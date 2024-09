I was given a hospitality ticket through work, the one in the Sandon. I wouldn't go back if I was given another one.



There were some absolute creatures in there. The global LFC fam, all dressed up to their eye balls in merchandise but completely clueless.



Davy Fairclough was doing the rounds on the tables, and felt so sorry for him. Nobody had a clue who he was.



And when I thought it couldn't get any worse, there was cauli in the korma. I mean, I can forgive most things.