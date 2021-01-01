« previous next »
Members Sales

Online swoopy

  swoopy
Re: Members Sales
Reply #42600 on: Today at 07:38:30 am
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 07:35:36 am
Anyone who bought on Monday been able to transfer there ticket yet?

You cant transfer a late availablity ticket. It clearly says this.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42601 on: Today at 08:56:55 am
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 07:35:36 am
Anyone who bought on Monday been able to transfer there ticket yet?

Why are you buying a ticket for a game you know you can't attend?
TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42602 on: Today at 08:57:51 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:56:55 am
Why are you buying a ticket for a game you know you can't attend?


I am going did I say it was for me to transfer?
anitrella

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42603 on: Today at 09:23:45 am
Few ST returns dropping about 9ish, picked up one in 202 for a mate
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42604 on: Today at 09:58:07 am
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 08:57:51 am


I am going did I say it was for me to transfer?

Same question goes to whoever you're trying to transfer for then doesn't it? You or whoever it is shouldn't be buying a ticket to game you know you can't attend.
upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42605 on: Today at 10:04:37 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:58:07 am
Same question goes to whoever you're trying to transfer for then doesn't it? You or whoever it is shouldn't be buying a ticket to game you know you can't attend.

Bore off. Who are you mate, the ticket police?

Fella only asked a simple question
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42606 on: Today at 10:13:51 am
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 10:04:37 am
Bore off. Who are you mate, the ticket police?

Fella only asked a simple question

Bore off. Who are you, the post police?
upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42607 on: Today at 10:25:29 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:13:51 am
Bore off. Who are you, the post police?

No comment officer
TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
Reply #42608 on: Today at 10:44:34 am
