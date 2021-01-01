« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1064 1065 1066 1067 1068 [1069]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2300130 times)

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,396
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42720 on: Yesterday at 11:20:40 am »
Would love to go and managed to get one or two in my basket but both STHs and £61 in the main stand. Ill go the cups
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,861
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42721 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:20:40 am
Would love to go and managed to get one or two in my basket but both STHs and £61 in the main stand. Ill go the cups

I did that last week, not doing it again today, crying shame the best view in the house is occupied by people who would honestly be happier sat at home and I think only go out of habit cos they certainly don't appear to enjoy football.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42722 on: Yesterday at 11:38:37 am »
Yeah hospos are gone for me too just the normal tickets appearing now
Logged

Offline wadey-LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • Round the fields of Anfield Road
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42723 on: Yesterday at 11:47:59 am »
Since when did you have to register to buy in late availability, think I need to stay in the loop a bit more
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,396
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42724 on: Yesterday at 12:14:17 pm »
Easiest game to pick up tickets for. Shame the STH tickets arent credited, it still annoys me
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42725 on: Yesterday at 06:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:33:05 am
I did that last week, not doing it again today, crying shame the best view in the house is occupied by people who would honestly be happier sat at home and I think only go out of habit cos they certainly don't appear to enjoy football.

Was one of the few singing in L6 today, even when 3-0 up. Very lucky we won comfortably otherwise would have been an expensive way to spend 90 silent minutes
Logged

Offline Hogan37

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42726 on: Yesterday at 10:36:57 pm »
Annie road upper had alooooad of empty seats as far as I could see today, out of interest refreshed the hallmap at 2pm and near enough the whole stadium lit up
Logged

Online Kg3192

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42727 on: Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Hogan37 on Yesterday at 10:36:57 pm
Annie road upper had alooooad of empty seats as far as I could see today, out of interest refreshed the hallmap at 2pm and near enough the whole stadium lit up
Mainly hospo id imagine?
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42728 on: Today at 07:27:35 am »
Quote from: Kg3192 on Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
Mainly hospo id imagine?

Bit weird if they dropped at 2pm just before they stopped the sale so Id imagine so
Logged

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • He's on the floor
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42729 on: Today at 08:17:58 am »
I need to move on my west ham ticket (I'm on the Acs) how/when can I forward on my ticket? I can't seem to do it at the moment
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Online TazLaa

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42730 on: Today at 09:23:02 am »
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 08:17:58 am
I need to move on my west ham ticket (I'm on the Acs) how/when can I forward on my ticket? I can't seem to do it at the moment

Ticket forwarding is open for West Ham just forward them to who ever your giving them to
Logged

Online wild_wild_wild

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42731 on: Today at 09:43:56 am »
Quote from: Hogan37 on Yesterday at 10:36:57 pm
Annie road upper had alooooad of empty seats as far as I could see today, out of interest refreshed the hallmap at 2pm and near enough the whole stadium lit up

I had about a dozen empty seats around me in the main stand, near the front of U7 yesterday. Frustrating...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1064 1065 1066 1067 1068 [1069]   Go Up
« previous next »
 