Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42680 on: Today at 11:22:46 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:08:08 am
Site rejects my - absolutely working - visa cards
I hate this club sometimes

Is it 'random'?  Have we collated a list of good/bad cards?

* I mean one's we know work/don't work,we know it's not the banks  fault.
I know it's more likely that if the digits in your bank card add up to the same as the digits in hee TO supervisors' hairdressers' dogs' birthday, then you are probably good for that day.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42681 on: Today at 11:24:11 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:22:46 am
Is it 'random'?  Have we collated a list of good/bad cards?

* I mean one's we know work/don't work,we know it's not the banks  fault.
I know it's more likely that if the digits in your bank card add up to the same as the digits in hee TO supervisors' hairdressers' dogs' birthday, then you are probably good for that day.
I had to take the road off

So its

My flat number, Liverpool, on my card - no road mentioned(!)

Even though I approved in the app, it was freaking out over that - despite ths banking app being absolutely fine with approving the request
Natwest visa debit
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42682 on: Today at 11:32:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:22:46 am
Is it 'random'?  Have we collated a list of good/bad cards?

* I mean one's we know work/don't work,we know it's not the banks  fault.
I know it's more likely that if the digits in your bank card add up to the same as the digits in hee TO supervisors' hairdressers' dogs' birthday, then you are probably good for that day.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355248.0
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42683 on: Today at 12:39:41 pm »
Probably sounds stupid but what is the difference  between distribute and forward with regards to League Cup tickets
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42684 on: Today at 12:42:44 pm »
Quote from: apassant77 on Today at 12:39:41 pm
Probably sounds stupid but what is the difference  between distribute and forward with regards to League Cup tickets

Distribute lets you send to an email forward is to friends and family, think only ST and 13+ can do it for cups but for 13+ you will use one of your 2 league distributes so its really a waste to do it for the cup
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42685 on: Today at 12:44:01 pm »
Holding page (which I accessed ahead of the 1pm start time) says I'll be placed in the queue at 12:15 in 16 minutes' time  ??? ::)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42686 on: Today at 12:48:50 pm »
Thanks
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42687 on: Today at 01:03:04 pm »
1199. Best Ive had for a while. Probably be slim picking when I get in however
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42688 on: Today at 01:03:21 pm »
4000th in the que. Are there as many drops on refresh usually for league cup games?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42689 on: Today at 01:04:02 pm »
4379. Pretty much the usual...!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42690 on: Today at 01:13:15 pm »
4076 but I joined at 1.06pm aha
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42691 on: Today at 01:17:34 pm »
Just got 1 for a mate, decent number available still it looks like
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42692 on: Today at 01:19:26 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 01:17:34 pm
Just got 1 for a mate, decent number available still it looks like
Many beside each other? Or singles scattered around?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42693 on: Today at 01:22:29 pm »
Got to the top of the queue to be met with queue link no longer valid. Nobody else had access to this email only me, how in the name of god does this happen
