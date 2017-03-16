« previous next »
Offline MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42560 on: September 16, 2024, 08:25:46 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on September 16, 2024, 07:54:15 pm
It's full of their burner phones by the sound of it

Burners and scan ins
Offline MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42561 on: September 16, 2024, 08:28:39 pm »
Got to wonder with the number of burners and scan ins going on, ID spot checks will be the next thing the club go for.

Its properly annoying to spend ages refreshing, miss drops, then see various twitter accounts offering scan ins to keep credits.
Offline ben9011

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42562 on: September 16, 2024, 08:58:25 pm »
Not letting me forward bournemouth to my mate despite it supposedly being available any ideas?
Offline MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42563 on: September 16, 2024, 09:01:27 pm »
Seem to remember last season issues with forwarding. Think people were finding that the person you were forwarding to needed to have registered for the AMS. Im also assuming you didnt buy in the AMS

Cant be sure on that tho.

Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42564 on: September 16, 2024, 09:39:30 pm »
Quote from: ben9011 on September 16, 2024, 08:58:25 pm
Not letting me forward bournemouth to my mate despite it supposedly being available any ideas?

It's not available yet
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42565 on: September 16, 2024, 10:15:29 pm »
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42566 on: September 16, 2024, 10:24:27 pm »
My Bournemouth has reappeared in my tickets and is available to forward.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42567 on: Yesterday at 12:00:14 am »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on September 16, 2024, 08:28:39 pm
Got to wonder with the number of burners and scan ins going on, ID spot checks will be the next thing the club go for.

Its properly annoying to spend ages refreshing, miss drops, then see various twitter accounts offering scan ins to keep credits.

they could've done this under the old membership card scheme too, but imo it's excessive. i don't think we should be getting airport security measures at the football lol

also, some of the turnstiles are excessively crowded at times, imagine the chaos with ID checks and the regular scanning issues people have?

ultimately the club doesn't want more people on 13+ so you're basically just having to fight (refresh) as hard as you can this season, especially if we assume it's a transition one.
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42568 on: Yesterday at 05:26:36 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 16, 2024, 10:24:27 pm
My Bournemouth has reappeared in my tickets and is available to forward.

First forward button works but second screen shows it greyed out on the 2 accounts I checked.
Online TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42569 on: Yesterday at 07:09:00 am »
Haven't seen a single (other than hospos) pop up at all since yesterday morning, do you think they just release all tickets yesterday instead of staggering them? usually see them pop up during the day of the sale like
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42570 on: Yesterday at 08:39:08 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 12:00:14 am

also, some of the turnstiles are excessively crowded at times, imagine the chaos with ID checks and the regular scanning issues people have?


10 minutes before kick off and the queue at turnstile E at The Kop was down past the flagpole which would have made it impossible to check any IDs because people just needed to get in the ground. Add ID checks and you'll have everyone leaving it as late as possible in the hope the queue is so big that checks aren't feasible and it would make it dangerous.
Offline MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42571 on: Yesterday at 08:43:23 am »
Dunno. You wouldnt need to check everyone, just spot checks.

Or have CCTV at every turnstile. A fair few have done fan update so the club have photo if for STH/Members.  It should not be hard to clamp down on burners/scan ins
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42572 on: Yesterday at 08:51:57 am »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 08:43:23 am
Dunno. You wouldnt need to check everyone, just spot checks.

Or have CCTV at every turnstile. A fair few have done fan update so the club have photo if for STH/Members.  It should not be hard to clamp down on burners/scan ins

The photos were for the use of the fan update only and should have been disposed by the club as they advised at the time

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/articles/fan-update/why-do-you-need-photo-id/662b7a811385e45099ce0c27
Offline ben9011

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42573 on: Yesterday at 08:55:39 am »
Quote from: swoopy on September 16, 2024, 10:15:29 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwarding

More uselessness from them!

Yeah thats why I thought it would work checked that link strange
Online TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42574 on: Yesterday at 09:02:44 am »
ST returns now starting to pop up for Saturday
Online RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42575 on: Yesterday at 09:03:05 am »
Odd tickets starting to appear now for anyone playing the refresh game
Offline dorgo37

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42576 on: Yesterday at 09:03:30 am »
Big drop there 10 mins ago. Mostly ST returns but there was a couple of credits
Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42577 on: Yesterday at 10:18:12 am »
just got a ST return in u7 on the f5 game...
Offline MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42578 on: Yesterday at 11:03:05 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:51:57 am
The photos were for the use of the fan update only and should have been disposed by the club as they advised at the time

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/articles/fan-update/why-do-you-need-photo-id/662b7a811385e45099ce0c27

Aaaah yeah.

Who knows what the solution is then.
Online Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42579 on: Yesterday at 12:08:22 pm »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 08:43:23 am
Dunno. You wouldnt need to check everyone, just spot checks.

