Would love to go and managed to get one or two in my basket but both STHs and £61 in the main stand. Ill go the cups
I did that last week, not doing it again today, crying shame the best view in the house is occupied by people who would honestly be happier sat at home and I think only go out of habit cos they certainly don't appear to enjoy football.
Annie road upper had alooooad of empty seats as far as I could see today, out of interest refreshed the hallmap at 2pm and near enough the whole stadium lit up
Mainly hospo id imagine?
I need to move on my west ham ticket (I'm on the Acs) how/when can I forward on my ticket? I can't seem to do it at the moment
I had about a dozen empty seats around me in the main stand, near the front of U7 yesterday. Frustrating...
What's the chances of Bologna going to all members for next weeks home game?
Can't understand why bologna is 4+ then 3+ before going to 2+.Both 4+/3+ were guaranteed during ACS sign up. Surely there can't be too many in these sales that needs 48 hours of sales.
Because not everyone with 4 and 3 signed up to ACS, if they did, there'd be 0 people buying in these sales..
Tons of west ham available for Wednesday night
I'm trying again to forward on my ticket for west ham, but it's saying that the maximum number for the other person has been exceeded, they've not got a ticket , they're on a supporters number not a membership. Any help appreciated
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Over 1.7K available
they need to download their GA pass
Doesn't that only happen once I've sent them the ticket?So they need to log in to their account, download the GA pass and that will enable me to forward on?
