Would love to go and managed to get one or two in my basket but both STHs and £61 in the main stand. Ill go the cups
I did that last week, not doing it again today, crying shame the best view in the house is occupied by people who would honestly be happier sat at home and I think only go out of habit cos they certainly don't appear to enjoy football.
Annie road upper had alooooad of empty seats as far as I could see today, out of interest refreshed the hallmap at 2pm and near enough the whole stadium lit up
Mainly hospo id imagine?
I need to move on my west ham ticket (I'm on the Acs) how/when can I forward on my ticket? I can't seem to do it at the moment
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]