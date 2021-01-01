Anyone who bought on Monday been able to transfer there ticket yet?
Why are you buying a ticket for a game you know you can't attend?
I am going did I say it was for me to transfer?
Same question goes to whoever you're trying to transfer for then doesn't it? You or whoever it is shouldn't be buying a ticket to game you know you can't attend.
Bore off. Who are you mate, the ticket police? Fella only asked a simple question
Bore off. Who are you, the post police?
No comment officer
