It's full of their burner phones by the sound of it
Not letting me forward bournemouth to my mate despite it supposedly being available any ideas?
It's not available yet
Got to wonder with the number of burners and scan ins going on, ID spot checks will be the next thing the club go for. Its properly annoying to spend ages refreshing, miss drops, then see various twitter accounts offering scan ins to keep credits.
My Bournemouth has reappeared in my tickets and is available to forward.
also, some of the turnstiles are excessively crowded at times, imagine the chaos with ID checks and the regular scanning issues people have?
Dunno. You wouldnt need to check everyone, just spot checks. Or have CCTV at every turnstile. A fair few have done fan update so the club have photo if for STH/Members. It should not be hard to clamp down on burners/scan ins
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwardingMore uselessness from them!
The photos were for the use of the fan update only and should have been disposed by the club as they advised at the time https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/articles/fan-update/why-do-you-need-photo-id/662b7a811385e45099ce0c27
Burner phones are one thing. But scan ins are outrageous. Fuckin some lid beeping a few people in whilst everyone watched fuckinghell
Theres a world of difference between scanning in yourself and a mate using a family members pass and scanning in a bunch of randoms youve touted to. The stewards are stood right there and can stop the latter if they want to. As it is half the time they have a laugh and pat them on the back (probably because theyve been slipped a tenner).
My mate forgot to register for this so believe he can't basket anything as this is still the AMS?
If we want touting to stop they can't be treated differently - the ticket for a mate should have been forwarded or distributed by the official channels
Yeah, dont think hell be able to basket anything except maybe the hospo
