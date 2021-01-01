It's full of their burner phones by the sound of it
Not letting me forward bournemouth to my mate despite it supposedly being available any ideas?
It's not available yet
Got to wonder with the number of burners and scan ins going on, ID spot checks will be the next thing the club go for. Its properly annoying to spend ages refreshing, miss drops, then see various twitter accounts offering scan ins to keep credits.
My Bournemouth has reappeared in my tickets and is available to forward.
also, some of the turnstiles are excessively crowded at times, imagine the chaos with ID checks and the regular scanning issues people have?
Page created in 0.029 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]