great but its happened recently
mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:03:47 am
Can't understand why bologna is 4+ then 3+ before going to 2+.
Both 4+/3+ were guaranteed during ACS sign up. Surely there can't be too many in these sales that needs 48 hours of sales.
Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:07:40 am
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 07:48:58 am
What's the chances of Bologna going to all members for next weeks home game?

LASK (which was the first home game last season) went to all members, but not many and it sold out quickly.

With this being the CL youd think less of a chance, but then again weve got more seats now than we did then as Anfield was operating at a reduced capacity so possibly.

My guess would be some will do but it will be quite hard to get sorted, need a good queue number etc.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:09:09 am
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 10:03:47 am
Can't understand why bologna is 4+ then 3+ before going to 2+.
Both 4+/3+ were guaranteed during ACS sign up. Surely there can't be too many in these sales that needs 48 hours of sales.

Because not everyone with 4 and 3 signed up to ACS, if they did, there'd be 0 people buying in these sales..
Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:14:06 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:09:09 am
Because not everyone with 4 and 3 signed up to ACS, if they did, there'd be 0 people buying in these sales..

Think his point is that given the likely small numbers of people buying in these sales they could have done them both on the same day as they do for aways etc.
mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:24:06 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:09:09 am
Because not everyone with 4 and 3 signed up to ACS, if they did, there'd be 0 people buying in these sales..

Christ, talk about putting words in someone's mouth. I haven't hinted at anything close to that.
Be quiet sales Tuesday / Wednesday i'd assume.
Dodger747

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:54:17 am
Good to see whatever sale for Bologna was meant to be happening this morning has experienced another unexpected error and has had to be postponed. LFC's TO really do have the worst of luck...
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:59:18 am
Just so so many bots
TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:05:26 am
Tons of west ham available for Wednesday night
Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:38:55 pm
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 11:05:26 am
Tons of west ham available for Wednesday night
Where have they all come from? I got one in AU8 on Friday but would have held off for a better seat
TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:42:40 pm
No idea lad but there was a load I cant upload screenshot of the hall map files too big haha
sharkeyb

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:45:56 pm
I'm trying again to forward on my ticket for west ham, but it's saying that the maximum number  for the other person has been exceeded, they've not got a ticket , they're on a supporters number not a membership. Any help appreciated
mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:55:35 pm
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 12:45:56 pm
I'm trying again to forward on my ticket for west ham, but it's saying that the maximum number  for the other person has been exceeded, they've not got a ticket , they're on a supporters number not a membership. Any help appreciated
they need to download their GA pass
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:55:47 pm
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 11:05:26 am
Tons of west ham available for Wednesday night
Over 1.7K available
TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:56:12 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:55:47 pm
Over 1.7K available

Gone back to only hospos again now though which is strange

*** EDIT - I wasn't logged into my account hahahahaha ***
sharkeyb

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:01:48 pm
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 12:55:35 pm
they need to download their GA pass

Doesn't that only happen once I've sent them the ticket?

So they need to log in to their account, download the GA pass and that will enable me to forward on?

tgi91

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:11:20 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:55:47 pm
Over 1.7K available

I often wonder how people know this
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:21:10 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:55:47 pm
Over 1.7K available

Even West Ham have sent some back
mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:24:20 pm
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 01:01:48 pm
Doesn't that only happen once I've sent them the ticket?

So they need to log in to their account, download the GA pass and that will enable me to forward on?

Yeah, they need to "purchase" their GA pass before you can send. If they don't do this, you end up with the error you see.
It's on the bottom of the list when you click on the burger menu on mobile.