Or have CCTV at every turnstile. A fair few have done fan update so the club have photo if for STH/Members.  It should not be hard to clamp down on burners/scan ins

Spot checks make sense but youd still have the same issue of them only being able to spot check when it was quiet. No way they would do it at 10 minutes to kick off when there were big queues - though maybe it would keep people on their toes.
Offline Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42580 on: Yesterday at 12:10:22 pm »
Burner phones are one thing. But scan ins are outrageous. Fuckin some lid beeping a few people in whilst everyone watched fuckinghell
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42581 on: Yesterday at 12:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 12:10:22 pm
Burner phones are one thing. But scan ins are outrageous. Fuckin some lid beeping a few people in whilst everyone watched fuckinghell
It did feel that they were trying to stop that on certain turnstiles Saturday... Only seemed to be letting 1 person enter the turnstile at a time
Offline MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42582 on: Yesterday at 12:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 12:10:22 pm
Burner phones are one thing. But scan ins are outrageous. Fuckin some lid beeping a few people in whilst everyone watched fuckinghell

It must be possible with CCTV and timestamps at the turnstiles to find the account the ticket is on and cancel the credits and/or membership.

You go on twitter now, some of the FV accounts middle manning for people. Pick up phone in Leicester l, pick up in Glasgow, all so people can harvest credits.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42583 on: Yesterday at 12:23:08 pm »
Theres a world of difference between scanning in yourself and a mate using a family members pass and scanning in a bunch of randoms youve touted to. The stewards are stood right there and can stop the latter if they want to. As it is half the time they have a laugh and pat them on the back (probably because theyve been slipped a tenner).
Offline includo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42584 on: Yesterday at 12:52:26 pm »
My mate forgot to register for this so believe he can't basket anything as this is still the AMS?
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42585 on: Yesterday at 01:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 12:23:08 pm
Theres a world of difference between scanning in yourself and a mate using a family members pass and scanning in a bunch of randoms youve touted to. The stewards are stood right there and can stop the latter if they want to. As it is half the time they have a laugh and pat them on the back (probably because theyve been slipped a tenner).

If we want touting to stop they can't be treated differently - the ticket for a mate should have been forwarded or distributed by the official channels
Offline MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42586 on: Yesterday at 01:12:25 pm »
Quote from: includo on Yesterday at 12:52:26 pm
My mate forgot to register for this so believe he can't basket anything as this is still the AMS?

Yeah, dont think hell be able to basket anything except maybe the hospo.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42587 on: Yesterday at 01:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 01:08:07 pm
If we want touting to stop they can't be treated differently - the ticket for a mate should have been forwarded or distributed by the official channels

I'm not sure how you're expecting stewards earning minimum wage to be able to tell the difference between the two either
Offline Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42588 on: Yesterday at 01:19:31 pm »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 01:12:25 pm
Yeah, dont think hell be able to basket anything except maybe the hospo.

Ha that is all anyone is getting now, shitshow what they have done
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42589 on: Yesterday at 01:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:15:02 pm
I'm not sure how you're expecting stewards earning minimum wage to be able to tell the difference between the two either

I think the difference is that the tout doesnt actually go in but I take the point.
Offline PaulF

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42590 on: Yesterday at 02:41:33 pm »
Easy enough to randomly spot id people in the queues. Doesn't have to be done at turnstile.
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42591 on: Yesterday at 02:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 12:23:08 pm
Theres a world of difference between scanning in yourself and a mate using a family members pass and scanning in a bunch of randoms youve touted to. The stewards are stood right there and can stop the latter if they want to. As it is half the time they have a laugh and pat them on the back (probably because theyve been slipped a tenner).

the stewards know them, remember when we had to pick up locals and a few times there'd be a lad standing talking to the head steward and openly asking people in the queue if they had tickets to move on, also saw the same one talking to the staff at the windows.
Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42592 on: Yesterday at 03:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 12:10:22 pm
Burner phones are one thing. But scan ins are outrageous. Fuckin some lid beeping a few people in whilst everyone watched fuckinghell

I do think scan-ins also play a huge part in why it takes ages to get into the Anfield Road End too - took 25 mins on Saturday. Not like that at other ends.
Offline Rhi

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42593 on: Yesterday at 04:34:54 pm »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Yesterday at 03:59:16 pm
I do think scan-ins also play a huge part in why it takes ages to get into the Anfield Road End too - took 25 mins on Saturday. Not like that at other ends.

Nah the scanners are definitely slower in the Anny Road. Its really annoying and does cause delays getting in compared to the rest of the ground.
Offline Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42594 on: Yesterday at 04:37:54 pm »
I was getting shouted at by the bird at the Kop other day as it did not scan first time 'put it in' 'put it in'. I said ok love, I am trying to spin the thing round. More intense than the game
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42595 on: Yesterday at 05:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 04:37:54 pm
I was getting shouted at by the bird at the Kop other day as it did not scan first time 'put it in' 'put it in'. I said ok love, I am trying to spin the thing round. More intense than the game

My missus shouts that at me all the time.
Offline Dazzer23

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42596 on: Yesterday at 05:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:03:43 pm
My missus shouts that at me all the time.

That's a lot better than the "is it in yet" that I get  :-\
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42597 on: Yesterday at 06:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 04:34:54 pm
Nah the scanners are definitely slower in the Anny Road. Its really annoying and does cause delays getting in compared to the rest of the ground.
Yeah everytime I'm lower Anny, it takes a good 2-3 attempts to get it to go green compared with other stands
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42598 on: Yesterday at 06:35:25 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 06:02:39 pm
Yeah everytime I'm lower Anny, it takes a good 2-3 attempts to get it to go green compared with other stands

You have to hold it to the upper part of the screen not the middle. Works for me anyway.
Online TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #42599 on: Today at 07:35:36 am »
Anyone who bought on Monday been able to transfer there ticket yet?
