What's the chances of Bologna going to all members for next weeks home game?



LASK (which was the first home game last season) went to all members, but not many and it sold out quickly.With this being the CL youd think less of a chance, but then again weve got more seats now than we did then as Anfield was operating at a reduced capacity so possibly.My guess would be some will do but it will be quite hard to get sorted, need a good queue number etc.